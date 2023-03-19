Roborock S8 Pro Ultra review: The best all-rounder among robot vacuums

Introducing the S8 Pro Ultra, Roborock's latest high-end vacuum robot featuring a large docking station. Like the S8+ model, it utilizes the same suction and wiping tech, offering 6,000 Pa suction power and a user-friendly app for a cleaner home with minimal effort. Priced at a hefty $1,599.00, read our review to discover if it's worth the investment and if it's the best vacuum robot with mopping function .

Unboxing and setup

The setup of the Roborock S8 Pro Ultra is a quick and straightforward affair. The mapping session ran smoothly and reliably without any issues. The rather large docking station has a futuristic design and is easy to use thanks to the highly automated processes. The Roborock app is just brimming with setting options.

What I liked:

Quick setup.

Futuristic design of the docking station.

Excellent navigation and mapping performance.

Detailed, clearly laid out Roborock app.

What I disliked:

No surveillance camera function (but this is a matter of preference).

What do you get in the box of the Roborock S8 Pro Ultra? For starters, it comes with the Roborock S8 Pro Ultra vacuum robot, the docking station, and a replacement dust bag. You only need a few minutes to set it up: First, you assemble the docking station which consists of two parts, and connect the docking station to a power outlet. The Roborock S8 Pro Ultra can also be set up quickly.

Download the Roborock app, let it guide you through the registration process, and add the robot vacuum cleaner in the app. As usual, there is also a QR code under the hood of the S8 Pro Ultra to speed up the setup process. Once the Roborock S8 Pro Ultra has found its way into the Roborock app, mapping is next.

The Roborock S8 Pro Ultra has a sleek design. / © NextPit

The mapping performance is excellent. Thanks to LiDAR navigation, the Roborock S8 Pro Ultra accurately scans your home. As I could already observe with the Roborock S8+ (review), the Roborock S8 Pro Ultra also managed to detect any obstacles early on and elegantly avoid them - even in the dark.

Thanks to LiDAR navigation, the Roborock S8 Pro Ultra precisely scans your home. / © NextPit

Once the Roborock S8 Pro Ultra has completed the mapping process, you can start setting everything according to your preference in the Roborock app. First things first! The Roborock app not only shows you the area scanned, but also informs you of the area cleaned, the battery level, and how long it has been patrolling. In the Roborock app, you can choose between a 2-D and a 3-D image of your home.

In addition, the robot vacuum cleaner is able to scan several floors which are displayed in the Roborock app itself. The Roborock app offers you the possibility to individually set the suction power and the wiping intensity across several levels.

You can choose between several cleaning modes in the Roborock app. / © NextPit

I found the option to set settings for object detection to be particularly practical. Just like how you like it, you can set settings for the ReactiveAi object detection and the "more careful collision mode" so that the precious family heirlooms around your home do not end up harmed by accident. You can also use the Roborock app to let the robot vacuum know if there are pets in your home.

The Roborock app is bursting with settings options. / © NextPit

In the Roborock app, you can make settings for all scanned cards. You have the possibility to set fixed plans for each room. Using the same process, you not only set the exact time, but also the suction power and the wiping intensity with which the Roborock S8 Pro Ultra should perform its patrol.

You can also add no-go zones, virtual furniture, and even carpets for the robot vacuum to help Roborock S8 Pro Ultra find the best route when cleaning. Finally, the Roborock app gives you the option to activate a parental lock. This ensures that the buttons on the robot remained locked and no curious children will be able to mess things us. Finally, voice control is also possible. This is made possible with Google Home, Google Assistant, Alexa, and Siri voice assistants.