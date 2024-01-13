Roborock S8 MaxV Ultra First Impressions: A Top 2024 Robot Vacuum Contender

The Roborock S8 MaxV Ultra is a robot vacuum that should not even exist. After all, Roborock already has the $1,599 S8 Pro Ultra as a candidate , which narrowly missed out on first place in our best robot vacuum list with a 4.5-star rating . What can the S8 MaxV Ultra do even better? nextpit took a look at the new flagship model in Las Vegas.

Robot vacuum cleaner and station

At first glance, the Roborock S8 MaxV Ultra looks quite similar to the Pro/Ultra model. It is round, features a tower for laser navigation on top, and a small window in front, behind which sits a depth camera that uses structured light to capture the surroundings. If you were to look closely, you will also recognize the RGB camera lens.

Now you know what the "V" in MaxV stands for—Vision. The RGB camera helps the S8 MaxV Ultra to better understand its surroundings. Roborock calls this computer vision system Reactive AI 2.0, which can even recognize pets and their watering holes. The robot vacuum cleaner should be able to avoid your cat when cleaning the area and disturb it as little as possible with its noise, not to mention perform a more thorough cleaning effort around the food bowls.

The RGB camera also transforms the S8 MaxV Ultra into a moving surveillance camera. If you don't want that, Roborock also offers the S8 Max Ultra, which does away with the RGB camera, among other features.

The suction station of the Roborock S8 MaxV Ultra has a built-in dust tank and a cartridge for the cleaning agent to be automatically added to the water tank meant for mopping. / © nextpit

What else is striking about the S8 MaxV Ultra? Measuring 10.3 cm compared to 9.65 cm, the overall height is slightly higher than the other Ultra models. This is not due to the all-terrain tires but because of the laser tower on top. This is where Roborock installed the technology for local voice control, among others. Triggered by saying "Hello Rocky", you can then send the robot vacuum cleaner on a cleaning spree by voice alone.

Before we look at the Roborock S8 MaxV Ultra from a different angle, let's take a look at the station, or rather, stations. The robot vacuum cleaner will arrive in two different versions: Standard and "with Refill and Drainage System". The standard station is similar in size to that of the S8 Pro Ultra and also has two tanks for clean and dirty mop water as well as a dust bag into which the dirt is sucked out of it.

The station for the Roborock S8 MaxV Ultra, which does not require a water tank (front) and is only around 30 cm high. The tanks make the other station significantly higher (rear). / © nextpit

The station of the second variant is much flatter at 30 cm, with the water tanks missing in action here. Instead, you attach the station to the fresh water and dirty water pipes in your kitchen like a dishwasher, without having to fill up and empty the tanks again.

Unfortunately, this variant has not yet been confirmed for selected markets, nor does it have the presence of an Aquastop. However, when it does arrive, the only thing missing will be a fully integrated version including a mini-garage for the kitchen, which can be invisibly integrated under the sink with a replaceable front cabinet.

You can still dream, can't you?