The Aqara U200 Lite seems to be the perfect smart lock for beginners. It has an unbeatable price-to-performance ratio, a threaded connection on board, and is easy to install without replacing the cylinder. Is there anything to criticize about this electronic door lock? We dug deep to find out in our Aqara U200 Lite review.

I like how Aqara guides users through the process in a detailed manner. No matter which plate or adapter you need, the app tells you how to proceed. For customers coming into contact with a smart lock for the first time, the installation process is painless. You can install it without any drilling. Additional screws are also not necessary. The Aqara U200 Lite is compatible with standard EU profile cylinders, Scandinavian profile cylinders, and UK oval cylinders.

The Aqara U200 Lite is available in white and black colors. What you get with each purchase includes the Smart Lock, an NFC sticker, mounting plates, and numerous adapters for installation. Before you begin installing, I recommend installing the Aqarahome app. Once the U200 Lite has been added to the app, the step-by-step instructions for the installation process will begin.

Functions and unlocking options

Aqarahome app functions Auto-Lock Yes Geofence function? No Matter compatible? Matter-over-Thread

Aqara offers three speeds: Quiet, Standard, and Fast. On the fastest setting, the door lock is not on the same level as the Nuki Smart Lock Pro. To say it's slow is still inaccurate. It is comparable to the SwitchBot Smart Lock Ultra. The "Quiet" mode is ideal for use at night. You will stand in front of the door for several seconds before it opens, but you won't wake anyone up.

Other settings of the Aqara U200 Lite. / © nextpit

Aqara includes a gyroscope in this product. This automatically locks the door when the door is closed. You can also customize this procedure. This means you have the option of adding delay times for automatic locking. The door lock contains a rechargeable lithium-ion battery. According to the manufacturer, it should last up to six months and can be charged in just a few hours. There is an indicator light on the lock that shows the battery level.

Smart home integration is possible. / © nextpit

Control via Smart Home, in our review using Apple Home, worked perfectly. Apart from Apple Home, the Smart Lock Home supports Assistant, Google Home, Alexa, and Homey. You can open and close the door from anywhere and view the battery status in the app. You can also set the amount of time in the smart home integration as to when the door should be locked after it has been opened. For remote access, you need a 2-in-1 Matter controller & Thread border router. Of course, it would be convenient to make settings on the go. However, I think the U200 Lite deliberately made this compromise.

In reality, all functions worked flawlessly. / © nextpit

Unlike the U200 (review), the Aqara U200 Lite has no keypad and, therefore, lacks a fingerprint scanner. Nevertheless, there is a unique unlocking option. As mentioned, the package contains an NFC sticker card. You attach this to the front of your door. To open the door, you will need to hold your smartphone up to the card. This worked flawlessly in reality.