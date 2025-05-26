The Galaxy Buds FE were a significant addition to Samsung's wireless earbuds lineup , offering Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) for a lower price. These buds are apparently due for an update, as their successor has recently been certified, which carries the new Galaxy Buds "Core" moniker, while a new leak points to a notable upgraded battery.

There are many things to appreciate about the Galaxy Buds FE (review), including their fantastic audio and noise-canceling performance. While they offer decent battery life, it's certainly not the best in their class. Samsung might finally improve this aspect in their next budget Galaxy Buds.

A new report from leaker on X has further fueled speculation about the arrival of these earbuds, dubbed Galaxy Buds Core, along with other key details. It's currently unclear why Samsung might be dropping the "FE" branding in favor of "Core," but these earbuds are surely geared towards the more affordable end of Samsung's earbud spectrum.

Samsung's Next Affordable Earbuds Could Require Fewer Charging Trips

According to the leak, the Galaxy Buds Core will sport a 100 mAh battery in each bud, a sizeable increase from the 60 mAh battery capacity of the Galaxy Buds FE. Furthermore, the charging case is poised to ship with a substantial 500 mAh battery, up from the 479 mAh of the current budget Galaxy FE earbuds.

While there are no technical figures on how these increased capacities will translate into actual runtime, the massive battery size increase in the buds strongly suggests a much longer battery life.

Samsung Galaxy Buds FE don't feature wireless charging, buy there is a fast charging support and a good battery life of up to 30 hours with the case.. / © nextpit

Currently, the Galaxy Buds FE alone can run for up to 8.5 hours with ANC disabled and offer a total of 30 hours with the charging case. Therefore, the Galaxy Buds Core may add more than half of those figures, or even nearly double the total running time, putting them ahead of many entry-level ANC earbuds such as Nothing's CMF Buds Pro 2 (review).

The larger batteries in the Galaxy Buds Core also suggest that the earbuds might feature a new design. With the Galaxy Buds 3 (Pro) featuring a stem design, there's a possibility the Galaxy Buds Core could also adopt an elongated form factor to accommodate the larger batteries.

The new Galaxy Buds have been certified with the model number SM-R410 in a few countries, including India, UAE, and Turkey, suggesting that their launch is imminent. The upcoming mid-year Galaxy Unpacked event, expected in July, also seems like a fitting occasion to reveal these earbuds alongside the next Galaxy foldable smartphones.

Do you plan on picking up the Galaxy Buds Core once they launch? We'd like to hear your plans in the comments.