Samsung finally brought a comprehensive upgrade to its foldable line in 2025. The new Galaxy Z Fold 7 features a thin and light build, following minor changes in the last three generations. The new flagship model from the brand is very expensive, but does it offer an experience on par with its price? Let’s find out! Last year’s Galaxy Fold 6 (review) was barely different from the Fold 5 or 4 we previously tested. But after an avalanche of interesting Chinese models such as the OnePlus Open, Honor Magic V3, and even Huawei, the Korean brand finally gave its foldable a significant update. The back design follows Samsung's design for the Galaxy family. © nextpit The highlight is its thin design, which makes the Fold 7, when closed, almost as thin as a regular smartphone. The weight is also close to a normal model, at 215 g (7.6 oz). On top of that, Samsung brought the usual upgrades in terms of processing, software, and even the camera.

Summary Offers Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 Good Very thin and light

Flagship performance

Excellent displays

The best software support Bad Very expensive

No S Pen support

Still some camera trade-offs Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7: All deals

Galaxy Z Fold 7: Thin is in Design and Build Quality Displays Internal

8-inch LTPO OLED

2184 x 1968 pixels

1~120 Hz refresh rate External

6.5-inch LTPO OLED

2520 x 1080 pixels

1~120 Hz refresh rate Dimensions and weight Opened

158.4 x 143.2 x 4.2 mm

62.4 x 56.4 x 1.65 in

215 g | 7.58 oz Closed

158.4 x 72.8 x 8.9 mm

62.4 x 28.7 x 3.5 in

215 g | 7.58 oz Resistance IP48

Gorilla Glass Victus Cerramic 2 (external display) Barely thicker than a standard Galaxy S25 Ultra (and at the same time lighter), the Fold 7 is impressively thin. Simply put, it is the thinnest foldable phone available on the market, tied with the Oppo Find N5, which is sold in only a few countries. Honor claims that title for its upcoming Magic V5, but real-world comparisons debunk that. The external display works like a regular (albeit tall) smartphone. © nextpit Samsung kept the premium feel on its most expensive phone, with metal sides and a hinge, plus good ergonomics. The Galaxy Z Fold 7 features a tall aspect ratio, being slightly narrower than a regular phone (similar to many Sony Xperia models). Despite the thin profile, the Fold 7 is still IP48 rated for water-resistance and protection against larger particles (but not dust). And when it comes to colors, Samsung offers the phone in four options: Black, silver/gray, blue (as tested), and the online-exclusive mint. The thin design forces the volume rocker and power button to also be very thin. © nextpit Despite its thinness, the fingerprint reader on the Power button worked well. © nextpit One unexpected issue we found during testing is the fact that the thin profile makes it slightly awkward to open the phone. There is a small gap between the halves to pry them open, and the hinge is slightly stiff. The displays feature the usual OLED characteristics: Vivid colors, good viewing angles, and smooth animations, the latter thanks to the 120 Hz refresh rate. The internal display is big and versatile, but can be a bit awkward to hold when open. © nextpit The Galaxy Fold 7 abandoned the under-display selfie camera for a standard notch. © nextpit The displays feature the usual OLED characteristics: Vivid colors, good viewing angles, and smooth animations, the latter thanks to the 120 Hz refresh rate. Brightness is not on par with regular smartphones, but we measured 1300 nits on the internal display and 1200 nits on the external screen. While far from record-breaking, both were still suitable for outdoor use.

Android 16 with One UI 8 on the Fold 7 Software Operating system Android 16, One UI 8

