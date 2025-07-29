Samsung recently shipped its latest Galaxy A mid-rangers to more countries, but these are not the only devices users are looking forward to. The successor to the popular entry-level Galaxy A06, the Galaxy A07, is expected to break cover soon. It has now leaked in official listings, confirming beefier specs that could give its pricier counterparts a run for their money.

The Galaxy A06 debuted in August last year, so it's not surprising we're starting to see leaks and reports about its successor gain momentum. Following the device's appearance on Samsung's official website, revealing the SM-A075F model number, it has now been spotted on Google's Play Console.

A Much Faster Processor in Samsung's Galaxy A07

The listing confirms the model number of Samsung's next entry-level phone, but more interestingly, it sheds light on the device's key specifications and design, which appear to get modest to major upgrades.

Internally, the Galaxy A07 is fitted with a chipset labeled MT6789. If that sounds familiar, it's because it's another name for MediaTek's 6 nm Helio G99 SoC, which is found in many earlier mid-range devices. In terms of configuration, it features an octa-core processor, comprising two Cortex-A76 cores operating at 2.2 GHz and six Cortex-A55 cores clocked at up to 2.0 GHz.

By today's standards, the chip with its Mali-G57 MP2 GPU sits in the lower spectrum of mid-range mobile silicon. However, it does offer a promising uplift compared to the Helio G85 SoC in the Galaxy A06.

Samsung's Galaxy A07 has a new camera module design at the back. / © Google Play Console / Xpertpick

In single-thread GeekBench benchmarks, the Helio G99 is about 77% faster, while the multi-thread scores show an average 40% performance boost. These figures represent a noticeable big jump and could translate to significant actual performance gains in the device.

This is also helped by the fact that the Galaxy A07 is coupled with a generous 6 GB of RAM, which sounds ample for a budget phone, though the configuration may differ depending on the country.

New Design for Samsung's Galaxy A07

The chip lacks 5G support, which suggests that another 5G variant may be in the works. However, you can expect improved LTE speed and newer Bluetooth connectivity.

Other specifications of the Galaxy A07 will include an HD display. It's also shown in the render that it will carry over the waterdrop notch and thick bezels. However, there is a difference on the back panel, which now depicts an elliptical camera module with two main snappers, ditching the floating lens design. Furthermore, the budget phone boots on One UI 7, which is Samsung's skinned version of Android 15.

Samsung Galaxy A07 Price

There's no word yet on the exact release date of the Galaxy A07, but we should see the announcement with a less grand affair. At the same time, it's unknown how much it will cost. All we know is that the Galaxy A06 with a 4GB/64GB setup was priced at about $110 in the USA.

Affiliate offer Samsung Galaxy A16 5G

Are you looking to pick up the Galaxy A07 for yourself or for someone once it launches? Tell us your plans.