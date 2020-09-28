How to buy the perfect gaming smartphone

If you want to enjoy games in all their splendor on the go, you need a fast smartphone. But what makes a good gaming smartphone? In this article, we'll show you special models and advise you about buying. This chipset, memory, accessories, etc. make some smartphones more ideal for gaming.

Samsung's dedicated Game Mode, which is comprised of Game Launcher and Game Tools, shows the special care Samsung has taken to accommodate mobile gamers. The Game Launcher is home to all your games, while Game Tools changes the screen mode to accommodate games that don't support the unique 18.5:9 aspect ratio, among other things. All of this ensures that your experience is immersive, by disabling notifications and the invisible home button to allow for uninterrupted gameplay, for example. The impressive hardware also allows for a smooth, engaging experience. AMOLED Infinity Displays offer a great visual experience and the phones have easy-to-handle, curvy ergonomic bodies. The new generation of Samsung Galaxy S offers some good options for gamers. / © NextPit Lowest price: Samsung Galaxy S10 Best price $ 453 . 95 Check Offer Compare prices OnePlus 7 Pro: the flagship killer with more than enough RAM The OnePlus 7 Pro is no slouch when it comes to gaming, thanks to its top specs including 8 to 12 GB of RAM. This gives it incredible gaming performance which is complemented by the Gaming Mode, which suppresses accidental presses of the keys and notifications, can route incoming calls to the speaker, save battery and other useful tweaks to ensure you are not disturbed while playing. This mode was extended with the 'fnatic' mode, created together with the long-time eSport company, that dedicates all system resources to high-performance gaming. The 6.67-inch AMOLED display refreshes at 90Hz. The OnePlus 7 Pro won't disappoint gamers. / © NextPit There are plenty of other great phones (and accessories) for gaming on the go, of course. Special mention must go to some cheaper devices like the Honor Play and Nubia Red Magic 3 which still not as feature-heavy as the slightly more expensive Black Shark, still has some nice extras for gaming. If you're not running the most graphically demanding games, however, even mid-range devices should be able to handle most of what's new on the Play Store.