7 years of security updates

7 years of version upgrades Samsung ships the Galaxy Z Fold 7 with the latest Android version, marking the debut of One UI 8 soon after the roll-out of the previous version. The phone is promised to receive seven years of both features and security updates, beating its rivals when it comes to software support. Truth be told, One UI 8 is barely different from One UI 7, just like what happens in the base Android operating system. The user experience in general is similar to the one found in the previous Fold models, updated to One UI 7/Android 15, including multitasking options, the side panel, DeX mode, etc. The updated default installation had 38.7 GB of used storage space. © nextpit The Galaxy Z Fold 7 comes with the latest Android 16 version. © nextpit DeX Mode lost some features, now based on Android 16's native desktop mode. © nextpit DeX Mode still offers the familiar desktop experience when paired with a display. © nextpit There is one big exception, however. The lack of S Pen support on the Galaxy Fold 7 also removes some handy features available in the previous foldable. This will disappoint a small but very vocal number of Samsung fans, some of whom have been loyal to the Galaxy Note series. Another change that affects a limited, but loyal, set of users is the new DeX mode, which adopted Google’s native desktop mode feature in Android 16, with some Samsung-specific features. Despite the similar design at first glance, the new DeX lacks some interface features users may be used to, including a simplified taskbar and windowing system. DeX Mode lost some features, now based on Android 16's native desktop mode. © nextpit DeX Mode still offers the familiar desktop experience when paired with a display. © nextpit

Galaxy Fold 7: Top Snapdragon Performance Performance Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite Memory 12 GB LPDDR5 RAM

256 / 512 / 1024 GB UFS 4.0 storage

No storage expansion Connectivity 5G, eSIM, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC, UWB On the performance front, Samsung equipped the Galaxy Fold 7 with the best-performing components available: The Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, paired with the latest and fastest RAM and storage standards. The result is fluid performance in all scenarios, except for the few features that rely on server-side processing, such as a few AI tools. Galaxy Z Fold 7

(Snapdragon 8 Elite) Galaxy S25 Ultra

(Snapdragon 8 Elite) OnePlus 13

(Snapdragon 8 Elite) Xiaomi 14T Pro

(Dimensity 9300) AnTuTu 2,047,763 2,341,216 2,695,676 2,013,101 3DMark Wild Life Extreme

Stress Test Best loop: 6662

Worst loop: 2988

Stability: 44.8% Best loop: 6986

Worst loop: 3253

Stability: 46.6% Best loop: 8751

Worst loop: 4410

Stability: 50.4% Best loop: 2983

Worst loop: 2633

Stability: 88.3% 3DMark Steel Nomad Light

Stress Test Best loop: 2508

Worst loop: 1284

Stability: 51.2% Best loop: 2581

Worst loop: 1363

Stability: 52.8% - Best loop: 1132

Worst loop: 1086

Stability: 95.4% Geekbench 6 Single: 2960

Multi: 9268 Single: 3187

Multi: 9947 Single: 3125

Multi: 9697 Single: 2188

Multi: 7158 That said, while performance in daily usage was flawless, synthetic benchmark tests showed that the Fold 7 performed slightly worse than the S25 Ultra. Testing the foldable device in its open state improves cooling, which results in less thermal throttling – when the phone reduces its processing speeds to avoid overheating – but not enough to match the performance of a standard smartphone with the same chip. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 AnTuTu Benchmark Results © nextpit Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 Geekbench Benchmark Results © nextpit Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 Wild Life Benchmark Results © nextpit Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 Steel Nomad Stress Test Results © nextpit Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 Solar Bay Stress Test Results © nextpit When it comes to gaming, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 should have no problems running all the latest modern games. However, longer play sessions may force the phone to reduce performance to avoid overheating. We didn’t notice the phone getting too hot to the touch while playing games, but there is always the risk of thermal throttling, like in the benchmarks.

Fold 7 Cameras: Not Quite “Ultra” Camera Main Camera 200 MP, f/1.7, OIS Ultra-Wide Camera 12 MP, f/2.2 Tele Camera 10 MP, f/2.4, OIS, 3x zoom Selfie Camera External: 10 MP, f/2.2

