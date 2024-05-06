Robot vacuum cleaners are an effective way to make your floors cleaner, and they're smart and require less supervision. If you haven't picked up one yet, you might consider Ecovacs' self-cleaning Deebot T20 Omni, as it has returned to $649 after a 41 percent discount.

The price is the new record low we've seen this year for the Deebot T20 Omni which ultimately nets you a saving valued at $450. You should keep in mind that the sale is running for a limited time, so you should act quickly to secure the discount.

Why the Ecovacs Deebot T20 Omni is a favorite self-cleaning robot vacuum

Ecovac's Deebot T20 Omni (review) is among the few robot cleaners with an all-in-one base station that you can buy today. And, at its current price, it has become one of the cheapest full-featured options yet.

The Deebot T20 Omni scored commendably in our colleague Thomas' review. He lauded the vacuum's excellent suctioning performance and wiping capacity of the dual mop. The latter also features an auto-lift function for versatile cleaning by avoiding carpets and rugs from getting wet.

Even more incredibly, the Deebot T20 Omni is lauded for its all-in-one base station that comes with a large dust bin and water tanks to automate dust collection and water refilling, respectively. There is also an integrated mop washer that sprays hot water on the mop pads and subsequently blows hot air to quickly clean and dry them.

Ecovacs's Deebot T20 Omni features a dual mop pod with an auto-lift feature. / © nextpit

The Deebot T20 Omini is a splendid navigator as well, thanks to a LiDAR system. It easily maneuvers and avoids obstacles while ensuring the spaces are covered and cleaned. While navigating, it creates 3D maps of areas which you can view and use for smart routine through the Ecovacs mobile app or through the voice assistants like Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant.

The machine also features a robust battery life lasting more than a couple of hours. You don't need to worry in manually charging it as it intelligently manages its juices and continue to pick up its cleaning where it left off.

Are you intending to upgrade your existing vacuum or buy your first robot cleaner? Which of the Ecovacs Deebot T20 Omni are your favorite? Tell us in the comments.