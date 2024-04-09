Roborock S8 MaxV Ultra Review: New Benchmark for Robot Vacuums

An extendable side brush, a rotating extra mini mop, and a crazy 10,000 Pa suction power: These are just some of the technical innovations that Roborock has packed into the S8 MaxV Ultra. It also has an amazingly compact base station that even comes with a cleaning agent container. In the following test, we find out whether this robot vacuum with mopping function has any weaknesses at all—and whether it is the new contender for the title of best robot vacuum.

Summary Buy Roborock S8 MaxV Ultra Good Attractive, compact multifunctional station

Cleaning agent container in the station

Almost perfect suction power

Great mopping performance

Very good navigation Bad - Roborock S8 MaxV Ultra Roborock S8 MaxV Ultra: All deals

Design and processing The S8 MaxV Ultra has a stylish station that you can optionally buy with a fixed water connection-and then logically without water tanks. The station conceals numerous self-cleaning functions and a clever solution for cleaning products. Pros: Model available with water connection.

Compact, modern multifunctional station.

Cleaning agent tank in the station. Cons: - The Roborock S8 Maxv Ultra is available in two versions: One with a water connection for the station and one with two traditional water tanks for clean water and dirty water. The model tested here was the one without a water connection. This version measures 40.9 × 41.9 × 47 cm and is therefore significantly more compact than the station of last year's top model, the Roborock S8 Pro Ultra (see review). The Roborock S8 MaxV Ultra is a high-quality robot with a very stylish base station. / © nextpit At first glance, the robot looks unspectacular. The device is 10.3 cm high, round, has a navigation tower on the top and an RGB camera on the front. If we turn the S8 MaxV Ultra over, we see the same vibrating wiping plate as last year's model. A new feature is the extendable and rotating mini mop, which the robot vacuum pushes into corners as required. There is also a small rotating side brush at the front right in the direction of travel, which is designed to make corners shine. A look at the back of the Roborock S8 MaxV Ultra reveals many new features of the vacuum and mopping robot. / © nextpit Roborock has not only taken care of the robot but also completely revised the design of the station. Compared to the S8 Pro Ultra station, the dock is now much more compact. In addition, there is (finally) a container for cleaning products, which you will find in the compartment next to the 2.7 L dust bag. The station (right in the picture) even conceals a 580 ml detergent container. / © nextpit Setting up the robot is very simple. All you have to do is establish a Wi-Fi connection. To speed up the process, it's best to use the QR code hidden under the magnetic adhesive cover. Once the S8 MaxV Ultra has mastered its way into the Roborock app, it's time to get to know its new workplace: mapping. The obstacle detection during the mapping process is very promising. Even table legs or lamp bases, which have driven many a high-end vacuum robot—such as the Narwhal Freo X Ultra reviewed a couple of days ago—to a harmless crash, do not upset the S8 MaxV Ultra. The robot vacuum cleaner needs ten minutes to map our 69 m2 test area. Afterwards, the image of your living space is available to you in 2D or even 3D in the Roborock app. The MaxV Ultra divides all rooms correctly and also recognizes furniture, which is then displayed in the app. The S8 MaxV Ultra has an RGB camera at the front and a navigation tower at the top. / © nextpit Last but not least, the Roborock S8 MaxV Ultra has a built-in RGB camera—which is also what the "V" in the "MaxV" in the name stands for. This means that the robovac also serves as a moving surveillance camera. Thanks to two-way communication, you can also scare the cat off the sofa from the office.

App and functions Roborock offers you numerous ways to control the S8 MaxV Ultra, be it with the Roborock app, your Apple Watch, or via widgets on your iPhone. Pros: Clear and user-friendly.

Huge variety of functions.

