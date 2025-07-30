Hot topics

Apple's M4 MacBook Pro is $300 Off – No Reason to Refuse It

nextpit MacBook Pro 14 2023
© nextpit
Apple's M4 MacBook Pro is a powerhouse machine that caters to all types of users, including demanding professionals and creatives. However, its premium price is a significant hurdle. That's why the current pricing makes for good news for those seeking one. The entire MacBook Pro M4 range is on sale at Amazon, with the 14-inch model dropping to as low as $1,299.

This is a sizeable $300 (19%) discount off the regular price, putting the base variant at a new all-time low. This also surpasses the offers seen during Prime Day.

Who's the Apple M4 MacBook Pro For?

The deal covers the base model with a vanilla M4 chipset, which has a generous 16 GB RAM. This is double from the MBP M3, providing ample memory to keep multiple programs and browser tabs running simultaneously without the device slowing down. It has 512 GB storage, which is a recommended configuration for most users. But you can step up to 1 TB for $1,499, which is already discounted from $1,799.

Apple MacBook Pro M4 with a forest wallpaper showing the time 12:04.
Apple's M4 MacBook Pro is offered with a matte or Nano-texture Liquid Retina XDR display as an option. / © nextpit

Apart from the more powerful chipset, the base M4 MacBook Pro (review) has a lot going for it. It has an excellent 14.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR display with a 120 Hz refresh rate. It's significantly brighter than the previous model as well, topping at 1,000 nits in SDR mode and up to 1,600 nits peak for HDR content. There's a new option to pair it with an anti-reflective nano-texture coating. Another worthy upgrade found alongside the display is a new 12 MP Center Stage camera which supports Desk View.

Apple's MacBook Pro laptop is also preferred by users who set up multiple monitors. The base M4 MacBook Pro supports up to two external displays natively, even with the lid open, and now adds another Thunderbolt port for a total of three.

The new generation MacBook Pro also benefits from the more efficient system, with the M4 MacBook Pro lasting up to 24 hours in video playback as per Apple's rating. This is the longest battery rating among Apple's MacBook models.

What upgrades in the M4 MacBook Pro convinced you to buy this Apple laptop? Share with us your plans in the comments.

