Free iOS And Android Apps For The Week

Why pay for something when you can get it for free, right? Good news for iOS and Android users then—developers offer their normally paid apps for free from time to time, although we have no idea just when they'll pull the plug. If you come across an app that you think you would enjoy using, you'd best download it first before they are pulled. We publish this list twice a week to ensure that none of the apps are repeated.

We do our best to ensure these apps are not scams or privacy traps, but stop short of reviewing them. This is different from our Top 5 Apps of the Week which is published once each week. Don't be surprised if some of these apps feature more ads than normal in addition to in-app purchases.

Tip: If you think there is an app you would like to use in the future but do not need it already, you can download and install it first before uninstalling it. Said app will be considered as "purchased" and available in your app library forever.

Android apps that are free for a short time

Android apps for productivity and lifestyle

Sound Meter & Noise Detector ($2.99): An app that detects the level of sound and noise in your surroundings. Not the most accurate but functional for casual users.

Accumulator PDF Creator ($18.99): Create PDFs right on your smartphone itself! You can convert images to PDF, write or paste text into them, or convert PDF to images!

Bubble Level Pro ($2.99): Want to make sure something is really level? Use this app and let smartphone magic do the rest!

Equalizer - Bass Booster Pro ($1.99): Boost the bass on your smartphone with this app just in case your stock audio sounds flat.

Android games

Infinity Dungeon! ($0.99): As its name suggests, you walk through this side-scroller game and explore the dungeon ahead, while going toe-to-toe with all kinds of enemies.

Coin Princess ($0.99): Do you and your party have what it takes to defeat hordes of enemies with magic and firepower?

DungeonMon! ($0.99): Kill wave after wave of zombies as you merge your monsters to grow even more powerful, which also corresponds with the game's difficulty level.

Defense Zone 2 HD ($2.99): A tower defense game with stunning graphics that offer weapons that would be right at home in a science fiction environment.

Sudoku Master Premium: Offline ($2.99): Do you like crunching numbers with your brain? This game lets you take Sudoku offline and crack your noggin' no matter where you are.

iOS apps that are free for a short time

iOS apps for productivity and lifestyle

Video Compressor ($1.99): Want to send video files to another person but it is simply too large? Why not use this app and compress it first with minimal quality loss?

Calculator - Currency - Unit ($4.99): It's a calculator! No, it's a currency converter! No, it's a unit converter! Wait, it is all three rolled in one convenient app!

Blink Quick Memo ($0.99): This app comes in handy to jot down notes whenever you need to on your iPhone.

Epica 2 Pro ($0.99): A camera that makes everyone look like a monster with its built-in filters.

Flex Scanner ($0.99): Scan images and text into PDF format without having pesky watermarks shown.

Free games for iPhone and iPad

Real Cricket 24 ($8.99): You would be hard-pressed to find fielding and catching animation that is more realistic than this! Enjoy cricket without getting dirty.

Neo Monsters ($0.99): Collect monsters, enslave train them, and send them out to fight other monsters. Does this sound like a formula that has been done to the death?

Tales of a Little Berry Forest ($1.00): A fable game with amazing hand-drawn images, presented in a narrative format. What's there not to like?

Invading Horde - TD ($0.29): You're a farmer who has been tasked to keep an invading horde at bay. This is where your strategic nous comes into play.

Monster Numbers: Mental Math ($3.99): Here is a cool math game that will help your little one get up to speed with arithmetic. After all, what better way to learn than to play, right?

Before downloading any of the apps mentioned, it is advisable to take a moment to review the app's details on the Play Store or App Store. This is important because some of these free apps may have their own unique features or drawbacks.

In-App purchases and ads: Don't be surprised!

Be cautious with both free and paid apps, as they may disguise in-app purchases and advertisements. This is particularly important when downloading games for children. To prevent any unexpected issues, please take into account the following advice:

App permissions: Take note of the fine print

Certain applications employ a covert strategy to generate profits by gathering and trading your personal data. To ensure your safety, it is advisable to grant only the necessary permissions for applications to operate. For instance, an alarm clock application does not require camera functionality or access to your contacts. Similarly, a flashlight app does not need access to your location.

Hopefully, these few tips can help you enjoy these Android and iOS free app downloads.

What do you think about this week's free apps? Were there apps on the Google Play Store or Apple App Store that you found interesting? Do let us know in the comments.