Hot topics

Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 May Adopt a Square Design

2 min read 2 min No comments 0
NextPit amazfit gtr 4 vs gts 4
© nextpit
Jade Bryan
Jade Bryan Junior Editor

For many years, Samsung has utilized a round design on its Galaxy Watch smartwatches. Before opting for that classic format for its wearables, the South Koreans had a rectangular smartwatch via the Galaxy Gear. It appears the company could plan to bring back the square or rectangle Galaxy smartwatches.

When can we see a square Samsung Galaxy Watch?

According to unnamed sources cited by SamMobile, Samsung is heavily considering switching to a square design for its future Galaxy Watch models, ditching the classic round look. It described how a square smartwatch with a curved build that is similar to the Galaxy Gear might be in the works. However, it hasn't been ruled out that Samsung could follow Apple with its 'squircle' Watch Series and Watch Ultra 2 (review)

Apple Watch Ultra highlighting the widgets on display
The Apple Watch Ultra 2 keeps the design and form of the original Watch Ultra. / © nextpit

There is also no word on when exactly a square Galaxy Watch will be ready, as the current development surrounding the Galaxy Watch 7 hinted at the same round design of the Galaxy Watch 6 (review). Hence, it's safe to say that we will see the radical smartwatch design change by next year in time for the Galaxy Watch 8.

At the same time, it is also possible such square watches could be launched in a new lineup apart from the round Samsung Galaxy watches, with both form factors existing alongside. Nobody really knows for sure what Samsung is brewing, so we will just have to be patient.

Apart from Apple, there are a few major wearable brands that adopted a squarish smartwatch design, including Fitbit and Garmin with some of their watch entries. This rectangular shape has allowed the iPhone manufacturer to incorporate more extensive smartwatch features due to the interface being able to accommodate additional elements compared to a circular display. Perhaps this might be one of the primary reasons for Samsung's switch.

If you were to choose a smartwatch design, which would you prefer: a circle or a square? Share your answers with us in the comments. We're eager to hear your opinion.

Source: SamMobile

The current best Samsung phones to buy

  Editor's choice S23 with a bigger display 2023 flagship 2023 foldable flagship 2022 fodlable flagship 2023 compact foldable 2022 compact foldable Affordable flagship The popular mid-ranger
Product
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy S23+
Samsung Galaxy S23
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4
Samsung Galaxy S23 FE
Samsung Galaxy A54
Image Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Product Image Samsung Galaxy S23+ Product Image Samsung Galaxy S23 Product Image Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 Product Image Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 Product Image Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Product Image Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 Product Image Samsung Galaxy S23 FE Product Image Samsung Galaxy A54 Product Image
Review
Review: Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
Review: Samsung Galaxy S23+
Review: Samsung Galaxy S23
Review: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5
Review: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4
Review: Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Review: Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4
Not yet tested
Hands-on: Samsung Galaxy S23 FE
Review: Samsung Galaxy A54
Price
  • $1,199.99
  • $999.99
  • $799.99
  • $1,799.99
  • $1,799.99
  • from $999.99
  • $999.99
  • $699.99
  • $449.99
Offer*
nextpit receives a commission for purchases made via the marked links. This has no influence on the editorial content and there are no costs for you. You can find out more about how we make money on our transparency page.
Go to comment (0)
Jade Bryan

Jade Bryan
Junior Editor

I still remember how amazed I was when I first got hold of the Nokia 3210 back when I was a kid, and it was during that time I developed my love for technology, particularly for mobile phones. I started sharing my knowledge through writing in different blogs and forums back in Nokia Nseries era. I even make videos before where I put different phones side-by-side. Today, I'm still an avid enthusiast of smartphones, but my interests have evolved into smart devices and electric vehicles.

View all articles
Liked this article? Share now!
Recommended articles
Latest articles
Push notification Next article
No comments
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing