Dreame's robot vacuums and mops are some of the most impressive cleaners on the market. Now, a few recommended models are on sale, including the new Dreame L40 Ultra, which has plunged back to its record-low price of $499 from $1,499.

Ultimately, this saves you a massive $1000, or 67%, off the regular price of the robot cleaner. Remember that the sale has been running for several days now, so you need to act fast to secure this saving.

Why Buy the Dreame L40 Ultra?

Dreame's L40 Ultra (review) is one of the high-end robot vacuums that arrived last year. Our colleague praised the cleaner for its fantastic cleaning features and strong suction rating. While its premium price was a significant disadvantage, the ongoing sale has made it a compelling option.

A major advantage of the Dreame L40 Ultra is its 11,000 Pa suction capacity, which works excellently in lifting hard-to-get objects and dirt, even those lodged between tile floors and crevices. It features an anti-hair tangle brush system that ensures efficient roller performance throughout the cleaning period.

Dreame's L40 Ultra features robotic arms that extend the mop heads during cleaning. / © nextpit

The mopping capabilities of the Dreame L40 Ultra are as impressive as its vacuuming. It utilizes two fast-spinning mop heads that extend through flexible robotic arms. This design provides extended coverage, reaching edges and corners that many other robot cleaners miss.

The Dreame L40 Ultra also cleans itself, with the base station sporting auto-wash and auto-dry functions. It uses hot water to effectively remove stains from the mops and blows air to quickly dry them. In addition to the self-empty feature, the station is integrated with a dedicated tank for detergent, which works automatically for a truly hands-free cleaning experience.

The robot features cameras and sensors for navigation and obstacle avoidance. Even better, it has a stain detection function that automatically triggers mopping in affected areas. You can also manage it through the user-friendly and intuitive Dreame app for setting up cleaning routines.

