Forget GTA 6: Rockstar Just Revived One of Its Most Iconic Games

While the entire gaming community is waiting for GTA 6 with bated breath, Rockstar quietly revived one of its most popular games. And that is despite the company announcing that it would cease development of the game in 2022, with the last major update having been released all the way back in 2021. You may have guessed it by now, but the game I am talking about is none other than Red Dead Online.

Red Dead Online is to Red Dead Redemption 2 what GTA Online is to GTA V. The most significant difference between the two online variants is that GTA Online continues to be a much greater financial success for Rockstar. However, that doesn't change the fact that RDO continues to maintain a loyal player base. And for good reason. With its role system and engaging online gameplay, the game has much to offer.

Strange Tales of the West

Earlier this month, Rockstar unexpectedly released a major content update for RDO titled Strange Tales of the West Vol. 1. The new content delves into the world of the supernatural. It includes encounters with the living dead, a mysterious plague, and even a surge of robots created by a mad scientist.

On top of these new missions, Rockstar is encouraging players to return with a generous helping of bonuses. If you jump back into or start up the game now, you will receive thrice the gold, RDO$, and XP in any of the new telegram missions. Given the rarity and price of gold in the game, this offer is not to be scoffed at.

Is Red Dead Online Finally Back?

Many players were surprised by this sudden update. Especially since the game was thought to be retired for good. Does this mean that Red Dead Online is finally back and receiving new content? The inclusion of "Vol. 1" in the update title certainly hints that this is not a one-off.

Some believe that the sudden return to development on the game could indicate that Rockstar is preparing for the release of the Next-Gen update for Red Dead Redemption 2. It makes sense that they would want to generate buzz around the game before releasing a major upgrade. Whether or not these suspicions prove to be true, it remains unclear whether Rockstar will continue to develop the game in the long run.

This could just be a clever marketing stunt before RDO ultimately returns to retirement. However, if you're a big fan of RDO like me, the update is certainly a great reason to jump back into the game. After all, it will be a long time before a potential Red Dead Redemption 3 sees the light of day, if it ever does. So far, Rockstar hasn't confirmed whether a third game will be developed at all.

What do you think about this sudden update? Do you think it's just a clever marketing stunt or could Rockstar actually be returning to the game for good? Let us know in the comments below!