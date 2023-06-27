Free App Fiesta: Android & iOS Highlights!

They say that there are two constants in life: death and taxes. We at nextpit would like to add one more constant: nextpit's free apps of the week, which are published not once, but twice each week!

These apps will normally come attached with a price tag but for a limited time only, you can pick them up for free on iPhone and Android platforms. Do take note that this list is published twice each week, on Tuesdays and on Fridays.

Do take note that these are not free apps right from the get go. These are normally paid apps on Google Play and Apple App Store which will require you to fork out a small amount if you want them on your handset. However, developers do get generous occasionally by making their apps available to the masses for free. This is what we do twice a week—look through the Google Play Store and Apple App Store to look for the best bargains for you.

Note that while the list of apps here is free at the time of publishing, these deals have a tendency to expire without any prior warning based on the developer's whims and fancy. The promotional period for apps on these platforms can be unpredictable and can end just like that.

NextPit ensures none of these apps in our free list have a lower rating than 3.5 stars. Unlike our Top 5 Apps of the Week, we did not review any of these. You are encouraged to perform your due diligence before downloading, as some of them might have hidden in-app purchases.

Tip: If you find an interesting app on our list but don't need it now, install, and delete it afterward. This will save the app to your library, allowing you to install it later for free, even after the promotion ends.

Android apps available for free for a limited time

Android apps for productivity and lifestyle

Planimeter [3.9-stars / $1.99 ]: Do you own some land and would like to survey just how large your earthly kingdom is? This app gets the job done, and then some.

Equalizer FX Pro [4.3-stars / $1.99 ]: A bass and volume booster that also handles your sound equalizer—what more can you ask for?

Home Workouts No Equipment Pro [4.7-stars / $1.49 ]: Want to keep fit on a budget? This app lets you do so right in the comfort of your home.

500X Game Booster and GFX Pro [4.1-stars / $0.49 ]: If you are a hardcore mobile gamer and want to eke out every single bit of juice from your processor, this app might just do the trick.

Android games

Blackthorn Castle [4.6-stars / $2.99 ]: A visual adventure game that will require you to think your way through various puzzles.

Final Castle Defense [3.6-stars / $0.99 ]: A tower defense title that features cute looking characters, where you ensure your castle does not get overrun by the enemy!

Shadow Survival [4.2-stars / $0.99 ]: Are you powerful enough to survive wave after wave of enemies that advance from all directions? Level up and get better gear, becoming more powerful along the way.

Missile Dude RPG [4.7-stars / $1.99 ]: You are a missile specialist, who is supposed to kill demons. How will you strategize your offensive strikes?

World War 3 Tower Defense [3.6-stars / $0.99 ]: Time to show the world what stuff you are made out off as you fend off the enemies with futuristic technology and weapons.

iOS apps available for free for a limited time

iOS apps for productivity and lifestyle

Image Eraser [4.5-stars / $0.99 ]: Want to remove unwanted objects or photobombers in your photos? This app gets the job done.

Beyond Scan [4.3-stars / $9.99 ]: An app that turns your smartphone into a scanner and converts images into text with OCR technology.

Call Recorder & Transcriber [5.0-stars / $0.99 ]: Record calls and make light work of turning it into a script as the app also transcribes what is being said.

Tracing Board [4.2-stars / $0.99 ]: If you ever do plenty of sketches for a living, then this app is a must as it converts your iPad into an on-the-go light box.

Focus Traveller [4.9-stars / $2.99 ]: Need some help to concentrate in your tasks? This app will certainly help you do so.

iOS games

Blackthorn Castle [4.7-stars / $2.99 ]: A visual adventure game where you are searching for a lost artifact. Do you have the brains to find it?

yourSudoku [3.8-stars / $0.99 ]: Get your brain juices flowing with this game that tests your gray matter.

Crystal Cove [4.5-stars / $2.99 ]: Move triangles around the board to match colors and make them disappear.

Happy Truck [3.5-stars / $1.99 ]: You drive a truck with just one mission—deliver goods to the marketplace. However, life is rarely a straightforward matter, and so too, is this game.

Like A Rapper [5.0-stars / $0.99 ]: Do you think you can survive a rap battle on the streets? This game will certainly help you hone your skills.

That's it for now with today's version of our free apps! We certainly hope you will be able to find something worth picking up whether it can be used right away or installed later. What do you think of the apps which we have listed this week? For those who are looking for some online games to keep your adrenaline pumping without having to have an Internet connection, check out our linked story below.

We'd love to hear your thoughts on the selections that kick off this week before we work on another list to keep you entertained at the end of this week. Did you find any other interesting apps or games on the Google Play Store or Apple App Store? Share your recommendations with us in the comments.