Hot topics

Samsung's Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are an Irresistible Purchase for 33% Off

2 min read 2 min No comments 0
NextPit samsung galaxy buds 2 pro in ear np22
© nextpit
Jade Bryan
Jade Bryan Junior Editor

Although Samsung might have upcoming high-end ANC wireless earbuds to launch in the coming months, its current Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are nothing to sniff at. These earbuds even continue to outsell the cheaper and newer Galaxy Buds entries, and now they're even worth considering after dropping by $76 (33 percent) to $153 from $229 on Amazon.

That's price is for the black colorway, and while is not the record-low we saw last year, it's still very close. Both the purple and white options are heavily discounted, too, which are priced for $156 and $158, respectively.

Why you should buy the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro

The Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro (review) are some top noise-canceling earbuds we recommend for daily casual use and workouts. They're a great pair for Android devices, especially for those Samsung Galaxy users.

In our review of the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro, we liked the compact build and clean and modern design of the earbuds. They snugly fit in the ears and don't budge when doing high-movement exercises like running, plus they are light and remain comfortable to wear even for prolonged use. They also come with touch-sensitive controls you can customize through the app.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro
The Galaxy Buds 2 Pro's case is very compact and gets wireless charging / © nextpit

We also felt the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro to have exceptional ANC capability, effectively blocking industrial noises while adopting well when you enabled transparency mode. The sound coming from the earbuds are clean and balanced with a slight lean in bass and mids, but you can adjust this through the equalizer. There is also support for Samsung's custom Hi-Fi SSC codec and 360 spatial audio.

As regards the battery life, the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro have more than adequate playtime, with 30 hours endurance combined with the charging chase. Another neat feature we also like is wireless charging support.

Which of these Galaxy Buds 2 Pro features do you think you will take advantage most? Are you intending to pick a pair now that they've gone cheaper? Let us know in the comments, and perhaps share with us your thoughts if you want to see more Galaxy Buds offers.

  Editor's choice Alternative choice Apple choice ANC champion Best option for sports Best choice under $150 Best choice under $120
Product
Jabra Elite 10
Sony WF-1000XM5
Apple AirPods Pro 2
Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds
Jabra Elite 8 Active
Nothing ear (2)
Jabra Elite 4
Image Jabra Elite 10 Product Image Sony WF-1000XM5 Product Image Apple AirPods Pro 2 Product Image Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds Product Image Jabra Elite 8 Active Product Image Nothing ear (2) Product Image Jabra Elite 4 Product Image
Price (MSRP)
  • $249.99
  • $299
  • $249
  • $299
  • $199
  • $149
  • $119.99
Offers*
nextpit receives a commission for purchases made via the marked links. This has no influence on the editorial content and there are no costs for you. You can find out more about how we make money on our transparency page.
Go to comment (0)
Jade Bryan

Jade Bryan
Junior Editor

I still remember how amazed I was when I first got hold of the Nokia 3210 back when I was a kid, and it was during that time I developed my love for technology, particularly for mobile phones. I started sharing my knowledge through writing in different blogs and forums back in Nokia Nseries era. I even make videos before where I put different phones side-by-side. Today, I'm still an avid enthusiast of smartphones, but my interests have evolved into smart devices and electric vehicles.

View all articles
Liked this article? Share now!
Recommended articles
Latest articles
Push notification Next article
No comments
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing