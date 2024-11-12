A cordless vacuum cleaner can remove both dirt from dry and wet surfaces simultaneously. Cordless wet/dry vacuum cleaners have different strengths when it comes to cleaning corners, flexibility, or the base station's self-emptying functions. In this overview, nextpit explains the important considerations when buying a cordless vacuum cleaner and which are the best wet/dry cordless vacuum cleaners.

The Best Cordless Vacuum Cleaners Compared

Editor's Choice Best Alternative A Third Alternative Model Dyson WashG1 Roborock Flexi Pro Dreame H13 Pro Image Review Review: Roborock Flexi Pro Review: Dreame H13 Pro Edge cleaning on both sides ❌ ✅ ✅ Water tank capacity Fresh water tank: 1 L

Dirty water tank: 800 ml Fresh water tank: 730 ml

Dirty water tank: 450 ml Fresh water tank: 900 ml

Self-cleaning function ✅ ✅ ✅ Weight 10.8 lbs | 4.9 kg 11 lbs | 5 kg 12.1 lbs | 5.6 kg

The Best Rated Cordless Vacuum Cleaners

Best cordless vacuum cleaner: Dyson WashG1

The Dyson WashG1 is high-quality and powerful. / © nextpit

The Dyson WashG1 is the best cordless vacuum cleaner that nextpit used to date. The mopping performance of the Dyson wet cleaner was impressive. However, the WashG1 has no suction function. The appliance is a pure wet cleaner, through and through. Handling of the cleaning appliance was wonderful. However, the model lacks flexibility. From a height of 17 cm, the WashG1 easily reaches its limits.

What's ingenious about it? The Dyson Wash G1 is able to separate coarse and wet dirt. Coarse dirt is fed into the collection container between the two mopping rollers. The base station has no drying function. The drying and emptying of the collection container are all performed manually by hand. The Dyson WashG1 costs $699 a pop based on its recommended retail price.

Best Alternative: Roborock Flexi Pro

The Roborock Flexi Pro is a stylish vacuum cleaner with a compact base station. / © nextpit

The name says it all. The Flexi Pro from Roborock is one of the most flexible battery-powered vacuum cleaners you will ever find. A special feature of this model is the app support. Through the app, you can adjust the self-cleaning functions as you see fit, as well as know when the vacuum cleaner is ready for action again.

The only point of criticism in the review of the Flexi Pro was the comparatively small water container capacity. Even if the battery life is solid, you will be forced to take a break during longer cleaning sessions not because of the meager endurance, but because of the lack of water. With 730 ml for fresh water and just 450 ml for dirty water, the wet/dry vacuum cleaner has a low-capacity container.

Summary Buy Roborock Flexi Pro Good First-class cleaning results

Flexible enough to vacuum extremely low clearance furniture

Good battery life

Practical self-cleaning functions

Useful app support Bad Water tanks are too small Go to review Roborock Flexi Pro

A Third Alternative: Dreame H13 Pro

The display continuously shows you the degree of soiling so that you can scrub an area a little more thoroughly to be on the safe side. / © nextpit

Dreame, known for its top-class robot vacuum cleaners, offers a powerful alternative to Dyson and Roborock with the H13 Pro. The cleaning performance is solid. Handling is also great, with only the flexibility not at the same level as a Roborock Flexi Pro.

Otherwise, the small docking station takes over the self-cleaning function of the mopping brush and then dries it. There is no app support here. The tiny LED display on the handle serves as an information center. It is here you can adjust the suction level and view the device's battery status. If you don't intend to vacuum under flat furniture most of the time, this appliance will do its job perfectly.

Summary Buy Dreame H13 Pro Good Charging station offers many cleaning functions

Numerous cleaning modes

Convenient operation

Practical voice commands Bad Not the most flexible model

Simultaneous self-cleaning and charging is not possible Go to review Dreame H13 Pro

Buying advice: What you need to consider before buying a cordless vacuum cleaner

Cordless vacuum cleaners are primarily effective on hard surfaces such as tiles, laminate, parquet, or vinyl. If you have different types of surfaces in your home, you should make sure that the appliance is suitable for both sensitive floors, such as parquet, and more resistant surfaces. We also recommend that you pay attention to the following points.

Cleaning performance

Cordless vacuum cleaners work with a combination of suction, water treatment, and mopping function. The suction power is specified in Pa (Pascal). Logically, the higher the suction power, the better the appliance's ability to remove dirt and liquids.

The cleaning result depends not only on the suction power but also on the mopping function of the model. Vacuum cleaners with rotating rollers or brushes offer more a thorough cleaning as they loosen stubborn dirt effectively. Ideally, the appliance will offer an option to adjust the water flow rate in the corresponding app for you to protect more sensitive floors.

A well-known Achilles' heel of vacuum cleaners is the cleaning ability along the floor's edges. However, many models feature 'open' brush rollers. When buying an appliance, make sure that there is no free space next to the brush.

Make sure that the brush can clean right up to the edges on both sides. / © nextpit

Battery life

One of the biggest shortcomings of cordless vacuum cleaners is the battery life. Most models can easily manage 20 to 45 minutes on the highest power setting. The charging time, on the other hand, is three to five hours. You should base this on your living space and purchase a vacuum cleaner with a higher battery life to clean your 180m2 loft.

Handling and operation

As a rule of thumb, cordless vacuum cleaners are easy to maneuver and flexible to use. There are minimal differences in weight between wet/dry vacuum cleaners. Lightweight models normally weigh around three kilograms. Other models might be heavier at five kilograms.

However, the appliances differ in terms of flexibility. This becomes extremely relevant if you intend to vacuum under flat furniture with a wet vacuum cleaner. With the Flexi Pro from Roborock, there is a mega-flexible model on the market that you can theoretically lay flat to reach difficult spaces.

Do you have low furniture? No problem, with the Roborock Flexi Pro you can even vacuum under low clearance furniture. / © nextpit

Features and smart functions

Wet and dry vacuum cleaners have a two-tank system. This consists of a tank to hold clean water and a dirty water tank. This keeps the mop water clean and your vacuum cleaner always mops with fresh water. Such water tanks usually feature a capacity of 300 to 800 ml.

The water containers are transparent. / © nextpit

Most appliances have an LED display that shows you the cleaning level and the remaining battery status. Manufacturers also install an LED lamp on the brush for you to see dirt and grime in hard-to-see places when cleaning. Most appliances also have automatic detection of the degree of dirt. This ensures that the wipers in auto mode adapt the cleaning performance accordingly.

Some appliances even come with app support. Through the app, you can adjust the self-cleaning functions or, ideally, keep an eye on the remaining service life of the individual components.

How Much Do Cordless Vacuum Cleaners Cost?

Cordless vacuum cleaners are available across different price categories. The cheapest models start from around $200, while more powerful models will retail for around $500 or more. If you're after one of the best devices, it could cost you up to $1000. More expensive vacuum cleaners usually have a longer battery life and additional functions.

If you're not impressed by cordless vacuum cleaners, take a look at our list of the best robot vacuum cleaners with mopping functions! Do you still have questions about wet/dry vacuum cleaners? Feel free to ask them in the comments!