Can be controlled via an iPhone widget and Apple Watch. Don't like: "Wipe after vacuuming" function is missing, but... The Roborock app is bursting with setting options. This starts in the main menu, where you can edit the scanned floor plan. Here you can define no-go zones, add furniture, or edit rooms. The cleaning settings are available at the bottom of the main menu. If you want to vacuum and mop at the same time, you can choose between four levels. You need to set routines so that the Roborock S8 MaxV Ultra can vacuum and mop at full power. Otherwise you will miss out on a vacuuming and mopping level. / © nextpit If you only want the robot to vacuum, you have five suction levels to choose from. We therefore recommend that you vacuum first and then start the mopping process. However, as with the Q Revo MaxV (for review), the "Mop after vacuuming" function is missing. With the supported Roborock routines, you can configure this cleaning process as you wish. Also nice: You can also start the defined programs directly using the Apple Watch or the widget on your iPhone. You can also control the base station via the app's main menu. Here you can see how long the self-cleaning processes will take and which process the station is currently busy with. You can call the robot back to the station or start the various processes yourself if you wish. You can control and start all the functions of the multifunction station. As soon as one of the water tanks or the detergent container is full, the Roborock app informs you. / © nextpit In the other settings, there are an incredible number of options for adjusting the robot to your wishes. Here you can configure the navigation—and whether the robot vacuum cleaner should drive on carpets or ignore them. As usual, you can also create plans for this robot hoover. The only requirement for this is that the robot cleaner has at least 20 percent battery power.

Suction and wiping performance The S8 MaxV Ultra leaves nothing to be desired in terms of suction and mopping performance. Even corners are not spared by the robot vacuum's new equipment. In the test, the robot vacuum didn't get caught in any cables or table legs once. Pros: Almost perfect suction power.

Great mopping performance.

Super navigation. Cons: - The S8 MaxV Ultra is the definition of efficient cleaning. No matter what surface and what kind of dirt and grime—this vacuum and mopping robot sets the benchmark for future vacuum robots—even though the S8 Pro Ultra (see test) was already unbeatably good. Nevertheless, Roborock goes one better with the S8 MaxV Ultra. In the practical test, the robot left absolutely no residue of our scattered oatmeal on our tiled test surface. Test volume (g) Suction volume (g) Efficiency (%) Oat flakes (tiles) 10 g 10 g 100 % Sand (tiles) 10 g 10 g 100 % Sand (carpet) 10 g 9,9 g 99 % The whole game is repeated with sand. Here, too, we found no residue on our test tiles. Only in terms of suction power on carpets does the Roborock vacuum cleaner come very close to perfection. Here we found 99 percent of the scattered sand in the robot's dust container. 99 percent is not enough for you? How to improve the cleaning performance of your robot vacuum cleaner Speaking of scraping past by a hair's breadth—cleaning corners is no problem for the Roborock robot. This is ensured by the extendable side brush, which effortlessly removes even the last speck of dust from the corners. You don't have to worry about tangled pet hair from your house cat. Also good: After our practical test, we didn't find any hair in the roller brush of the S8 MaxV Ultra—neither from two-legged or four-legged friends. You can keep a constant eye on the S8 MaxV Ultra in the Roborock app. The app shows you which process the robot is currently working on and how long the process will take. / © nextpit The S8 MaxV Ultra mops at a high level. A special feature of the Roborock S8 series is that the devices have a vibrating mopping plate and no mops. Instead of relying on rotating mop pads like the Q Revo MaxV (to the test), Roborock installs a small, round additional mop on the front right next to its plate. Don't miss out: Your robot vacuum lasts longer with these tricks Even though this mop is absurdly tiny, the mopping performance in corners and admittedly better than expected is surprisingly good. The robot is also carpet-friendly. As soon as the vacuum cleaner detects carpets, the entire mopping equipment is raised by 20 mm. Say goodbye to any kind of dirt. This vacuum robot vacuums and scrubs incredibly well. / © nextpit The battery life is also amazingly good. As a reminder: Roborock has increased the suction power from 6,000 Pa for the S8 Pro Ultra to a whopping 10,000 Pa for the S8 MaxV Ultra. Accordingly, we expected this to have a negative impact on battery life. On the contrary: the battery life is fully convincing. After 30 minutes of vacuuming and mopping at the highest levels, the robot vacuum cleaner only loses 30 percent. Afterwards, the station takes over the cleaning of the cleaning equipment. The station vacuums the dust, washes the mops with 60-degree hot water and finally dries the mopping utensils with 60-degree hot air. If you are on a dynamic electricity plan, we recommend using the "off-peak charging" function to keep electricity costs low. In addition to many hot water cleaning functions, the S8 MaxV Ultra station has two water tanks on board. / © nextpit Finally, the navigation is excellent in the usual Roborock manner. The S8 MaxV Ultra never gets up close and personal and recognizes new obstacles during the test without testing the stability of the shock-absorbing front. We never had to help the robot out of a jam during the entire test period.