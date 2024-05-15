Hot topics

Bluetti EB3A is a Tiny Power Station But It's Impressive at 34% Off

NextPit Bluetti EB3A Light 2
© nextpit
With the spring already rolling, it's not too late if you plan to pick up a portable power station to back up your gadgets in your outdoor trips or at home. And one of those preferred brands is Bluetti, and they make sought-after power stations. Right now, its smallest entry, EB3A, has returned to its best price of $198. That's a sharp $101 reduction (34 percent) from the original listing.

But if you want to opt for the solar generator bundle, the one with bundled solar panel (review) is steeply discounted as well. You can pick it up for $399 which is $200 (33 percent) lower than the usual price.

Why we recommend the Bluetti EB3A power station

Bluetti's EB3A is a tiny and lightweight power station, measuring only at 10-inch wide and 10 lbs., but it is no slouch in terms of features. It's packed with a 268 Wh battery capacity and 600-watt power rating (1200-watt surge), enough to fully charge a laptop four times or energize a high-powered appliance like a projector for 2 hours.

Meanwhile, its LFP (Lithium Iron Phosphate) cells mean an extended lifetime for the unit. Bluetti says 80 percent of the battery life is retained after 2,500 cycles.

Bluetti EB3A and PV200 solar charging panels
Bluetti's EB3A can be charged using the PV200 solar charging panels when you're in the woods. / © nextpit

In addition to the USB-A and USB-C ports and AC sockets, there is a legible display that presents the vital status of the power station and an LED lamp that is useful for emergency uses.

Replenishing the juice of the EB3A is a breeze. You can turbocharge it in an hour via the wall supply, but you'll need to activate it from the mobile app. Likewise, you can harness the sun or tap the car's DC output to charge it when you're away from home.

Do you think the Bluetti EB3A is worth it at this price? Let us know in the comment section.

nextpit receives a commission for purchases made via the marked links. This has no influence on the editorial content and there are no costs for you.
