Wiping and sweeping are among the least enjoyable house chores for many. If you share this sentiment, upgrading to a robot vacuum for hands-free and smart cleaning might be ideal. Right now, Eufy's latest Omni C20 robot cleaner with self-washing capability is on sale at Amazon. You can save $250 by using the immediate discount and applying the coupon, bringing the price down to $449, its second-best price.

The $100 discount is applied immediately, but you'll need to apply the $150 coupon before completing checkout at the retailer. While this isn't the lowest price ever, it's only $50 higher than the record-low.

Why the Eufy Omni C20 is a Recommended All-in-One Robot Cleaner

With most all-in-one robot cleaners costing over a thousand dollars, Eufy's Omni C20 arrived last year as a more affordable high-end option. It's a popular choice thanks to its ultra-slim design, measuring just 3.35 inches in height, making it suitable for cleaning hard-to-reach areas like under furniture.

The Omni C20 boasts a powerful suction rating of 7,000 Pa, easily lifting large debris and objects, comparable to many pricier vacuums. It incorporates an anti-tangle comb and roller system to prevent pet hair from getting stuck. Additionally, its dual spinning mop heads provide impressive mopping performance, and it can automatically lift the mop heads to avoid wetting carpets and rugs.

Eufy's C20 Omni features dual mop with a pressure force of 6 N and a 7,000 Pa suction rating. / © Eufy

The Omni C20 robot vacuum can automatically wash and dry its mop heads, as the base station integrates auto-wash and auto-dry systems, in addition to self-emptying the dustbin and refilling the water tank. We appreciate that the water tanks in the station are transparent and include an LED indicator, allowing you to easily monitor water levels.

On a single charge, the Omni C20 can clean areas up to 950 square feet. You also don't need to manually worry about charging, as it returns to its base station automatically when needed.

Would you consider an all-in-one robot vacuum and mop for your house or flat? What are your thoughts on the Eufy Omni C20?