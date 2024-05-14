Following the launch of new iPads , the M1 iPad Air (review) is now significantly discounted across several retailers. For example, the base model of the Apple tablet is listed for $399 on Amazon, which is $200 (33 percent) lower than the original launch price of the device.

The deal applies to blue and purple colorways, but if you opt for the other finishes, the pink and space gray options are slightly priced higher at $449, which is still a solid discount. Keep in mind that the deal is limited, so it is not guaranteed until when the sale will run.

Why the M1 iPad Air is still worth it in 2024

If you're not convinced with the M2 iPad Air given the major difference is only in the chipset, the 2022 or 5th gen iPad Air still makes a worthy purchase as a casual tablet, especially since it is cheaper.

The iPad Air 5 features the same sleek and thin aluminum build as the latest iPad Air. In fact, both generations are unchanged from the outside, so it's nearly impossible to distinguish the two. What's available in the last iPad Air, however, is the option for the pink colorway.

The Apple iPad Air M1 (2022) features a 10.9-inch Retina LCD screen and is compatible with the Apple Pencil 2nd gen. / © nextpit

The same 10.9-inch is also found in the two tablets, so it's another reason why you should opt for the previous model. This panel is high-resolution and produces 500 nits of typical brightness, which is more than sufficient in well-lit environments. You can also pair it with the Apple Pencil 2 for your sketching and drawing needs.

The M1 chipset coupled with the 8 GB RAM in the iPad Air 5 still runs admirably and doesn't stutter even in running demanding tasks like photo editing and gaming. It's power-efficient as well and provides a solid battery life in the tablet.

While you're missing the landscape FaceTime camera in the new model, the iPad Air 5's 12 MP front snapper can record 1080p videos and support Center Stage. At the same time, the rear 12 MP camera shoots 4K video.

Do you think the M1 iPad Air is a great investment at its current rate? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section.