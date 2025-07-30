Google accelerated the Android 16 release this year, but it's not only Pixel devices that will get an early taste of the next major update. Samsung has commenced the beta program for One UI 8 , its skinned version of Android 16, in May for the Galaxy S25 range . Over two months in, it has now released the fourth beta, hinting that the stable release could be near.

The definitive One UI 8 debuted with the Galaxy Z Fold 7 (review) and Galaxy Z Flip 7 (comparison). Usually, the cadence follows the release of the firmware to eligible Galaxy smartphones and tablets. That wait might be over, though, as the company has started shipping the One UI 8 Beta 4 to testers in different countries where the program is available, including the U.S, South Korea, Germany, and India.

What's New in Beta 4?

The latest ZYGB build is not as big as previous betas, but it does come with a slightly hefty package, at about 1.3 GB in size. The changelog highlights several bug fixes that address users' concerns during the earlier betas, such as issues with Galaxy AI and Bixby, as well as select apps.

The One UI 8 Beta 4 update includes a range of fixes and improvements for the Samsung Galaxy S25 (Ultra). / © X/u/TarunVats

It also introduces a few important changes, such as an update to Samsung's IMS Service (IP Multimedia System), a framework used for voice over internet and RCS. At the same time, the beta adds support for full-screen switching while playing videos in DeX mode. This feature has been updated in One UI 8 Beta, utilizing the native Android 16's Desktop mode.

Android 16 Could Arrive on Galaxy Smartphones Soon

The release of Beta 4 could also indicate that the South Koreans are nearing the completion of the program. With this, Samsung could release the stable One UI 8 to the Galaxy S25 (Plus) and Galaxy S25 Ultra (review) in the coming days or weeks, provided there are no major hiccups in the current beta. And if this were to materialize, it would be a notable improvement considering the delay with the One UI 7 rollout.

It's not known whether older Galaxy phones and tablets will receive the stable Android 16 update immediately after the Galaxy S25 series, or if the beta will expand to more models, such as the Galaxy S24. However, based on the One UI 7 rollout, the gap in availability of the update between models should be brief.

One UI 8 is a less grand update compared to One UI 7, but it does bring its own share of thoughtful changes and features, including enhanced camera controls, dynamic wallpaper similar to that of Pixel devices, and improved multitasking capabilities.

A sub-major update, dubbed Android 16.1, is expected to arrive at the end of the year, though it's unclear if Samsung will follow that timeline.

With the friction encountered during the One UI 7 rollout, it's good to see that Samsung is addressing its shortcomings in One UI 8. Have you enrolled in the One UI 8 Beta? What Android 16 features are you looking forward to testing first once you receive the update? Share with us in the comments.