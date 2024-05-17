Hot topics

Google Pixel 9's Rumored Camera Setup Could Disappoint Fans

nextpit Google Pixel 8 Pro Camera Modulle
© nextpit
Jade Bryan
Jade Bryan

Google's Pixel smartphones are touted as some of the best camera phones, and the company always try to bring modest to sizeable upgrades in every generation, including the Pixel 8 (review) range. However, it is shaping that this year's Pixel 9 will be missing those anticipated improvements that could retain a familiar setup.

Google Pixel 9's cameras

According to frequent leaker Yogesh Brar, the entire Pixel 9 range which includes the standard, Pro, and new Pro XL, will feature the same cameras as the Pixel 8 duo. If we were to interpret, it means the non-pro will get a dual camera module consisting of the main and ultrawide snappers while the shrank Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro XL will feature an extra periscope camera.

While this could be the first concrete insight about the camera front, keeping the same sensors in the Pixel 9 won't bring big surprises after all for a few notable reasons.

Mainly, the company is focusing in giving the lineup a big design makeover as seen in leaked live pictures. It would also make sense if Google would extend the overhaul in the internals, perhaps such as introducing improved thermals, better display panels, and bigger batteries, among others.

Google Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, and Pixel 9 Pro XL
Purported Google's Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, and Pixel 9 Pro XL are sized up in real life / © Rozetked 

Second, Google will likely emphasize the enhanced image processing and AI-powered software debuting in these camera phones rather than throwing in new sensors or optics. With this, it will follow Samsung's strategy with the Galaxy S24 by keeping the cameras unchanged for the standard models while highlighting new AI features.

Elsewhere, the Pixel 9 models are expected to come with an iPhone-like satellite feature and fitted with a new Tensor G4 SoC. Based on the images, they are getting a new elliptical camera hump with a flatter frame and rounder corners. The trio should be announced in the fall, with October as the most plausible month.

What are your thoughts on Google's Pixel 9 featuring the same cameras from its predecessor? Let's discuss your answers in the comments.

Via: Notebookcheck Source: Yogesh Brar on X

Jade Bryan

Jade Bryan
Junior Editor

I still remember how amazed I was when I first got hold of the Nokia 3210 back when I was a kid, and it was during that time I developed my love for technology, particularly for mobile phones. I started sharing my knowledge through writing in different blogs and forums back in Nokia Nseries era. I even make videos before where I put different phones side-by-side. Today, I'm still an avid enthusiast of smartphones, but my interests have evolved into smart devices and electric vehicles.

