Hot topics

Ecovacs Deebot T20 Omni Self-Cleaning Robot is on Sale for $450 Off

2 min read 2 min No comments 0
nextpit Ecovacs T20 Omni Test
© nextpit
Jade Bryan
Jade Bryan Junior Editor

Robot vacuum cleaners are an effective way to make your floors cleaner, and they're smart and require less supervision. If you haven't picked up one yet, you might consider Ecovacs' self-cleaning Deebot T20 Omni, as it has returned to $649 after a 41 percent discount.

The price is the new record low we've seen this year for the Deebot T20 Omni which ultimately nets you a saving valued at $450. You should keep in mind that the sale is running for a limited time, so you should act quickly to secure the discount.

Why the Ecovacs Deebot T20 Omni is a favorite self-cleaning robot vacuum

Ecovac's Deebot T20 Omni (review) is among the few robot cleaners with an all-in-one base station that you can buy today. And, at its current price, it has become one of the cheapest full-featured options yet.

The Deebot T20 Omni scored commendably in our colleague Thomas' review. He lauded the vacuum's excellent suctioning performance and wiping capacity of the dual mop. The latter also features an auto-lift function for versatile cleaning by avoiding carpets and rugs from getting wet.

Even more incredibly, the Deebot T20 Omni is lauded for its all-in-one base station that comes with a large dust bin and water tanks to automate dust collection and water refilling, respectively. There is also an integrated mop washer that sprays hot water on the mop pads and subsequently blows hot air to quickly clean and dry them.

Ecovacs Deebot T20 Omni upside down
Ecovacs's Deebot T20 Omni features a dual mop pod with an auto-lift feature. / © nextpit

The Deebot T20 Omini is a splendid navigator as well, thanks to a LiDAR system. It easily maneuvers and avoids obstacles while ensuring the spaces are covered and cleaned. While navigating, it creates 3D maps of areas which you can view and use for smart routine through the Ecovacs mobile app or through the voice assistants like Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. 

The machine also features a robust battery life lasting more than a couple of hours. You don't need to worry in manually charging it as it intelligently manages its juices and continue to pick up its cleaning where it left off.

Are you intending to upgrade your existing vacuum or buy your first robot cleaner? Which of the Ecovacs Deebot T20 Omni are your favorite? Tell us in the comments.

The best robot vacuum cleaner for every budget

  Editor's choice Price tip 3rd place 4th place 5th place 6th place
Product
Dreame L10s Ultra
Xiaomi X10
Ecovacs Deebot X2 Omni
Narwal Freo
Ecovacs Deebot T20 Omni
Yeedi Cube
Image Dreame L10s Ultra Product Image Xiaomi X10 Product Image Ecovacs Deebot X2 Omni Product Image Narwal Freo Product Image Ecovacs Deebot T20 Omni Product Image Yeedi Cube Product Image
Review
Review: Dreame L10s Ultra
Review: Xiaomi X10
Review: Ecovacs Deebot X2 Omni
Review: Narwal Freo
Review: Ecovacs Deebot T20 Omni
Review: Yeedi Cube
Price (MSRP)
  • $1,900
  • $700
  • $1,500
  • $1,300
  • $1,100
  • $700
Offer*
nextpit receives a commission for purchases made via the marked links. This has no influence on the editorial content and there are no costs for you. You can find out more about how we make money on our transparency page.
Go to comment (0)
Jade Bryan

Jade Bryan
Junior Editor

I still remember how amazed I was when I first got hold of the Nokia 3210 back when I was a kid, and it was during that time I developed my love for technology, particularly for mobile phones. I started sharing my knowledge through writing in different blogs and forums back in Nokia Nseries era. I even make videos before where I put different phones side-by-side. Today, I'm still an avid enthusiast of smartphones, but my interests have evolved into smart devices and electric vehicles.

View all articles
Liked this article? Share now!
Recommended articles
Latest articles
Push notification Next article
No comments
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing