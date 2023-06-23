Free Android & iOS Apps This Week!

We have now come to the end of yet another hectic week at work and life in general. In fact, it is hard to believe that half a year is going to pass us by soon. Why not sit back and relax by enjoying some free apps and games on the Google Play and Apple App Store?

Normally, these apps will have a price tag attached to them, but for a limited time only, you can pick them up for free on iPhone and Android. Do take note that this list is published twice weekly, on Tuesdays and on Fridays.

These are not free apps by themselves, let's be honest. These are normally paid apps on Google Play and Apple App Store which will require you to pay if you want them. However, developers do get generous occasionally by making their apps available to the masses for free. This is what we do twice a week—look through the Google Play Store and Apple App Store to look for the best bargains for you.

Note that while the list of apps here is free at the time of publishing, these deals have a tendency to expire without any prior warning based on the developer's whims and fancy. The promotional period for apps on these platforms can be unpredictable and can end just like that.

NextPit ensures none of these apps in our free list have a lower than 3.5 rating. Unlike our Top 5 Apps of the Week, we have not reviewed any of these. You are encouraged to perform your due diligence before downloading, as some of them might have hidden costs.

Don't miss this: How to find free apps for Android and iOS

Tip: If you find an interesting app on our list but don't need it now, install, and delete it afterward. This will save the app to your library, allowing you to install it later for free, even after the promotion ends.

Android apps available for free for a limited time

Android apps for productivity and lifestyle

Test Bluetooth Headset [4.5-stars / $2.99 ]: Find out just how much juice your Bluetooth headset has, complete with a discharge graph!

Find out just how much juice your Bluetooth headset has, complete with a discharge graph! Camera 4K Pro [3.9-stars / $0.99 ]: Sick and tired of your stock camera app? Perhaps this one might provide more manual controls to capture better photos.

Sick and tired of your stock camera app? Perhaps this one might provide more manual controls to capture better photos. All TV Screen Mirroring Pro [4.1-stars / $4.99 ]: Want to display content on your smartphone but on a big screen TV? This app gets the job done with aplomb.

Android games

Rusty: Island Survival Games [4.0-stars / $0.99 ]: Remember Tom Hanks in Cast Away? How well would you fare as a sole survivor on an island?

Remember Tom Hanks in Cast Away? How well would you fare as a sole survivor on an island? Rogue Hearts [4.3-stars / $0.99 ]: A turn-based tactical RPG with amazing graphics where you lead your party through different quests.

A turn-based tactical RPG with amazing graphics where you lead your party through different quests. Dungeon Shooter: Dark Temple [4.2-stars / $1.99 ]: A FPS where you explore a temple and look for riches, but wait, there are monsters to get rid of!

A FPS where you explore a temple and look for riches, but wait, there are monsters to get rid of! SPHAZE: Sci-fi puzzle [4.5-stars / $0.99 ]: A puzzle game that is set in a sci-fi environment complete with amazing graphics to kill time intelligently.

A puzzle game that is set in a sci-fi environment complete with amazing graphics to kill time intelligently. Demon Warrior Premium [4.4-stars / $0.99 ]: You are an all-powerful warrior who dishes out plenty of damage while taking them like a champ. Will you be able to eradicate all the evil that you come across?

iOS apps available for free for a limited time

iOS apps for productivity and lifestyle

Unit Converter: Converter4U [4.7-stars / $0.99 ]: Remove all guesswork and get the exact information when switching between different measurement units.

Remove all guesswork and get the exact information when switching between different measurement units. Positive Thinking Meditation [4.5-stars / $3.99 ]: You know you're already off to a good start when you get free positive thinking pointers for free in this app.

You know you're already off to a good start when you get free positive thinking pointers for free in this app. World Clock Time Travel Pro [4.7-stars / $0.99 ]: Do you do a lot of traveling? Adjusting to the new time zone is always a challenge, but at least get the local time right with this app.

Do you do a lot of traveling? Adjusting to the new time zone is always a challenge, but at least get the local time right with this app. Safety Note+ Pro [4.8-stars / $3.99 ]: Write your thoughts down digitally with this app, and secure it so that the contents remain safe from prying eyes.

Write your thoughts down digitally with this app, and secure it so that the contents remain safe from prying eyes. DailyBill—Expense Tracker [4.9-stars / $0.39 ]: How has your resolution of keeping track of your expenses been in 2023? If you have fallen off the wagon numerous times and need an app to keep you accountable, how about trying this out?

iOS games

DobbyxEscape: Adventure Story [4.4-stars / $1.99 ]: A pirate adventure that is full of thrills and spills as you square up against the legendary Blackbeard himself!

A pirate adventure that is full of thrills and spills as you square up against the legendary Blackbeard himself! Rogue Hearts [4.3-stars / $0.99 ]: A rogue-like dungeon crawler with a modern twist, featuring fantastic graphics and a story that will get you hooked from the very beginning!

A rogue-like dungeon crawler with a modern twist, featuring fantastic graphics and a story that will get you hooked from the very beginning! Drop Flop! [4.7-stars / $2.99 ]: The mechanics of this game are elementary—tap the screen to drop a ball, and you need to time yourself well to catch it as well.

The mechanics of this game are elementary—tap the screen to drop a ball, and you need to time yourself well to catch it as well. Airplane Flight Simulator Game [4.0-stars / $9.99 ]: You do not need a powerful rig to take to the skies as this flight simulator also offers you the chance to do so with breathtaking views and close-to-life controls.

You do not need a powerful rig to take to the skies as this flight simulator also offers you the chance to do so with breathtaking views and close-to-life controls. Age of Zombies [4.3-stars / $0.99 ]: A top-down isometric third-person shooter that sees you run from two dangers—zombies and dinosaurs! Both of them are trying to get a piece of you, what will you do to survive?

That's it for now with today's version of our free apps! We certainly hope you will be able to find something worth picking up whether it can be used right away or installed at a later date. What do you think of the apps which we have listed this week? For those who are looking for some online games to keep your adrenaline pumping without having to have an Internet connection, check out our linked story below.

We'd love to hear your thoughts on the selections that will wind down this week before we work on another list to keep you entertained at the start of next week. Did you come across any other interesting apps or games on the Google Play Store or Apple App Store? Share your recommendations with us in the comments.