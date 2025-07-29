If you're in the market for some of the best wireless ANC earbuds , you're in luck. Google's latest Pixel Buds Pro 2 are now on sale on Amazon and Best Buy. This pair of ANC earbuds has dropped to $189 from $229, a $40 (17%) off reduction, which is $10 shy of its regular low.

Amazon has three colorways available for this deal, including Peony Pink, Hazel/Black, and Porcelain, while Best Buy offers the latter two options.

Affiliate offer Google Pixel Buds Pro 2

Why Pick Up the Google Pixel Buds Pro 2?

The Pixel Buds Pro 2 (review) were launched in August 2024, and you can't really go wrong with them if you're upgrading from the first-generation Pixel Buds Pro or the standard Pixel Buds A-Series. Even so, they remain some of our best-recommended ANC earbuds for Android users, especially now that they've gone cheaper.

Google gave the Pixel Buds Pro 2 major enhancements, including in the exterior design. You get the same round form, but they're significantly more compact and lighter for better comfort in the ears. They're also more discreet, though this doesn't sacrifice the fit, as they have a wing-like tip to hold better in your ears.

Google's Pixel Buds Pro 2 can be charged via wired or wirelessly. / © nextpit

The Pixel Buds Pro 2 gained more durable protection as well. They're now IP54 certified for dust and water resistance for the earbuds, while the case gets an IPX4 splash rating.

Whether you always rely on the ANC (Active Noise Cancellation) or transparency mode, you'll benefit from both. The Pixel Buds Pro 2 feature a new Tensor A1 chip for improved processing, which means more effective noise cancellation for clearer sound or calls via Silent Seal 2.0. The overall sound quality has improved, with a more balanced profile and higher clarity in different frequencies.

You still get Spatial Audio with head tracking if paired with a Pixel handset. Some new additions include auto-switching for transparency mode, Auracast compatibility, and Gemini integration for voice commands. Additionally, the battery life is up from the predecessors, lasting 8 hours with the buds (ANC on) and 30 hours combined with the case versus 7 hours and 20 hours, respectively (for the original Pixel Buds Pro with ANC).

Do you own a set of earbuds? Are you upgrading to the Pixel Buds Pro 2 at their current price? We'd like to know your answers.