Roborock S8 MaxV Ultra First Impressions: A Top 2024 Robot Vacuum Contender

The Roborock S8 MaxV Ultra is a robot vacuum that should not even exist. After all, Roborock already has the $1,599 S8 Pro Ultra as a candidate, which narrowly missed out on first place in our best robot vacuum list with a 4.5-star rating. What can the S8 MaxV Ultra do even better? nextpit took a look at the new flagship model in Las Vegas.

Robot vacuum cleaner and station

At first glance, the Roborock S8 MaxV Ultra looks quite similar to the Pro/Ultra model. It is round, features a tower for laser navigation on top, and a small window in front, behind which sits a depth camera that uses structured light to capture the surroundings. If you were to look closely, you will also recognize the RGB camera lens.

Now you know what the "V" in MaxV stands for—Vision. The RGB camera helps the S8 MaxV Ultra to better understand its surroundings. Roborock calls this computer vision system Reactive AI 2.0, which can even recognize pets and their watering holes. The robot vacuum cleaner should be able to avoid your cat when cleaning the area and disturb it as little as possible with its noise, not to mention perform a more thorough cleaning effort around the food bowls.

The RGB camera also transforms the S8 MaxV Ultra into a moving surveillance camera. If you don't want that, Roborock also offers the S8 Max Ultra, which does away with the RGB camera, among other features.

You get a built-in dust bag with the Roborock S8 MaxV Ultra to boot.
The suction station of the Roborock S8 MaxV Ultra has a built-in dust tank and a cartridge for the cleaning agent to be automatically added to the water tank meant for mopping. / © nextpit

What else is striking about the S8 MaxV Ultra? Measuring 10.3 cm compared to 9.65 cm, the overall height is slightly higher than the other Ultra models. This is not due to the all-terrain tires but because of the laser tower on top. This is where Roborock installed the technology for local voice control, among others. Triggered by saying "Hello Rocky", you can then send the robot vacuum cleaner on a cleaning spree by voice alone.

Before we look at the Roborock S8 MaxV Ultra from a different angle, let's take a look at the station, or rather, stations. The robot vacuum cleaner will arrive in two different versions: Standard and "with Refill and Drainage System". The standard station is similar in size to that of the S8 Pro Ultra and also has two tanks for clean and dirty mop water as well as a dust bag into which the dirt is sucked out of it.

The Roborock S8 MaxV Ultra stands taller from the rest due to its tank.
The station for the Roborock S8 MaxV Ultra, which does not require a water tank (front) and is only around 30 cm high. The tanks make the other station significantly higher (rear). / © nextpit

The station of the second variant is much flatter at 30 cm, with the water tanks missing in action here. Instead, you attach the station to the fresh water and dirty water pipes in your kitchen like a dishwasher, without having to fill up and empty the tanks again.

Unfortunately, this variant has not yet been confirmed for selected markets, nor does it have the presence of an Aquastop. However, when it does arrive, the only thing missing will be a fully integrated version including a mini-garage for the kitchen, which can be invisibly integrated under the sink with a replaceable front cabinet.

You can still dream, can't you?

Roborock S8 MaxV Ultra performance

Next, we turn the S8 MaxV Ultra on its back to see what the robot vacuum cleans your home with. Roborock really went all out in terms of its specifications. At least in four different robot vacuum cleaners, this model almost always came out on top when pitted against them.

In the middle of the robot vacuum cleaner lies a double-finned brush, which guides dirt into the dust tank. This is helped by the incredibly powerful 10,000 Pa motor, which also promises the ability to perform deep carpet cleaning. Even with "only" 6,000 Pa, the predecessor passed the nextpit robot vacuum cleaner benchmark virtually flawlessly.

You get a suction power of 10,000 Pa with the Roborock S8 MaxV Ultra.
The Roborock S8 MaxV Ultra offers a suction power of 10,000 Pa. / © nextpit

For better cleaning performance in corners, the side brush of the S8 MaxV Ultra (attached to the front right in the same direction) is now suspended. In more challenging corners, the Roborock can push the rotating brush a little further into the corner via a small arm to theoretically coax the last bits of fluff out.

The mop also received an upgrade. Roborock still relies on the vibrating mop plate on the underside in 2024 but has also given its flagship model a rotating mini mop that can scrub right up to the wall. Finally, the S8 MaxV Ultra also has a heart for carpets: when the carpet detection function is activated, the robot raises its mopping tools by 20 mm so that your long-haired carpet is guaranteed to remain dry.

See the full reach of the Roborock S8 MaxV Ultra with its brush on the underside.
In this picture, you can see how far the Roborock S8 MaxV Ultra can extend its side brush. You can also see the mini mop on the right-hand side. / © nextpit

After cleaning, the S8 MaxV Ultra finally cleans its mopping tools at the docking station. This is thoroughly done with hot water at 60°C, and there is even a separate bathtub for the mini mop. After that, it is time to blow dry the mop with hot air, also at 60°C.

Early Verdict

The Roborock S8 MaxV Ultra vacuums even more powerfully, mops even more thoroughly in corners, and works in an even more hygienic manner thanks to the hot water dock and automatic mop water additions. However, what is the price for such convenience?

This is a trick question...we don't even know yet. However, Roborock will most likely provide us with a shock when announcing its price upon its expected launch in the second quarter of the year.

The S8 MaxV Ultra will certainly be more expensive than the $1,599 S8 Pro Ultra and will certainly outprice the S8 Max Ultra, which has also not yet been associated with a sticker price. Let's see if it's enough to occupy first place in our "Best of" list.

