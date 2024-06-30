With the Flexi Pro, Roborock expands its portfolio of cordless wet and dry vacuum cleaners. In addition to 17,000 Pa suction power, the Roborock vacuum cleaner is more flexible than any other vacuum cleaner that mops! On top of this, the small docking station with hot water for cleaning and hot air for drying rounds off the overall package of this smart cordless vacuum cleaner. In this detailed nextpit review, you can find out why the Roborock Flexi Pro is one of the best vacuum cleaners on the market.

Summary Buy Roborock Flexi Pro Good First-class cleaning results

Flexible enough to vacuum extremely low clearance furniture

Good battery life

Practical self-cleaning functions

Useful app support Bad Water tanks are too small Roborock Flexi Pro Roborock Flexi Pro: All deals

Design and build quality The Roborock Flexi Pro is a stylish vacuum cleaner that not only scores points for style, but also boasts many functions when it comes to the vacuum cleaner's roller brush. Only the small capacity of its water container could lead to numerous trips to the tap. Pros Chic design.

Good workmanship. Cons: Small water container capacity The Roborock Flexi Pro is a stylish vacuum cleaner. The model is only available in white with individual black color accents. It tips the scales at 5 kg, which means there is enough heft for steady vacuuming. The base station of the vacuum cleaner is black and takes up little space. First of all, you need to assemble the Flexi Pro which consists of just a few individual parts. Once you have assembled the individual parts of the vacuum cleaner, you only need to fill up the fresh water tank before you can begin cleaning your home. The Flexi Pro has the typical two-tank system of a wet and dry vacuum cleaner: there is a 730 ml tank for clean water in front while the dirty water is collected in a 450 ml tank at the back. The Roborock Flexi Pro is a stylish vacuum cleaner with a compact base station. © nextpit Here are the water tanks of the Flexi Pro. The white tank is the fresh water tank while the black one collects dirty water. © nextpit The display is small, but still contains all important status messages of the Flexi Pro. There is an on/off button and a button to increase the suction power here as well. © nextpit You can see the brush of the Flexi Pro here. The appliance also has LED headlights. © nextpit

Display and app In addition to a small, innovative display, the Roborock app is a practical piece of software that makes it easy to control the cleaning and drying of the roller brush. Pros: Useful app support.

Practical "auto mode". Cons: - There is a display and two buttons on the handle that lets you control the Flexi Pro. This is how you power the vacuum cleaner and change the suction mode. The Roborock vacuum cleaner has three suction levels: Eco, Auto, and Power mode. The Auto mode is particularly interesting. Here, the Flexi Pro recognizes particularly dirty areas and intuitively increases the suction power. In addition, a red bar at the top of the display visually alerts you whenever a large amount of dirt is detected. In addition, the display shows the battery status as well. Roborock also offers support for the Flexi Pro app. You create an account and add the Flexi Pro via WLAN in the app. Please note that a 2.4 GHz WLAN is required to do so. The app is a very different animal to what we are used to from Roborock robotic vacuum cleaners. In the main menu, you begin the hot water cleaning and hot air drying processes of the roller brush. In the other settings, you can set how intensive the cleaning should be and how long the drying should take. It is extremely practical in how the app shows how much time the drying process takes. The main menu lets you access the cleaning functions of the Flexi Pro. © nextpit In the other settings, you have a handful of useful setting options to clean the Flexi Pro. © nextpit

Performance and handling The 17,000 Pa suction power is sufficient in reality to remove all impurities and dirt. The best thing about the wet and dry vacuum cleaner is this: its flexibility. When placed fully folded against a flat surface, the vacuum cleaner is 15 cm high. Pros: Ergonomic handling.

Vacuums right up to the edge and along the edges.

Cleaning under low furniture is possible thanks to its flexibility.

Good battery life. Cons: Only begins self-cleaning when the battery level reaches 20 percent. The cleaning performance of the Flexi Pro is impressive. The vacuum cleans "fresh" coffee stains in just one pass! The situation is no different for slightly dried stains. Here too, the vacuum cleaner manages to leave the floor sparkling clean with just one pass. The suction power of 17,000 Pa is certainly no joke here. 12,000 Pa suction power and fully automatic: Roborock S8 MaxV Ultra vacuum robot review Pet owners also get their money's worth with the Roborock Flexi Pro. There was no trace of tangled pet hair in the brush after it did its rounds. Only the fact that we found all the pet hair under the filter after removing the lid caused us a brief moment of surprise. A positive point from this is how the hair does not end up in the dirty water tank. Finally, the handling of the Flexi Pro is flawless. Apart from the fact that the wheels are electronically driven which makes the cleaning process pleasant when vacuuming forwards and back, this model is a first-class choice for vacuuming under low furniture. If you place the Flexi Pro on the floor, the vacuum cleaner measures a mere 15 cm high. What's more, Roborock installed an LED spotlight on the brush to help you see those dark and hard-to-reach places, especially in unexposed areas or under the furniture. In addition, corner and edge cleaning is another strength of the Roborock vacuum cleaner. Double-edge cleaning is possible with the Flexi Pro. This is done by having the brush of the wet and dry vacuum cleaner reach right up to the edge on both sides. This means that no surface that you drive over with the vacuum cleaner remains uncleaned. The handling of the Flexi Pro is flawless. The powered wheels make vacuuming back and forth very comfortable. © nextpit Do you have furniture with low clearance? No problem! The Roborock Flexi Pro lets you vacuum such low furniture with ease. © nextpit Flexibility is what makes the Flexi Pro so special. You can lay the device flat on the floor, where the vacuum cleaner measures a mere 15 cm high then. © nextpit Here is a closer look at the Flexi Pro station. This is where the brush is cleaned and dried. © nextpit During cleaning, there are continuous status messages via voice output. Whenever the fresh water tank is empty or the battery capacity starts to run low, the device will let you know immediately. Battery life is solid. In our review, we vacuumed for 35 minutes on the maximum setting before the battery was fully emptied. You then place the vacuum cleaner in the station for charging and self-cleaning. You can also begin the self-cleaning process via the app. However, the process is only possible whenever the device has a battery level of 20 percent or lower. Through the app, you can configure the Flexi Pro to automatically begin cleaning and drying as soon as possible. In reality, rinsing the brush takes around five minutes, which is followed by drying. The good thing? You can determine how long the drying process should take in the app. You can choose between a 30, 60, or 90-minute drying time.