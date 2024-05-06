We sure hope you had a blast of a weekend! Now that the dust has settled, it is time to check out what the week holds in store. Your phone will surely be at the center of attention of most of what you do, so you might as well see what free apps there are to kick off the week on the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store. We have picked games and applications that are normally accompanied by a price tag, but are available for free for a limited time. What are we waiting for? Let's go!

We always try to list games and apps that do not compromise your privacy or are money pits but, unlike our Top 5 Apps of the Week selection, we have not reviewed these apps individually. In other words, some of the listed apps might feature several ads and in-app purchases.

Tip: If you come across an app that you'd like to have but don't need right now, download and install it first. It would be considered as "bought" and it will be available in your app library forever—even if you uninstall it from your smartphone right after.

Android apps and games that are free for a limited time

Android apps for productivity and lifestyle

PS Waves Live Wallpaper ( $1.49 ): Spruce up your phone with these unique live wallpapers. Of course, your battery life is going to take a hit!

): Spruce up your phone with these unique live wallpapers. Of course, your battery life is going to take a hit! Bright LED Flashlight Pro ( $2.99 ): Need a flashlight? Why not pick up this app and let your phone do all the shining!

): Need a flashlight? Why not pick up this app and let your phone do all the shining! Image Converter ( $1.99 ): Here's a useful app that lets you convert all relevant images into corresponding photo formats.

Free Android games

Word Search Game ( $1.99 ): Love to tickle your brain? This word search game works even when you're offline, letting you pass time quickly.

): Love to tickle your brain? This word search game works even when you're offline, letting you pass time quickly. Surface Trimino ( $0.99 ): Gain more areas by making sure they're all of the same color in order to progress in each level.

): Gain more areas by making sure they're all of the same color in order to progress in each level. Guardian War Ultimate Edition ( $0.99 ): Just how powerful can you get as the game progresses? Only one way to find out, play and see how far you can go!

): Just how powerful can you get as the game progresses? Only one way to find out, play and see how far you can go! Alice Trapped in Wonderland ( $1.99 ): The whimsical world of Alice in Wonderland continues to enthrall in this puzzle adventure game.

): The whimsical world of Alice in Wonderland continues to enthrall in this puzzle adventure game. Block Blast ( $1.49 ): Tetris and yet not quite Tetris. This is a Tetris clone that will test your reflexes to the fullest.

iOS apps that are free for a short time

iOS apps for productivity and lifestyle

BeeScan ( $9.99 ): Scan all your documents using your phone's camera into PDF format.

): Scan all your documents using your phone's camera into PDF format. LUCH: Photo Effects and Filters ( $0.99 ): Want to spruce up a photo with unique effects and filters? This app should do the trick!

): Want to spruce up a photo with unique effects and filters? This app should do the trick! Image Eraser ( $0.99 ): If there are unwanted bits in a photo (like a photo bomber), this app might be able to do a decent job removing the unwanted elements.

): If there are unwanted bits in a photo (like a photo bomber), this app might be able to do a decent job removing the unwanted elements. HyperScan ( $2.99 ): Yet another scanning app that transforms business cards, documents, photos, and other scannable items into PDF.

): Yet another scanning app that transforms business cards, documents, photos, and other scannable items into PDF. Tiny Planner ( $19.99 ): A useful app that helps you plan out your day, which will hopefully add more structure to your daily life.

Free games for the iPhone and iPad

SPHAZE Sci-Fi Puzzle Game ( $2.99 ): A puzzle game with sci-fi elements that look drop-dead gorgeous.

): A puzzle game with sci-fi elements that look drop-dead gorgeous. The Lost Fountain ( $1.99 ): With everyone searching for the fountain of youth on this island, this point-and-click adventure game is sure to get you hooked.

): With everyone searching for the fountain of youth on this island, this point-and-click adventure game is sure to get you hooked. RFS ( $0.99 ): No doubt this flight simulator can be fun to play, but it sure as heck is not going to turn you into a bona fide pilot right after!

): No doubt this flight simulator can be fun to play, but it sure as heck is not going to turn you into a bona fide pilot right after! Seam Reader ( $0.99 ): Want to get better at reading what a baseball's path is like based on the seams? Use this game to improve yourself!

): Want to get better at reading what a baseball's path is like based on the seams? Use this game to improve yourself! Talking Cactus ( $0.99 ): This app will repeat everything you say, albeit in a far more fun manner! It might get irritating after a while but that's the price to pay.

Before you download one of the apps mentioned, we recommend that you check the details of the app in the Play Store or App Store. This is important because some of these free apps may have their own special features or disadvantages.

In-app purchases and advertising: Don't be surprised!

Be careful with both free and paid apps, as they can hide in-app purchases and advertising. This is particularly significant when downloading games for children. To avoid unexpected problems, please follow the advice below:

App permissions: Read the small print!

Some apps use clever tactics to generate revenue by collecting and sharing your personal data. To protect your personal data, it is advisable to only grant the permissions required for the app to function. For example, a simple alarm clock app does not need access to your camera or your contacts. Similarly, a flashlight app does not need your location.

We hope these recommendations will help you to safely enjoy free app downloads on Android and iOS devices.

That's all we have for now to kick off the week. Were there any interesting games or apps that you would like to share after seeing them on the Google Play Store or Apple App Store? Let us know in the comments!