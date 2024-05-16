Samsung's Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are an Irresistible Purchase for 33% Off
Although Samsung might have upcoming high-end ANC wireless earbuds to launch in the coming months, its current Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are nothing to sniff at. These earbuds even continue to outsell the cheaper and newer Galaxy Buds entries, and now they're even worth considering after dropping by $76 (33 percent) to $153 from $229 on Amazon.
That's price is for the black colorway, and while is not the record-low we saw last year, it's still very close. Both the purple and white options are heavily discounted, too, which are priced for $156 and $158, respectively.
Why you should buy the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro
The Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro (review) are some top noise-canceling earbuds we recommend for daily casual use and workouts. They're a great pair for Android devices, especially for those Samsung Galaxy users.
In our review of the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro, we liked the compact build and clean and modern design of the earbuds. They snugly fit in the ears and don't budge when doing high-movement exercises like running, plus they are light and remain comfortable to wear even for prolonged use. They also come with touch-sensitive controls you can customize through the app.
We also felt the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro to have exceptional ANC capability, effectively blocking industrial noises while adopting well when you enabled transparency mode. The sound coming from the earbuds are clean and balanced with a slight lean in bass and mids, but you can adjust this through the equalizer. There is also support for Samsung's custom Hi-Fi SSC codec and 360 spatial audio.
As regards the battery life, the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro have more than adequate playtime, with 30 hours endurance combined with the charging chase. Another neat feature we also like is wireless charging support.
Which of these Galaxy Buds 2 Pro features do you think you will take advantage most? Are you intending to pick a pair now that they've gone cheaper? Let us know in the comments, and perhaps share with us your thoughts if you want to see more Galaxy Buds offers.
