Google I/O 2023: What to Look Forward To

The upcoming Google I/O 2023 developer conference is just around the corner, and we're offering you a preview of the potential highlights for this year's event. Discover how Google may influence the future landscape of technology.

Google I/O 2023 developer conference. When: Wednesday, May 10, 2023, at 10am PT and 1pm ET.

Wednesday, May 10, 2023, at 10am PT and 1pm ET. Where: This year’s event will be broadcast in front of a limited live audience and is open to everyone online free of cost.

Additionally, it looks like Google has plans to introduce various other AI tools, such as an AI image generator called GIFI, a language learning system, and a Searchalong feature that would integrate a chatbot into Google Chrome to answer questions related to the current webpage—pretty similar to Bing's AI sidebar on the Edge browser. Regarding Google's services, I also anticipate the arrival of AI-driven features in Gmail and G-Suite software products, such as Docs and Sheets. Additionally, according to The New York Times, YouTube may introduce a "Shopping Try-on" feature that utilizes green screen-like technology, enabling users to virtually try on clothes before purchasing. What's new on hardware: Pixel 7a and Pixel Fold Since last year, we saw Google announce the Pixel 6a—which I reviewed in August—so there's a good chance that the Pixel 7a will make its debut at the I/O keynote in May. Additionally, the release of the rumored Pixel Fold could occur simultaneously. As of now, the Pixel 7a is reportedly set to receive an upgrade in both hardware and price. The phone is expected to feature the flagship Tensor G2 chipset and the design of the Pixel 7 series, along with a 90 Hz display and a new 64 MP main wide camera. We might also see a slightly larger battery capacity. The device's price is anticipated to start at $499, which is $50 more expensive than the previous generation. The Google Pixel 6a was announced during I/O 2022 and is (still) a great budget smartphone for photos / © NextPit According to the rumors, the Pixel Fold will have a sturdy hinge and be water-resistant, likely featuring an optimized version of Android L, which is Google's software for large displays. As for other details, insiders are saying the Pixel Fold might come with next-gen OLED panels from Samsung and be powered by the Tensor G2 chipset. And guess what? The camera module could sport the same amazing lenses as the Pixel 7 Pro! If the whispers are true, the foldable Pixel might be priced at $1,799 a piece. Here's a depiction of the Google Pixel Fold, based on reconstructed renderings. / © FrontPageTech Other announcements In addition to the three primary topics discussed earlier, there are other subjects gaining media attention in relation to the I/O 2023 announcements. Considering that Android 14, new hardware, and Google Bard are expected to dominate the May 10th keynote, I'll outline some of the other potential announcements in a bulleted list. Let's dive in: Pixel tablet: Teased last year, the Google Pixel tablet could be finally released this time. According to the latest rumors, the Pixel tablet could be priced between $658 to $710.

Enhancements and new features for Google's suite of productivity tools, targeting both personal and professional users. Machine Learning and AI Research: Showcasing Google's latest research findings and advancements in machine learning and artificial intelligence. How to register for Google I/O 2023 This year's event will be held on May 10, 2023, in front of a limited live audience, but don't worry, everyone can join online. The best part? Registration is completely free and started on March 7. You don't even need to register to watch the livestream keynote. However, if you create a developer profile, you'll unlock My I/O, which lets you pick interests and receive tailored content recommendations. No tickets are needed this year; simply head over to Google's I/O official website to register. If you'd rather not register, that's cool too! You can still watch the keynotes and sessions, but just keep in mind that you won't receive event-related communications or be able to save content and receive recommendations through a developer profile. Oh, and please keep in mind, you need to be at least 18 years old to participate in Google I/O. How to watch Google I/O 2023 As always, Google will livestream the keynote on YouTube, and all sessions will be live and available on-demand after the event. The I/O 2023 keynote is scheduled for Wednesday, May 10, 2023, at 10am PT and 1pm ET. As we approach the event date, we will update this section with the keynote livestream video link. For now, we'll share an under 12-minute summary video of last year's I/O, created by Google: