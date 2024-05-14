Check out these apps to give your week a good start as selected developers offer their wares for free on the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store. We have picked games and applications that are normally paid but are currently being offered for free for a limited time only. Time and tide wait for no man, and neither do free apps. Why not take advantage of this opportunity now?

We hope to recommend games and apps that respect your privacy and don't place a strain on your finances. However, unlike our Top 5 Apps of the Week selection, we have not individually reviewed these apps. Therefore, some apps listed may contain numerous ads and offer in-app purchases.

Tip: If you come across an app that you'd like to have but don't need right now, download and install it first. It would be considered as "bought" and it will be available in your app library forever—even if you uninstall it from your smartphone right after.

Android apps and games that are free for a limited time

Android apps for productivity and lifestyle

Volume Scheduler ( $0.99 ): Does your phone lack an alert slider? Fret not, this app will ensure your phone's volume level is at the loudness (or silence) you want based on your timing.

): Does your phone lack an alert slider? Fret not, this app will ensure your phone's volume level is at the loudness (or silence) you want based on your timing. Reminder Pro ( $3.49 ): Do you have a list of To Do items and appointments that you need to remember? This app makes sure you do not forget a single one of them.

): Do you have a list of To Do items and appointments that you need to remember? This app makes sure you do not forget a single one of them. Eye Exercises Pro ( $2.99 ): Most of us stare at screens the entire day, which means our eyes do not get the kind of exercise they deserve. Use this app instead!

): Most of us stare at screens the entire day, which means our eyes do not get the kind of exercise they deserve. Use this app instead! PDF to Word Converter Pro ( $3.99 ): Do you have some PDFs that you want to edit but are unable to? Why not convert it to Word format?

Free Android games

Sky Wings VIP: Pixel Fighters ( $0.99 ): It is up to you to stop an all-out invasion of your planet. Do you have the piloting skills it takes to do so?

): It is up to you to stop an all-out invasion of your planet. Do you have the piloting skills it takes to do so? Stick Warrior Superhero Dragon ( $0.49 ): Go all over the world and challenge others in fights to become the best among the lot!

): Go all over the world and challenge others in fights to become the best among the lot! Fastar VIP - Rhythm Game ( $0.99 ): In the early 2000s, rhythm games were all the rage at arcades and on home consoles. Enjoy such a renaissance on your smartphone.

): In the early 2000s, rhythm games were all the rage at arcades and on home consoles. Enjoy such a renaissance on your smartphone. King of Defense Premium ( $2.99 ): Tower defense with some pretty looking graphics that features over 150 levels for you to put your strategies to good use.

): Tower defense with some pretty looking graphics that features over 150 levels for you to put your strategies to good use. Hero of the Kingdom III ( $0.99 ): Travel through four different kingdoms as the fate of everyone rests on your shoulders to save them from an unspeakable evil.

iOS apps that are free for a short time

iOS apps for productivity and lifestyle

Debt Zero ( $2.99 ): Use this app to make sure your finances are on track at all times. Nobody likes debt, right?

): Use this app to make sure your finances are on track at all times. Nobody likes debt, right? Video Compressor ( $1.99 ): Have a rather large video file that you want to send to your family and friends? Use this app to compress it first.

): Have a rather large video file that you want to send to your family and friends? Use this app to compress it first. MovieSpirit ( $9.99 ): You've collected a fair number of videos, and now is the time to make a movie from them with this app.

): You've collected a fair number of videos, and now is the time to make a movie from them with this app. Safety Note+ Pro ( $3.99 ): Keep all your precious notes tucked away from prying eyes behind another layer of security.

): Keep all your precious notes tucked away from prying eyes behind another layer of security. Scrollit ( $3.99 ): Turn your smartphone into a portable scrolling banner.

Free games for the iPhone and iPad

PlunderChess ( $0.99 ): Chess with a twist. The next time you capture another piece, you gain that piece's 'powers'.

): Chess with a twist. The next time you capture another piece, you gain that piece's 'powers'. Seam Reader ( $0.99 ): Want to know the flight trajectory of a baseball that's coming your way? Read the seams…and this is one game that helps you do that.

): Want to know the flight trajectory of a baseball that's coming your way? Read the seams…and this is one game that helps you do that. Talking Cactus ( $0.99 ): Ever had an irritating sibling who repeats everything you say? This is precisely what this cactus does…

): Ever had an irritating sibling who repeats everything you say? This is precisely what this cactus does… Crystal Cove ( $2.99 ): A unique take on a Match-3 game where you got to clear levels by matching crystals of the same color together, complete with power-ups and multipliers to help you out.

): A unique take on a Match-3 game where you got to clear levels by matching crystals of the same color together, complete with power-ups and multipliers to help you out. Dwarf Journey ( $2.99 ): A roguelite platform adventure where you explore dungeons while encountering increasingly dangerous bosses and enemies.

Before you download one of the apps mentioned, we recommend that you check the details of the app in the Play Store or App Store. This is important because some of these free apps may have their own special features or disadvantages.

In-app purchases and advertising: Don't be surprised!

Be careful with both free and paid apps, as they can hide in-app purchases and advertising. This is particularly significant when downloading games for children. To avoid unexpected problems, please follow the advice below:

App permissions: Read the small print!

Some apps use clever tactics to generate revenue by collecting and sharing your personal data. To protect your personal data, it is advisable to only grant the permissions required for the app to function. For example, a simple alarm clock app does not need access to your camera or your contacts. Similarly, a flashlight app does not need your location.

We hope these recommendations will help you to safely enjoy free app downloads on Android and iOS devices.

This is what we have for the start of the week. Did any of these games or apps catch your eye? Is there an app you would like to share with us? Please let us know in the comments!