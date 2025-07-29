Hot topics

Skipping the Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 at $189 Will Be a Huge Mistake

2 min read 2 min No comments 0
google pixel buds pro 2 nextpit 3
© nextpit
Jade Bryan
Jade Bryan

If you're in the market for some of the best wireless ANC earbuds, you're in luck. Google's latest Pixel Buds Pro 2 are now on sale on Amazon and Best Buy. This pair of ANC earbuds has dropped to $189 from $229, a $40 (17%) off reduction, which is $10 shy of its regular low.

Amazon has three colorways available for this deal, including Peony Pink, Hazel/Black, and Porcelain, while Best Buy offers the latter two options.

Why Pick Up the Google Pixel Buds Pro 2?

The Pixel Buds Pro 2 (review) were launched in August 2024, and you can't really go wrong with them if you're upgrading from the first-generation Pixel Buds Pro or the standard Pixel Buds A-Series. Even so, they remain some of our best-recommended ANC earbuds for Android users, especially now that they've gone cheaper.

Google gave the Pixel Buds Pro 2 major enhancements, including in the exterior design. You get the same round form, but they're significantly more compact and lighter for better comfort in the ears. They're also more discreet, though this doesn't sacrifice the fit, as they have a wing-like tip to hold better in your ears.

A close-up of Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 in their charging case on a wooden surface.
Google's Pixel Buds Pro 2 can be charged via wired or wirelessly. / © nextpit

The Pixel Buds Pro 2 gained more durable protection as well. They're now IP54 certified for dust and water resistance for the earbuds, while the case gets an IPX4 splash rating.

Whether you always rely on the ANC (Active Noise Cancellation) or transparency mode, you'll benefit from both. The Pixel Buds Pro 2 feature a new Tensor A1 chip for improved processing, which means more effective noise cancellation for clearer sound or calls via Silent Seal 2.0. The overall sound quality has improved, with a more balanced profile and higher clarity in different frequencies.

You still get Spatial Audio with head tracking if paired with a Pixel handset. Some new additions include auto-switching for transparency mode, Auracast compatibility, and Gemini integration for voice commands. Additionally, the battery life is up from the predecessors, lasting 8 hours with the buds (ANC on) and 30 hours combined with the case versus 7 hours and 20 hours, respectively (for the original Pixel Buds Pro with ANC).

Do you own a set of earbuds? Are you upgrading to the Pixel Buds Pro 2 at their current price? We'd like to know your answers.

 The best gaming monitors at a glance

  Best gaming monitor up to $400 Best gaming monitor up to $600 Best gaming monitor up to $800 Best gaming monitor up to $1,000 Best gaming monitor for consoles
Model
LG UltraGear 27GP850P-B
ASUS ROG Strix XG27AQ
BenQ MOBIUZ EX3210U
Asus ROG Swift PG27AQDM
Gigabyte M32U
Image LG Ultragear 27GP850P - product image Asus ROG Strix XG27AQ - product image BenQ MOBIUZ EX3210U - product image Asus ROG Swift PG27AQDM - product image Gigabyte M32U - product image
Offers
nextpit receives a commission for purchases made via the marked links. This has no influence on the editorial content and there are no costs for you. You can find out more about how we make money on our transparency page.
Go to comment (0)
Jade Bryan

Jade Bryan
Junior Editor

I still remember how amazed I was when I first got hold of the Nokia 3210 back when I was a kid, and it was during that time I developed my love for technology, particularly for mobile phones. I started sharing my knowledge through writing in different blogs and forums back in Nokia Nseries era. I even make videos before where I put different phones side-by-side. Today, I'm still an avid enthusiast of smartphones, but my interests have evolved into smart devices and electric vehicles.

To the author profile
Liked this article? Share now!
Recommended articles
Latest articles
Push notification Next article
No comments
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing