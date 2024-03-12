Apple AirPods Pro 2 Plunge Back to Their Best Price at $189

If you're waiting for the Apple AirPods Pro 2 to fall to a manageable price, you're in luck, as the pair of noise-canceling headphones have returned to their best price of $189 on Amazon. The in-ears usually sell for $249, so this means you're getting a discount of $60 or 24 percent off it.

In addition to Amazon, you can also get the same offer from Best Buy, which has the USB-C version of the AirPods Pro 2 listed at $189. Regardless of the retailer, keep in mind that the deal will only be running for a limited, so it's wise if you can secure the savings today.

Device Offer: Apple AirPods Pro 2

Why the Apple AirPods Pro 2 are worth buying

The Apple AirPods Pro 2 (review) have received a refresh just last year, which adopted the more versatile USB-C port on its charging case. This port has a wider compatibility with charging accessories than the proprietary Lightning port. You can still charge the headphones wirelessly through the Qi2 support in the case.

As regards the battery life, the current Apple premium earbuds get long endurance. They last up to 30 hours combined with the charging case's juice, which easily beats many of its competitors.

Apart from the interface, the AirPods Pro 2 USB version also added a better ingress protection to the case. With IP54, it is now dust resistant on top of being waterproof similar to the earbuds themselves. Additionally, the case keeps the usual features like built-in speaker and Find My compatibility for precise finding.

The Apple AirPods Pro 2 have touch-sensitive and capacitive surfaces for ANC and volume control. / © nextpit

Another nice feature new to the AirPods Pro 2 with USB is the support for lossless audio when paired with the Vision Pro headset. Other functionalities available for all include the personalized spatial audio and Conversation Awareness mode that automatically adjust the volume when the earbuds detect you're speaking.

In terms of sound, the Apple AirPods Pro 2 remain phenomenal headphones. They are equipped with the H2 audio chip that deliver top-class sound and clarity while noise-canceling level is commendable and among the best in its category.

Are you looking to upgrade your audio arsenal this year? What are your thoughts on the AirPods Pro 2 at this price? Are they worthy with this discount? Let's discuss your plans in the comment section.