Circle to Search is one of the newer Android features that has truly taken off. It also continues to receive upgrades and integrations , such as a song search tool. Now, Google has updated the feature, which now adds recent song search history, making the tool even more meaningful. Here's how you can use it.

Song search or identification was added to Circle to Search last year, enabling users to identify songs or music playing in the background or by singing and humming directly within the AI-powered tool. It eliminates the need to launch the dedicated song search feature from Google Search or the quick settings panel shortcut.

With the latest update to Circle to Search, a shortcut to song search history has now been added. This is shown near the top right when initiating a song search. You can access it while the search is running in the background, as it disappears if you dismiss the song search or once a match is identified.

How to Access Song Search History in Circle to Search

Using it is very straightforward: just launch Circle to Search from anywhere on your phone's screen (except the lock screen) and then tap the song search button. Below is the step-by-step guide.

Follow these steps:

Unlock your phone. Launch Circle to Search either by a long press on the home button or a shortcut. Tap on the music icon or song search button. Tap on the Recent song searches button.

Launch Circle to Search and then tap on the music icon to start searching and then tap the recent song searches button. / © nextpit

Once you access the Recent song searches section, it presents the history of song searches in a card style, arranged from the latest, along with the date. Tapping a song card brings you to the Google search page for that song, where there are shortcuts to different platforms where you can open it, such as YouTube Music, Apple Music, and Spotify.

The added access to song search history makes Circle to Search an even more all-around AI tool, not just for searching objects, images, or text, but also for songs.

The song search history button is being added with the latest Google app version 16.27 for Android.

Do you also use Google's song search for identifying songs, or do you use alternative apps like Shazam? Share with us your suggestions in the comments.