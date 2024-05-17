If you're like me holding off on buying the Google Pixel Watch 2 until it falls to a considerable price, today might be your chance to finally take the plunge. The second-gen Google smartwatch is currently on sale on Amazon and Best Buy right now, with the 4G LTE variant dropping to a new best price of $329 after taking $70 off its usual price of $299.

Similarly, the non-cellular option of the Pixel Watch 2 is also discounted and back to the record-low of $299. That's still a chunky saving valued at $50, plus you can pick it in any of the four finishes, including the bay blue.

Affiliate offer Google Pixel Watch 2 Take 18 percent off the new Google Pixel Watch 2 LTE from Amazon and Best Buy.

Why the Google Pixel Watch 2 is a preferred Android smartwatch to buy

The Google Pixel Watch 2 (review) is one of our top Android smartwatch picks, for good reason. It's a refinement to the already-good original Pixel Watch, making it a worthy upgrade if you're coming from an old and clunky smartwatch. And with this current rate, it is even more recommendable.

Google's Pixel Watch 2 inherits its predecessor's unique round pebble form with a premium finish along with the bright and sharp circular AMOLED display that is sturdier than before. Plus, it's now lighter in a new aluminum chassis, so it is more comfortable to wear even in sleep. The digital crown is also redesigned, which is provides a more tactile feel during operation.

Google's Pixel Watch 2 uses Fitbit's charging connector and upgraded biometric sensors for more accurate heart rate and stress tracking. / © nextpit

The Pixel Watch 2 also offers a longer battery life and improved performance through a faster and more power-efficient Qualcomm chipset. Google added UWB connectivity as well, which should enable precise Find My tracking.

Another new addition is a temperature sensor to monitor changes in your body temperature. The Pixel Watch 2 is also equipped with a new biometric sensor for more accurate heart rate monitoring and the addition of stress tracking similar to FItbit's smartwatches. The other vital tools are there, too, like ECG, blood oxygen level, menstrual cycle, and sleep tracking in addition to lifesaving fall detection.

What do you think of this Pixel Watch 2? Is the smartwatch a wise purchase at this rate? Let's discuss your thoughts in the comments.