Internal: 10 MP, f/2.2 Max. Video Resolution 8K30, 4K60, 1080p60

Slow motion: 4k120, 1080p240 Samsung suggested in the teasers before the Galaxy Z Fold 7 launch to prepare for “Ultra”, hinting that the camera would not have the same trade-offs as past foldables. And while there is a big improvement in the main sensor, the rest of the camera system is not quite worthy of the Ultra name. Samsung highlights the true telephoto lens on the Galaxy Fold but it is not as versatile as a proper "Ultra". © nextpit The camera module adds an even bigger bump due to the thin chassis. © nextpit This angle shows how the camera module is almost as tall as one half of the phone. © nextpit Good news first: The main camera uses the same 200-megapixel sensor as in the Galaxy S25 Ultra. It provides sharp, detailed images, using pixel binning to save files with 12 megapixels. The technology combines the light information from 16 “sensor pixels” into 1 “file pixel”. Samsung also offers the option to save files in the native sensor resolution or in 50-megapixel (with 4 pixel binning), which can be better if you want large prints of your photos. For more advanced camera controls, there is the Expert RAW app that needs a separate installation. Samsung Galaxy Z fold 7: Ultra-wide-angle camera (0.6x) © nextpit Samsung Galaxy Z fold 7: Main camera © nextpit Samsung Galaxy Z fold 7: Main camera (2x digital zoom) © nextpit Samsung Galaxy Z fold 7: Telephoto camera (3x) © nextpit Samsung Galaxy Z fold 7: Telephoto camera (10x digital zoom) © nextpit Samsung Galaxy Z fold 7: Telephoto camera (20x digital zoom) © nextpit Samsung Galaxy Z fold 7: Telephoto camera (30x digital zoom) © nextpit Samsung Galaxy Z fold 7: Ultra-wide-angle camera (0.6x) © nextpit Samsung Galaxy Z fold 7: Main camera © nextpit Samsung Galaxy Z fold 7: Main camera (2x digital zoom) © nextpit Samsung Galaxy Z fold 7: Telephoto camera (3x) © nextpit Samsung Galaxy Z fold 7: Telephoto camera (10x digital zoom) © nextpit Samsung Galaxy Z fold 7: Telephoto camera (30x digital zoom) © nextpit Samsung Galaxy Z fold 7: Ultra-wide-angle camera (0.6x) © nextpit Samsung Galaxy Z fold 7: Main camera © nextpit Samsung Galaxy Z fold 7: Main camera (2x digital zoom) © nextpit Samsung Galaxy Z fold 7: Telephoto camera (3x) © nextpit Samsung Galaxy Z fold 7: Telephoto camera (10x digital zoom) © nextpit Samsung Galaxy Z fold 7: Telephoto camera (30x digital zoom) © nextpit The ultrawide camera was not as sharp as the main one, but still delivered good photos, with similar colors, but with some soft edges. The telephoto camera offers a 3x optical zoom, providing good details and colors, and clearly outperforms the 2x zoom (which simply crops the center part of the main camera’s capture). What is not so “Ultra” on the Fold 7, however, is the lack of a longer telephoto lens, usually found on flagship smartphones and even a few foldable rivals from China. While we miss the option of taking 10x optical zoom shots, we understand that it would require an even bigger camera bump, as those Chinese alternatives have shown, and it is a trade-off we can accept. Samsung Galaxy Z fold 7: Main camera © nextpit Samsung Galaxy Z fold 7: Main camera - Night mode on © nextpit Samsung Galaxy Z fold 7: Ultra-wide-angle camera (0.6x) © nextpit Samsung Galaxy Z fold 7: Ultra-wide-angle camera (0.6x) - Night mode on © nextpit Samsung Galaxy Z fold 7: Main camera (2x digital zoom) © nextpit Samsung Galaxy Z fold 7: Main camera (2x digital zoom) - Night mode on © nextpit Samsung Galaxy Z fold 7: Telephoto camera (3x) © nextpit Samsung Galaxy Z fold 7: Telephoto camera (3x) - Night mode on © nextpit Samsung Galaxy Z fold 7: Telephoto camera (10x digital zoom) © nextpit Samsung Galaxy Z fold 7: Telephoto camera (30x digital zoom) © nextpit Samsung Galaxy Z fold 7: Main camera © nextpit Samsung Galaxy Z fold 7: Telephoto camera (3x) © nextpit Samsung Galaxy Z fold 7: Ultra-wide-angle camera (0.6x) © nextpit Samsung Galaxy Z fold 7: Main camera © nextpit Samsung Galaxy Z fold 7: Main camera (2x digital zoom) © nextpit Samsung Galaxy Z fold 7: Telephoto camera (3x) © nextpit Samsung Galaxy Z fold 7: Telephoto camera (10x digital zoom) © nextpit Results at night were on par with most flagship cameras on the market, but not quite the best. Shots from the main camera performed better, due to the bigger sensor and better optics, but the photos from the telephoto and ultrawide were usually dark and soft. Night mode really helps the three cameras return more pleasing results, solving the darkness issue on the auxiliary cameras, but not quite fixing the softness problem. Night mode on the main camera, however, worked flawlessly, with excellent colors and details, and kept light sources under control. Samsung Galaxy Z fold 7: External selfie camera © nextpit Samsung Galaxy Z fold 7: External selfie camera - Portrait mode on © nextpit Samsung Galaxy Z fold 7: Ultra-wide angle selfie © nextpit Samsung Galaxy Z fold 7: Ultra-wide angle selfie - Portrait mode on © nextpit Samsung Galaxy Z fold 7: Internal selfie camera © nextpit Samsung Galaxy Z fold 7: Internal selfie camera - Portrait mode on © nextpit Samsung Galaxy Z fold 7: Ultra-wide angle selfie © nextpit Samsung Galaxy Z fold 7: Main-camera selfie © nextpit Selfies were good as well, with realistic skin tones and textures in the default settings with both the external (or cover) and internal cameras. Portrait mode had some issues with some loose hair, but it was an extreme scenario that would trip most phones anyway. Like other foldables, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 offers the option to use the more capable main cameras for selfies, but framing shots while looking at the screen was a challenge. The resulting shots had a better level of detail and warmer (more pleasing) colors, and the ultrawide camera can include a lot more people in the photo.

