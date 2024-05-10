Hot topics

Motorola Razr+ 2024 Might One Up the Galaxy Z Flip 6 in Memory

© nextpit
Motorola is another prominent manufacturer gearing up to introduce new foldable flip phones in 2024. The company is expected to announce the Razr+ 2024 in the coming weeks, making it the successor to last year's Razr+ 2023 (review). After the device was first spotted earlier this year, its alleged pricing has also surfaced.

Motorola Razr+ 2024 price

According to the price as seen in a picture (via DealNTech) purportedly hailing from an European retailer, the Razr 50 Ultra, which is the global name for the Razr+ 2024, was listed to remain unchanged from its predecessor. In essence, you get a lone model with 12 GB RAM and 512 GB storage with an asking price of €1,200 ($1,293) in that part of the world.

That's still a considerable price cut if you were to compare it to last year's Razr 40 Ultra which was launched at €1,200 albeit coming with 8 GB RAM and 256 GB memory. Based on what we know, the price in the USA might be retained, of which the Motorola Razr+ 2023 currently retails for $999.

Motorola Razr Plus 2024 render
An alleged render of the Motorola Razr+ 2024 showing an unchanged design from the Razr+ 2023. / © MSPowerUser

Retaining the Razr+ 2024's price but with a bigger memory will be a logical move for Motorola given Samsung has positioned the Galaxy Z Flip 5 (review) with 8/256 GB memory for $999. Based on the rumor, the Galaxy Z Flip 6 will command the same price as its predecessor with the same configuration. 

Apart from the price, the Razr+ 2024 will be available in blue, green, and peach fuzz colors in that region. However, it's unknown what the finish will be.

What else is new in the Motorola Razr+ 2024?

In January, a render of the Razr+ 2024 was shared, depicting a design which was largely unchanged from the predecessor. It was also seen to feature a familiar large cover display with cutouts for the dual camera module.

Apart from the exterior, nothing else is known about the foldable clamshell. It's safe to say it will be powered by a newer Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset. A more durable hinge to match the Galaxy Z Flip 5, a larger battery capacity, and better cameras are also welcome.

What changes and features should Motorola add to the Razr 2024 series to make them a better alternative to Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 6? Hit us with your suggestions in the comments.

Source: DealNTech

