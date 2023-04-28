Free Android and iOS Apps of the week

As you wind down yet another work week, perhaps it is time you get some R&R on your phone with the following free apps from Google Play and Apple App Stores. These are normally paid apps but right now, they have been made free albeit for a limited time only. In other words, you will be able to pinch some pennies here and there if you are interested in picking up some of the titles that pique your interest. Take advantage of these deals on your Android or iPhone before they become unavailable.

Take note that these apps are listed for free at the time of publishing, so there is no telling when these offers will expire since it is all up to the developers. Buyer beware: they might end up as paid status by the time you finish reading this article or try to download them. This is rather unfortunate because there is no set timeframe for app promotions on the Google Play Store or Apple App Store, and such deals can disappear just as quickly as they were added without any prior notification.

We also want to take note that while we do look through this list of free apps and do not offer anything that comes with low ratings, and we did not install them like how we do with our Top 5 Apps of the Week. Therefore, we recommend that you exercise caution and conduct your own research before downloading any of these apps, as some may contain in-app purchases or hidden costs.

Here's a hat tip: Did you come across an app or game on our list that piques your interest but you don't need it right now? Here's a suggestion: why not install it first before deleting it from your device? Doing so will save that app to your app library, which you can install it later in the future when you need it. It's a great way to take full advantage of short-lived promotions.

Android apps available for free for a limited time

Android apps for productivity and lifestyle

SkanApp [4.3-stars / $19.99 ]: You have a paper document that needs to be sent in digital format but you are nowhere near a scanner, what do you do? Thankfully, there is the SkanApp app that doubles up as a PDF scanner to help you out in such situations.

SUI File Explorer Pro [3.9-stars / $1.99 ]: If you are sick and tired of your phone's stock file explorer app, perhaps trying this one will breathe a breath of fresh air.

Android games

WeaponWar! [4.1-stars / $0.99 ]: An intense clash of weapons, where you need to win more battles to earn additional upgrades which in turn, make you more powerful.

Shadow Slayer: Ninja Warrior [4.4-stars / $4.99 ]: This epic side-scroller sees you plow through enemy after enemy in the fast-paced action.

This epic side-scroller sees you plow through enemy after enemy in the fast-paced action. King of Defense Premium [4.7-stars / $1.49 ]: A tower defense title that is full of excitement as you hold off hordes of monsters at bay from your castle.

Neo Monsters [4.4-stars / $0.99 ]: You capture monsters, train them, and send them out to battle. Repeat ad nauseam, except that some of the trainers have interesting clothing choices.

You capture monsters, train them, and send them out to battle. Repeat ad nauseam, except that some of the trainers have interesting clothing choices. The Lonely Hacker [4.3-stars / $2.49 ]: A realistic hacking simulator created by security experts that puts you in the shoes of a bona fide hacker, sans the legal repercussions.

Brick Breaker Pro [4.2-stars / $0.99 ]: Arkanoid on steroids, 'nuff said. There, you probably know my age based on my Arkanoid reference.

Arkanoid on steroids, 'nuff said. There, you probably know my age based on my Arkanoid reference. Truth or Dare Pro [4.2-stars / $0.99 ]: This is one fun game to play, even more so when booze is involved. Socialites will love it!

Timing Hero PV [4.1-stars / $2.99 ]: 8-bit graphics that remind you of the Game Boy era, this RPG will see you begin in a hero battle that will set you off on an adventure where you battle numerous monsters and level up.

iOS apps available for free for a limited time

iOS apps for productivity and lifestyle

Olympia - Your Fitness Trainer [4.5-stars / $5.99 ]: Sweat it out at home with this unique app, where you get to stay fit without having to go out.

Sweat it out at home with this unique app, where you get to stay fit without having to go out. PropFun Pro [4.2-stars / $0.99 ]: Want to take some really nifty portrait photos? This app spices up your portraits with unique props.

Want to take some really nifty portrait photos? This app spices up your portraits with unique props. Orange Weather [5.0-stars / $0.99 ]: A weather app that claims not to infringe on your privacy? I suppose the forecast would be for flying pigs tomorrow.

A weather app that claims not to infringe on your privacy? I suppose the forecast would be for flying pigs tomorrow. Safety Note+ Pro [4.8-stars / $3.99 ]: Keep your personal notes private with this app, where there are added layers of security before one can access them.

iOS games

Talking Typer [3.9-stars / $4.99 ]: Want to improve your typing skills? This game ensures you improve over time with faster and more challenging words thrown your way.

Zombie Survival Shooter Game [4.3-stars / $9.99 ]: Just about everyone near and dear to you is dead, or more likely, the walking dead. It is up to you to kill all of them in your quest to survive.

Just about everyone near and dear to you is dead, or more likely, the walking dead. It is up to you to kill all of them in your quest to survive. Tigers & Goats [5.0-stars / $0.99 ]: Yet another ancient game that has been digitized, where you play as a goat will try to trap the tigers, while the tiger attempts to eat all the goats on board.

Card Hog [4.6-stars / $1.99 ]: Got to love the punny name of this app. You move around the board and try to outwit others, gaining new weapons and items along the way to help you.

Got to love the punny name of this app. You move around the board and try to outwit others, gaining new weapons and items along the way to help you. Wedgie Go [3.8-stars / $39.99 ]: Underwear can be a funny thing, you just purchased a brand new pair and indulge in some running, only to find that wedgies get in the way. A totally hilarious endless runner.

Block Brain Game [4.8-stars / $2.99 ]: This is a brain teaser that will certainly cause you to carefully think just where all these blocks go.

That is all for now, folks! What do you think of this list to kickstart the weekend? Just in case you are looking for some online games to satiate your gaming appetite without requiring an Internet connection, check out our linked story below.

We'd love to hear your thoughts on this weekend's selection. Have you come across any other interesting apps or games on the Google Play Store or Apple App Store? We look forward to hearing your recommendations in the comments!