Good Enough Battery Life Battery Battery Capacity 4400 mAh Wired Charging Speed 25 W Wireless Charging Speed 15 W Despite the thinner design, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 has the same battery capacity as its predecessor at 4400 mAh. It may seem low compared to the Chinese rivals adopting SiC (Silicon-Carbon) batteries, but it is not surprising to see Samsung being conservative (after all, the Galaxy Note 7 is still banned on flights). The USB-C port basically dictates the phone's thickness. © nextpit In practice, battery life was fine for a regular day of usage, as long as you don’t open the phone very often. Taking photos, streaming music, and using navigation sparsely, the battery was good enough for an entire day. However, as soon as we started watching videos on the larger screen, it became clear that an afternoon charge would be necessary. Charging Galaxy Z Fold 7

(4400 mAh | with 45 W PD charger) Galaxy S25 Ultra

(5000 mAh | Samsung 45 W PD) Pixel 9 Pro XL

( 5060 mAh | 140 W USB-PD) 10 minutes 19% 27% 24% 30 minutes 55% 73% 57% 1 hour 90% 99% 91% Full charge 82 min 61 min 80 min PC Mark Battery Test n/a 17h06

21028 15h39

12986 We couldn’t get the PCMark battery test to run reliably on the Galaxy Z Fold 7, but we timed how long it took to charge the phone. Using a Samsung 45W charger compatible with the Fold’s 25W limit, it took 82 minutes for a full charge, with half an hour reaching a 55% charge. Charging is far from being the fastest around, but it was good enough considering the thin design and thermal worries.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 a Good Buy? If you are in the market for a foldable phone and have the budget, yes. Especially if you were underwhelmed by previous generations of the Fold line. The Galaxy Z Fold 7 is a worthy upgrade to anyone using an older Fold, with the caveat of lacking S Pen support. The Fold 7 is also an interesting option to anyone with a regular smartphone who is curious about foldables, but never liked the size and weight trade-offs of foldables. The price, however, is still high and might be a problem for those. Affiliate offer Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 The Galaxy Z Fold 7 is the culmination of a long, difficult road taken by Samsung when it invested in foldables, and can almost perfectly replace a flagship model with only a small compromise in camera versatility. However, the options offered by the big screen more than make up for that, and it is still an impressive feat of engineering.

