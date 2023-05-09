Free Android and iOS Apps of the week

As we draw closer to Google's I/O 2023 , you might want to perform an app audit on your smartphone. Are there apps that you no longer need, or are there some apps that you might want but do not want to pay for them? Perhaps there is something that will interest you in this week's edition of free apps of the week. These are normally paid apps on the Google Play and Apple App Store, but right now, they are available for free for a limited time only. Take advantage of these deals on your Android or iPhone before they become paid again.

These apps are free at the time of publishing, but these listed offers may expire without any prior notice, as developers are the ones who control pricing. You might find them with a price tag later, as app promotions on Google Play Store and Apple App Store have no set timeframe and can end abruptly.

We also want to note that while we do look through this list of free apps and do not offer anything that comes with low ratings, we did not install them like how we do with our Top 5 Apps of the Week. Therefore, we recommend that you exercise caution and conduct your own research before downloading any of these apps, as some may contain in-app purchases or hidden costs.

Tip: If you find an interesting app on our list but don't need it now, install and then delete it. This saves it to your app library, allowing you to install it later for free, even after the promotion ends.

Android apps available for free for a limited time

Android apps for productivity and lifestyle

500x Game Booster [5.0-stars / $0.49 ]: This tool claims to give your smartphone a boost so that when you play games, it offers a smoother experience.

This tool claims to give your smartphone a boost so that when you play games, it offers a smoother experience. Date Calculator Pro [4.6-stars / $0.99 ]: Perfect for figuring out the exact amount of time that has elapsed since a specific date...all at the tip of your fingertips.

Perfect for figuring out the exact amount of time that has elapsed since a specific date...all at the tip of your fingertips. Manual Camera DSLR Pro [4.2-stars / $4.99 ]: Capturing night shots can be tricky with the stock camera app on your phone. Perhaps having manual controls will help you shoot more spectacular photos!

Capturing night shots can be tricky with the stock camera app on your phone. Perhaps having manual controls will help you shoot more spectacular photos! Simple Quote Widget [4.1-stars / $0.99 ]: Sometimes, you just want a pick-me-up and positive quotes during the day. This app claims to do so.

Sometimes, you just want a pick-me-up and positive quotes during the day. This app claims to do so. Simple Photo Widget [4.3-stars / $0.99 ]: The perfect widget for you to add any photos from your personal gallery to the home screen.

Android games

Warriors Market Mayhem [4.3-stars / $0.99 ]: A dragon has awakened in the kingdom, and you, warrior, need the best weapons possible to take down all in your way. ARe you up to the task?

A dragon has awakened in the kingdom, and you, warrior, need the best weapons possible to take down all in your way. ARe you up to the task? Cooking Quest VIP [4.6-stars / $0.99 ]: Your mission is to cook the best food possible in town and make sure everyone is able to get a taste of your cooking!

Your mission is to cook the best food possible in town and make sure everyone is able to get a taste of your cooking! Stickman Ghost 2: Gun Sword [4.2-stars / $0.99 ]: Who would have thought that a stickman character has so much charm? Use him to get around and mow down enemies with better weapons at every turn.

Who would have thought that a stickman character has so much charm? Use him to get around and mow down enemies with better weapons at every turn. Dungeon Princess: RPG [4.6-stars / $0.99 ]: Story can be rather cringy, but the gameplay is actually fun! Ladies exploring a dungeon and getting rid of all that is in their way.

Story can be rather cringy, but the gameplay is actually fun! Ladies exploring a dungeon and getting rid of all that is in their way. Superhero War Premium [4.3-stars / $0.99 ]: Remember Voltron and similar story arcs where humans don robot suits? Well, this one follows in the same vein as you attempt to fight your way through.

Remember Voltron and similar story arcs where humans don robot suits? Well, this one follows in the same vein as you attempt to fight your way through. Grow Dungeon Hero VIP [4.1-stars / $1.99 ]: Explore dungeons and slay monsters, gaining experience while obtaining better and better equipment.

Explore dungeons and slay monsters, gaining experience while obtaining better and better equipment. Galaxy Attack [4.5-stars / $0.99 ]: A top-down shooter that is set in space, where you shoot down enemy aircraft to save the galaxy.

A top-down shooter that is set in space, where you shoot down enemy aircraft to save the galaxy. Mystic Guardian PV [3.8-stars / $3.49 ]: A classic story-driven RPG that will require you to train your team and make sure they are up to the task of surviving.

iOS apps available for free for a limited time

iOS apps for productivity and lifestyle

Evolution Planet - 14 billion [4.2-stars / $6.49 ]: Build a solar system and let the power of evolution get to work to see what you end up with...

Build a solar system and let the power of evolution get to work to see what you end up with... Remote KeyPad and NumPad Pro [4.6-stars / $4.00 ]: Anyone who crunches numbers on the computer will definitely find this app useful, doubling up as an additional keypad on your smartphone.

Anyone who crunches numbers on the computer will definitely find this app useful, doubling up as an additional keypad on your smartphone. File Explorer & Player Pro [4.6-stars / $5.00 ]: Transform your iPhone into a wireless flash drive with this app, now how about that?

iOS games

Asteroid Apocalypse [4.4-stars / $0.99 ]: Asteroids are about to rain down on Earth, and it is up to you to blast them to bits.

Asteroids are about to rain down on Earth, and it is up to you to blast them to bits. Invading Horde [4.8-stars / $0.99 ]: The king has appointed you to protect the kingdom from an invading horde. Do you think you can do so?

The king has appointed you to protect the kingdom from an invading horde. Do you think you can do so? Monster Stunts [4.1-stars / $1.99 ]: Monster trucks performing stunts? It is as crazy as it gets, minus the risk of injury or death.

Monster trucks performing stunts? It is as crazy as it gets, minus the risk of injury or death. AirAttack 2 [4.8-stars / $0.99 ]: Fantastic-looking shoot 'em up that keeps you engaged as you dodge incoming projectiles while giving your best shot.

Fantastic-looking shoot 'em up that keeps you engaged as you dodge incoming projectiles while giving your best shot. Math Chompers [5.0-stars / $0.99 ]: Want your little ones to get good at math? Perhaps this game will be able to drill fundamentals into your kids in a fun manner...

There we are, coming to the end of this week's list of free apps. There will be another edition at the end of this week, so do look out for that. What do you think of our list this week? Just in case you are looking for some online games to satiate your gaming appetite without requiring an Internet connection, check out our linked story below.

We'd love to hear your thoughts on today's selections before we prepare another list to kick off the weekend. Did you come across any other interesting apps or games on the Google Play Store or Apple App Store? Share your recommendations with us in the comments!