OpenAI announced ChatGPT-4o during its spring event on Monday. It's the company's brand-new multimodal AI model that supports 'text, vision, and audio' capabilities for input and output. The model and its features have started to roll out to free and paid ChatGPT versions, while voice and video are set to arrive in the 'coming weeks.'

How ChatGPT-4o is better than ChatGPT-4

OpenAI said that ChatGPT-4o, with the “o” standing for “omni,” has the same intelligence and was trained similarly on the same neural networks as ChatGPT-4. However, it highlighted that the new model is faster and provides more natural responses, such as being able to laugh or sing, on top of understanding commands through images and voices.

Additionally, it said that ChatGPT-4o's API is twice as fast as ChatGPT-4 Turbo, the company's more advanced iteration of ChatGPT-4 used by developers.

During the presentation, OpenAI demonstrated how ChatGPT-4o interacts in a live video, where the assistant, using a female voice, was able to engage casually, even giving a compliment to an OpenAI employee. Users can also interrupt the assistant midway, similar to conversing with a real-life person.

As for other capabilities, users can feed the AI chatbot a video or image and then receive more in-depth insights. For example, OpenAI mentioned that you can show ChatGPT-4o a clip of a specific sport and then ask it to generate rules on how to play it.

When can you start using ChatGPT-4o

The company is already shipping the text and image input features to ChatGPT free users, limited to a certain number of prompts, and to ChatGPT Plus and Team users with higher limits. Meanwhile, it plans to integrate ChatGPT-4o under its Enterprise subscription soon.

There are also new features coming to ChatGPT free along with this launch of ChatGPT-4o. For instance, users can now ask the chatbot to analyze data and subsequently generate charts based on it, which will work both in-app and on the web.

OpenAI is also releasing its first-party app for macOS, which is already available for Plus users before coming to ChatGPT free users.

The announcement of ChatGPT-4o makes an interesting move as Google is scheduled to kick off its annual I/O developers conference today, expected to announce new AI features and tools set to arrive on Android.

What are your thoughts on the new ChatGPT-4o? At its current status, do you think that OpenAI has an edge over its rivals? We're interested to hear your opinion.