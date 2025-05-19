The Ecovacs Goat A1600 RTK is the robotic lawn mower solution for medium-sized and large gardens. This robotic lawn mower relies on GPS connectivity and features a two-blade system. Is this the affordable alternative to flagship Husqvarna models? nextpit reviews the Ecovacs Goat A1600 RTK to find out whether the second mowing disc can prove itself in reality and whether it is worth buying the €1,500 robotic lawn mower.

Ecovacs Goat A1600 RTK: Setup and smart features

Design Base station dimensions 74 x 54 x 29.8 cm Software Ecovacs Home app RTK reference station or boundary wire necessary? Yes (RTK reference station required)

The Ecovacs Goat A1600 RTK comes in a huge box. Lifting it out of the packaging is not much fun at all. At first glance, the Goat 1600 RTK looks like any other Ecovacs Goat robotic lawn mower. First of all, it is IPX6 waterproof. When you look at the underside, you will find the first special feature. The robotic lawn mower features a second mowing disc. The double-blade system was designed to ensure a better and more efficient mowing performance. The good thing about this design? Ecovacs dispensed with the familiar navigation beacons. In lieu of navigation beacons, you set up an RTK reference station in the open. To set up the robotic lawn mower in the app, a WLAN and Bluetooth connection must first be established.

Theft protection is, of course, also built-in. / © nextpit

The mapping process is unique. You can let the A1600 RTK map your garden automatically and independently, just like any other robotic vacuum cleaner (read our Best Of list). The result proved impressive. Yes, the robotic lawn mower does miss some spots. In this case, this was not due to poor navigation, but can be attributed to a kind of safety protocol that the appliance invoked when it came to certain obstacles. In our review, the robotic lawn mower skipped the area around a newly planted tree. You can then add certain "off-limits" areas of your garden manually. To do this, you can mow the missing areas within a circle.

The Ecovacs Goat A1600 RTK is a stylish robotic lawn mower. © nextpit

You will need the Ecovacs Home app to control the appliance. As usual, the manufacturer included numerous settings in the software. Users can easily set the cutting height here, as well as the cutting direction, right from the base station itself. One highlight to take note of is the speed of the robotic lawn mower. The app even offers you the option of increasing the speed. Watch out, speed traps! You can choose between a speed of 0.4 m/s and 0.7 m/s. You can read in the next section whether the mowing performance suffers from an increased speed as a result.

The settings in the Ecovacs Home app. / © nextpit

Otherwise, you will find the usual customization options. The robotic lawn mower even comes equipped with a rain sensor. In the app, you can specify when it can get to work after a number of rain-free hours. How about that? Animal protection is also part of the range of functions. As usual, the time period during which the robotic lawn mower is not allowed to go about its tasks can be specified here. Speaking of time periods, users can precisely specify work schedules for the Goat A1600 RTK.

Theft protection is integrated as well for added peace of mind. / © nextpit

Last but not least, Ecovacs has not neglected theft protection. On the one hand, an alarm sounds when the Goat is lifted. On the other hand, you can view the live location of the device. Apart from that, there is of course a PIN that you have to enter.