Apple Watch May Soon Support Multi-Pairing with iPads and MacBooks

Currently, Apple's watches can be connected to an iPad or MacBook in addition to pairing with an iPhone . However, these functionalities are very limited to a few sets of controls like unlocking or viewing the fitness data. Apple may be planning to release a watchOS update that would enable multi-pairing between a Watch and other Apple devices rather than just on a single iPhone.

The report came from a Twitter user who previously shared details about the iOS 17 a couple of weeks ago. According to the latest tweets of the account, Apple will release a firmware to supported Apple smartwatches that will add the ability to sync or pair with other multiple Apple devices and platforms like iPads and MacBook laptops.

It was exactly detailed how Apple is going to achieve this. But as noted by MacRumors, it might be down to the idea of how multi-pairing technology is used and works on Apple's AirPods headphones. At the same time, the iPhone-maker may also utilize iCloud in syncing content or allowing extensive control features between an Apple Watch and multiple Apple devices.

Apple's watches can be used to zoom in the iPhone camera. / © NextPit

For instance, Apple Watch users may be able to remotely control media playback on iPad or MacBook through Now Playing, which something that is currently missing and only available for iPhones. Perhaps, Apple could expand the camera zoom control function of the Apple Watch not just to iPhones but with the iPads as well.

The source expects that the necessary watchOS software update will arrive as early as this year, although Apple might be stretching it until next year. Regarding the compatibility, it's unknown which Apple Watch Series and Watch SE models are going to come with this new syncing capability. Meanwhile, Apple was also rumored to introduce a big UI change on the watchOS 10.

