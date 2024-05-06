Roborock offers countless robot vacuum cleaners at different prices and with different features, from mopping functions and simple suction stations to fully automated stations including cleaning agents. In this list, we compare the S and Q series of Roborock vacuum and mopping robots and explain the differences between the models so that you can find the right Roborock mopping and vacuum robot for you.

The best Roborock vacuum robots compared

The best Roborock robovacs

Editor's choice: Roborock S8 MaxV Ultra

The Roborock S8 MaxV Ultra is a high-quality robot with a very stylish base station. / © nextpit

The Roborock S8 Pro Ultra is the best Roborock robot vacuum available on the market. Even more spectacular are the technical innovations that Roborock has packed into the new high-end robot vacuum. A brush arm and a mini mop on the right in the direction of travel, which is designed to assist the vibrating mop plate, particularly when cleaning corners.

The LiDAR navigation is flawless. The S8 MaxV Ultra also has an RGB camera, allowing you to use the robovac as a surveillance camera. The station also has a lot to offer: The mopping equipment is thoroughly rinsed with 140°F (60° Celsius) hot water after cleaning and then dried with hot air. There is also a container for cleaning agents in the compartment next to the dust bag.

It is pleasing that Roborock has unexpectedly not increased the price of this vacuum and mopping robot compared to last year's top model. The Roborock S8 MaxV Ultra costs $1,799 according to the recommended retail price

Roborock S8 MaxV Ultra review on nextpit

Summary Buy Roborock S8 MaxV Ultra Good Attractive, compact multifunctional station

Cleaning agent container in the station

Almost perfect suction power

Great mopping performance

Very good navigation Bad - Roborock S8 MaxV Ultra

Roborock Q8 Max+: Robot vacuum cleaner with suction station

The Roborock Q8 Max+ gets support from a suction station. / © Roborock

The Roborock Q8+ is a vacuum and mopping robot with a suction function. With a suction power of 5,500 Pa, Roborock promises thorough cleaning. Roborock also installs the same brush in the Q8 Max+ as in its current flagship, the S8 Pro Ultra. In contrast to the S8 Pro Ultra, the Q8 Max+ has a longer battery life according to Roborock.

The biggest differences lie primarily in the functions of the base stations. The Q8 Max+ station only has a suction function. Accordingly, the station saves space and measures 30.5 × 44 × 44.8 cm. The price is the main reason why this robot is just ahead of the Roborock S8+ in our list of the best robots. For comparison: the Roborock S8+ (review) costs you $999, for the Q8 Max+ you pay $599.

Affiliate offer Roborock Q8 Max +

Roborock Q5 Pro: Robot vacuum cleaner with charging station

The dock is only for charging. The Q5 Pro has a large dust container for this purpose. / © Roborock

With the Q5 Pro, we have now arrived at our recommendation for the smallest budget. With the basic model, you can expect a few technical compromises. On board is a suction power of 5,500 Pa. Instead of a 350 ml dust container as in the S8+ and S8 Pro Ultra, there is a 770 ml dust container under the hood of the budget model. Of course, there is also a water tank - this has a capacity of 180 ml.

For the lower price, you get fewer functions with the station. The base of the Roborock Q5 Pro only serves as a charging dock. Similar to the Q8 Max+, we recommend the Roborock Q5 Pro and not the Roborock S8 (review) due to the huge price difference. While you have to put $500 on the table for the S8, you can get the Q5 Pro for just $360.

Affiliate offer Roborock Q5 Pro

Roborock vacuum robot of the S series

MaxV-Ultra Model Max-Ultra Model Pro-Ultra Model Product Roborock S8 MaxV Ultra Roborock S8 Max Ultra Roborock S8 Pro Ultra Picture Suction power 10.000 Pa 8.000 Pa 6.000 Pa Wiping frequency 4.000/min 4.000/min 3.000/min Navigation technology Reactive AI 2.0 Reactive 3D Reactive 3D Extendable side brush ✅ ✅ ❌ Cleaning temperature mop 60°C 60°C 45°C Drying temperature mop 60°C 60°C Room temperature Space for cleaning products in the station ✅ ✅ ❌ Robovac dimensions 35,3 x 35,0 x 10,3 cm 35,3 x 35,0 x 9,65 cm 35,3 x 35,0 x 9,65 cm Base stations dimensions 41,9 x 40,9 x 47,0 cm 41,9 x 40,9 x 47,0 cm 45,0 x 51,4 x 42,6 cm

Roborock's S-series of robotic vacuum cleaners with mopping function is the premium range. Each model represents a financial disadvantage in direct comparison with competing models. However, you get absolute premium quality with every single robot. The models available on the market do not differ in terms of the suction and mopping process.

The stations from the S8 Pro Ultra upwards offer a wide range of automated processes with the option of selecting "off-peak charging" via the Roborock app. The stations of the new S8 models, which we can expect in 2024, also offer space for cleaning products.

