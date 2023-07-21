Save Big on Android and iPhone Apps this Weekend

Apps are a dime a dozen and of course, there are also countless offers that require you to pay a lot of money. To save your wallet, nextpit has gone into the depths of the App Store and Google Play Store to present apps that are normally chargeable, but are now available for 0.00 dollars!

First of all, you should keep in mind that the iPhone and Android apps presented here are only available for free for a certain period of time. Unfortunately, we cannot say how long this period will last. Accordingly, you should grab it as soon as you see an app that interests you.

We also make sure that none of these apps in our free list are rated with 3.5 stars or less. Unlike our Top 5 Apps of the Week, we haven't tested any of the listed apps ourselves. So be on your guard that the apps don't promote hidden in-app purchases after all.

Don't miss this: How to find free apps for Android and iOS

Tip: If you find an interesting app on our list, but you don't need it anymore, install it and delete it. That way, you can save the app in your library and install it later without having to pay for it, even if the promotion is over.

Currently free Android apps and games

Android apps for productivity and lifestyle

Who uses my WiFi Pro ($0.49) With this app you can check exactly who or what is currently in your Wi-Fi network. You also have a ping tool and know which device is using how much data capacity.

With this app you can check exactly who or what is currently in your Wi-Fi network. You also have a ping tool and know which device is using how much data capacity. Graph 89 ($ 3.99 ) : No calculator at hand, but you need to integrate a 3rd-degree function? Then Graph 89 is the right app for you. The app serves as an emulator for various TI models.

: No calculator at hand, but you need to integrate a 3rd-degree function? Then Graph 89 is the right app for you. The app serves as an emulator for various TI models. Memorize: Learn Korean Words ($ 4.99) : If you want to impress your friends with your language skills, you can learn Korean words and phrases with this app.

Android Games

Hero Z ( $1.99 ) : Zombie shooter from a top-down perspective with numerous levels and a pet system.

: Zombie shooter from a top-down perspective with numerous levels and a pet system. Stoffel Dice Block ($1.9 9 ) : If you're in the mood for a round of Yahtzee with your friends but lack the dice, this is the app to save the evening.

: If you're in the mood for a round of Yahtzee with your friends but lack the dice, this is the app to save the evening. ExtremeJobsKnight'sManager VIP ( $0.99 ) : A classic idle management game where you manage a hero and are rewarded with massive items and witty dialogue.

: A classic idle management game where you manage a hero and are rewarded with massive items and witty dialogue. Shadow Knight Ninja Fight Game ($ 0.99 ): Take care of hordes of enemies with different weapons and secret ninja arts in this 2D sidescroller.

Take care of hordes of enemies with different weapons and secret ninja arts in this 2D sidescroller. Merge City Premium - Home decor ($4.99 ): A construction game in which you build and renew your own city. Gradually unlock new buildings to grow.

Currently free iOS apps and games

iOS apps for productivity and lifestyle

Export Contacts by Covve ( $5.99 ): This app lets you easily convert your contacts from a device to an Excel-compatible format with the click of a button.

This app lets you easily convert your contacts from a device to an Excel-compatible format with the click of a button. Magnifying Glass & Flashlight ( $0.99 ): If the letters on your iPhone or iPad are too small, this app can help you read documents better.

If the letters on your iPhone or iPad are too small, this app can help you read documents better. Orderly - Simple To-do Lists ($1.99 ): Organization is incredibly important in everyday life. With Orderly, you can easily create to-do lists and bring order into your day.

Organization is incredibly important in everyday life. With Orderly, you can easily create to-do lists and bring order into your day. cRate Pro - Currency Converter ( $0.99) : If you like to travel or deal mainly with currencies, cRate Pro helps you to keep an eye on the current exchange rates.

If you like to travel or deal mainly with currencies, cRate Pro helps you to keep an eye on the current exchange rates. Unit converter Converter4U ( $0.99 ): How many millimeters is a meter? If you don't know the answer right away, Converter4U can give you the answer quickly.

How many millimeters is a meter? If you don't know the answer right away, Converter4U can give you the answer quickly. Spectre Camera ( $4.99 ): With the new Spectre Camera app, long exposure pictures are no longer a problem thanks to AI.

iOS games

Neo Monsters ($ 0.99 ): If you like playing Pokémon, Neo Monsters is an interesting alternative for your smartphone. Catch new monsters and evolve them so you can climb the league.

If you like playing Pokémon, Neo Monsters is an interesting alternative for your smartphone. Catch new monsters and evolve them so you can climb the league. Street Kart Racing Simulator ($ 1.99 ) : Get behind the wheel of your kart and achieve the best time on various tracks in this racing simulator.

: Get behind the wheel of your kart and achieve the best time on various tracks in this racing simulator. Everybody's RPG ( $0.99 ): Save the world as a noble hero in this RPG - idle style.

Save the world as a noble hero in this RPG - idle style. Fish Out Of Water ( $0.99 ): Collect different fish and let them jump as far as possible over the water.

What do you think of our list of free apps for the weekend? Have you discovered any fascinating apps or games in the Google Play Store or Apple App Store lately? Don't keep such news to yourself - tell us in the comments!