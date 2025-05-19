The AirPods Max are Apple's only over-ear ANC headphone offering, but they come with a significant price tag. If you're on a budget but want comparable audio quality and features, the Apple-owned Beats Studio Pro are a great and more affordable alternative. They are now on sale at Amazon for $199, down from $349, slashing their price by 43%.

While this isn't the record-low for these Apple-owned ANC headphones, the discount is still massive, and Amazon has all color options on sale, including the Kim Kardashian finishes and the classic Black and Navy Blue.

Affiliate offer Beats Studio Pro (2023)

Why Buy the Apple Beats Studio Pro?

Although they are Apple-branded, the Beats Studio Pro offer enhanced compatibility with Android in addition to iOS. Users can take advantage of Google Fast Pair, seamless audio switching, and Find My Device via the Beats app for Android. When paired with an iPhone, you get Siri support and one-touch pairing.

In addition to usability and controls, the Beats Studio Pro boast improved audio quality, with higher clarity for less distortion, a more balanced profile, and more precise sound than before—all thanks to the redesigned internals. You can also enjoy lossless audio listening through the wired USB connection and custom Spatial Audio with head tracking by Apple.

The Beats Studio Pro (2023) feature lossless audio via USB and ultra-plush new ear cushions. / © Beats

The Beats Studio Pro also gain fully adaptive ANC compared to the previous generation, along with enhanced noise-canceling performance. You can expect clearer voice calls as well. Meanwhile, the transparency mode outputs a natural blend of ambiance and headphone audio. Switching between the two modes is easy using the dedicated button.

Another significant improvement in the Beats Studio Pro is the battery life, which lasts up to 40 hours according to Apple's rating, almost double that of the previous model.

Are you planning to pick up the Beats Studio Pro at this price? Let's discuss which of their features you're most excited to use.