Roborock vacuum robots from the Q series

Flagship model 2024 Flagship alternative 2024 Flagship model 2023 Mid-range model Budget model Product Roborock Q Revo MaxV Roborock Q Revo Pro Roborock Q Revo Roborock Q8 Max + Roborock Q5 Pro Image Price (MSRP) - - $829.99 $819.99 $429.99 Suction power 7,000 Pa 7,000 Pa 5,500 Pa 5,500 Pa 5,500 Pa Dimensions of the robot vacuum 35 x 35.3 x 10.2 cm 35 x 35.3 x 10.2 cm 35 x 35.3 x 9.65 cm 35.3 x 35.0 x 9.65 cm 35.3 x 35.0 x 9.65 cm Dimensions of the base station 34 x 48.7 x 52.1 cm 34 x 48.7 x 52.1 cm 34 x 48.7 x 56.1 cm 30.5 x 44 x 44.8 cm -

The Q series of Roborock vacuum robots represents the mid-range of the Chinese manufacturer. Compared to the S-series, you will have to pay less for these robots, but you will have to make sacrifices in some areas. This starts with the suction power: the Roborock Q Revo MaxV and Q Revo Pro each have a suction power of 7,000 Pa, while the new S8 models have 10,000 and 8,000 Pa.

There are also differences in the individual components: While the S8 series has a DuoRoller brush, the Q series only has a single solid rubber brush. You won't find a vibrating mopping plate on the new Q-Revo models. Instead, Roborock installs a retractable mop in the latest Q models, similar to the one Dreame has installed in the L20 Ultra.

Buying advice for Roborock robot hoovers

Design and structure

Say goodbye to all kinds of dirt. The Roborock S8 MaxV Ultra vacuums and scrubs everything away. / © nextpit

All Roborock vacuum and mopping robots come in a round design with a navigation tower on the top. Roborock places the lens for navigation and obstacle detection on the front of the robots. If you turn Roborock vacuum robots around, you will find a rotating side brush. For the mopping process, Roborock chooses an unusual path - you won't find any rotating mops here, as competitors such as Dreame, Ecovacs, and Co. use in most robot hoovers.

Important to know: How to make your robot vacuum last longer

Instead, Roborock relies on a vibrating mopping plate. There is no reason for skepticism because in the Roborock S8 MaxV Ultra review, the Chinese manufacturer proves that top cleaning is also possible with a wiping plate. Roborock also installs a rotating mini mop for cleaning corners.

A look at the back of the Roborock S8 MaxV Ultra reveals many new features of the vacuum and mopping robot. / © nextpit

There are some differences between the individual base stations. On the one hand, the fully automated stations vary in size and functions. From a pure suction station, as with the Roborock S8+, to stations with hot water cleaning processes on the future S8 MaxV Ultra, you will find a huge portfolio of different extensive stations.

The stations of the S8 MaxV Ultra and S8 Max Ultra each offer space for cleaning agents. With the Pro Ultra and older models, you have to manually add detergent to the fresh water tank.

Smart functions

Roborock has installed its own voice assistant "Rocky" in the S8 MaxV Ultra and Q Revo MaxV. You can use your voice to tell the latest flagship how and where it should clean. This should even work without Wi-Fi, even offline.

The S8 MaxV Ultra and Max Ultra also support the Matter smart home standard out of the box. So far, there is no information as to whether the S8 Pro Ultra will also benefit from Matter. Furthermore, you have the option of selecting 'off-peak charging' in the Roborock app. This means that the robovac and mop charge the battery when electricity costs are at their lowest.

Navigation and camera

All S8 models not only have LiDAR modules for navigation but also structured light to help you find your way around. The S8 MaxV Ultra also has an RGB camera installed on the front. With the in-house navigation technology "Reactive AI 2.0", the S8 MaxV Ultra recognizes certain objects more accurately - even pets.

You can also use the RGB camera of the S8 MaxV Ultra as a moving surveillance camera. If you are worried about your privacy, you are better off using the other S8 models. The S8 Max Ultra and the S8 Pro Ultra rely on the well-known Reactive 3D technology. Q-series robots navigate past your furniture with LiDAR.

No camera? No problem! Navigation runs smoothly even without a camera. / © nextpit

Vacuuming and mopping performance

All Roborock vacuum robots in the S series have the same main brushes on the underside. However, there are differences in terms of suction power: the new S8 flagships offer the highest suction power of all Roborock robots at 10,000 and 8,000 Pa. The Pro-Ultra model offers 6,000 Pa. The two Max models also offer a side brush that can move outwards in the corners.

The Q models have slightly less power in direct comparison. The flagship models in the Q series, which will go on sale in 2024, reach 7,000 Pa. The mid-range device, the Q8 Max+, drives through your home with a 5,500 Pa motor.

Some tips for you: How to improve the cleaning results of your robot vacuum cleaner

S-series models have a vibrating mop plate for the mopping process. The frequency differs slightly between the S models—the Max models have a frequency of 4,000 oscillations per minute, while the Pro Ultra achieves 3,000 oscillations per minute. Mopping and vacuum robots in the Q series have rotating mop pads. The latest models have a retractable mop.

Also interesting: the best robot hoovers with mopping function in a test and comparison

Which Roborock vacuum robot appeals to you the most? And what are your experiences with Roborock products? Let us know in the comments!

This article was updated on May 2024. Existing comments may therefore be taken out of context.