When considering wireless adapters to upgrade your vehicle's infotainment system, Ottocast is a major brand that many drivers consider. The company updated its wireless adapters for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto-ready cars this year, adding meaningful new features like two-way control and optimized mirroring and video playback. Better yet, they are on sale for up to 57% off today.

Ottocast is expanding its wireless adapter lineup with new models set to be released in 2025. And right now, they are heavily discounted, offering a great chance to upgrade your car's infotainment system or convert it to wireless for a reliable and hassle-free setup. Plus, you can get an extra reduction when you apply the nextpit20 coupon code at checkout.

Ottocast Mirror Touch with Bi-Directional Control

While many vehicles support Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, they come with limited functionalities, such as requiring a wired connection and not allowing full app and media player mirroring. The new Ottocast Mirror Touch finally addresses these challenges by converting your phone screen to your car screen, allowing you to run full phone system functionality and apps like Zoom, Netflix, YouTube, and more, and control them through the car’s touchscreen.

Currently, it's already discounted to $99 from $149, but you can get an additional 20% off by applying the coupon code nextpit20, bringing the price down to $72 before shipping and taxes. This is a sizeable saving of 47% and makes it even more compelling than standalone wireless adapters.

Why Buy the Ottocast Mirror Touch?

The Ottocast Mirror Touch is the world's first touch-controlled bidirectional infotainment mirroring solution with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto wireless adapter support, allowing you to control and navigate your phone through your car's touchscreen. In short, it's more than just mirroring; you can navigate both on the car display and through your iPhone.

It also supports screen-off mirroring while streaming videos through AirPlay, allowing you to lock your phone's screen while streaming music or video. This fully works with compatible iPhones for apps like Apple Music and Spotify. You also don't need to log in to your Apple or Google account to use CarPlay or Android Auto, respectively, which streamlines the experience. This is particularly suitable for rental cars.

You can mirror your iPhone's screen when connected with Ottocast Mirror Touch to your infotainment system. The setup also supports screen-off mirroring. / © Ottocast

If you have an iPhone, you can use the Ottocast Mirror Touch to convert your infotainment to wireless, with ultra-low-latency, while mirroring around 80-100 ms. Otherwise, there are options for CarPlay mirroring and Android Auto mirroring when connected via the USB-C cable. You can also charge your phone while simultaneously connected to the adapter by plugging it in through the other USB port.

Pairing and booting up with the Ottocast Mirror Touch have been improved compared to previous models, such as the Ottocast U2 and Ottocast P3. The boot-up time averages 3 seconds, according to Ottocast, but this time may vary depending on the vehicle's model. But that's still fast when compared to alternatives.

What Phones are Compatible with the Ottocast Mirror Touch?

In terms of compatibility, wired mirroring is available for the iPhone 15 (Pro) and iPhone 16 (Pro), which are fitted with a USB-C port. For Android, it is compatible with select models that come with DisplayPort (DP), such as Google's Pixel 9 and Pixel 8, and Samsung's Galaxy smartphones, including the Galaxy S25 and Galaxy S24, as well as later models, as well as the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6.

The Mirror Touch wireless adapter also works with select Sony Xperia 1 and Xperia 5 models, as well as the Motorola Moto Edge 50 series.

Meanwhile, for vehicles, the Ottocast Mirror Touch can be set up in those that feature CarPlay and Android Auto, although the Lexus NX350h and NX450h are notable exceptions.

Ottocast Mini 2-in-1 (2025) Wireless Adapter

If you just want to turn your car's infotainment to wireless, Ottocast has launched the Mini wireless adapter. It's a new version of the popular Ottocast U2-Air 2-in-1 wireless adapter, which lets you connect your phone to the dashboard and use CarPlay or Android Auto wirelessly.

It's currently available for $53 on the Ottocast online store, but you can get it for $43, which is 57% off the usual $99, by entering the nextpit20 coupon code during checkout. It's significantly cheaper than other wireless adapters, such as Motorola's $99 MA1 dongle, which is limited to Android Auto.

Why Buy the Ottocast Mini 2-in-1 (2025) Wireless Adapter

The Ottocast Mini is a compact adapter and comes with a relatively small thumbnail size for easy plug-and-play. There's also a 90-degree USB adapter for angled port setups.

The Ottocast Mini 2-in-1 wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto adapter is just the size of a regular thumb drive. / © Ottocast

The wireless adapter utilizes 5 GHz Wi-Fi connectivity, but it uses Bluetooth for pairing. It enables very low latency and can be noticed when running apps or navigation services like Google Maps. Pairing is also fast and seamless, which eliminates the need to install any app on your phone. There's also an instant reconnection for paired devices. It also has a dedicated button for switching between CarPlay and Android Auto.

You can use the Ottocast Mini wireless adapter with most vehicles that come with CarPlay and Android Auto out of the factory. If you have a BMW, there's a separate adapter from Ottocast, though it costs more than twice as much as the Mini 2-in-1.

Ottocast ScreenFlow Wireless Smart Car Display

Those with outdated car infotainment that don't have CarPlay or Android Auto, or even those with classic car stereos, can upgrade to the Ottocast ScreenFlow. This portable smart display delivers wireless Apple CarPlay & Android Auto integration while eliminating traditional upgrade hurdles:

Keep the original system – no aftermarket installation.

Skip complex disassembly risks. Works across cars, trucks, buses, and all vehicle types.

Ottocast has the smart display available for 20% off when you use the nextpit20 coupon code. This brings the device's price down to $119 from the regular $149, saving you $30.

Why Buy the Ottocast ScreenFlow?

The Ottocast ScreenFlow features a large and bright 11.4-inch LCD touchscreen with a landscape aspect ratio, making it suitable for media playback. The console features built-in apps such as YouTube, Netflix, VLC, Maps, and Waze, and can be set up in just a few minutes, according to Ottocast. You don't need cables to start casting from your phone, either.

The Ottocast ScreenFlow portable smart car display features a large 11.4-inch LCD touchscreen with a 60 Hz refresh rate. / © Ottocast

It's an ideal setup for vehicles with infotainment that don't support CarPlay or Android Auto natively. Even so, it can serve as a smart display on the go for trips, as long as it can be energized. Regarding its power and audio, it can be supplied using the 12 V auxiliary port, commonly found in older vehicle models, trucks, or boats. The display can then use the car's speaker system by connecting the audio jack to the stereo.

Who Needs to Upgrade to an Ottocast Wireless Adapter?

Therefore, depending on your vehicle, the most common issue is the lack of wireless Apple CarPlay or Android Auto support. The Ottocast Mirror Touch is an excellent choice if you want to take advantage of screen mirroring to fully run apps, voice assistants, and stream video on your car's screen. But if you just want to enable wireless CarPlay or Android Auto, the Ottocast Mini 2-in-1 is a quick and reliable solution.

Meanwhile, the Ottocast ScreenFlow is recommended for those who want to integrate a smarter infotainment system into their vehicle with wireless connection capabilities.

