Reminder Pro: This great reminder app is now free instead of $2.99

Reminder Pro is our free app recommendation for today. This app aims to enhance your productivity by helping you create reminders for tasks, events, or virtually anything else in a jiffy. Normally, this app would cost $2.99 a pop, but it is currently available for free in the Google Play Store, although we do not know how long it will remain that way.

Reminder Pro does not contain ads or in-app purchases.

The app has a 4-star rating with over 1,000 reviews and 100,000 downloads.

The application is available in languages apart from English.

I chose this application because I forgot that I had to write this article earlier today. Indeed, if you are just like me and have a tendency to miss tasks, Reminder Pro might be the ideal solution to this problem. This reminder application will save you from having to find lame excuses thanks to its efficient reminder system with priorities. Do check out this app that could save your life one of these days (metaphorically speaking). Of course, installing this app and turning off all its notifications is counter productive, so please don't do so!

Why is this free app worth it?

Reminder Pro has a fairly clean and clear user interface that is easy to navigate. The app offers two tabs showing active and completed reminders. Just press the "+" button at the bottom right to create a new reminder. The strength of this application lies in the possibilities when creating a reminder.

In addition to the title, description, date, and time, you can define the importance of the reminder by selecting the star at the bottom. This choice will define the frequency of the notification alerting you when it is time to perform the defined action. The Repeat option allows you to choose the recurrence for the reminder. You can choose to be nagged reminded every hour, day, month, or year. You can also choose to have a pre-reminder some time before the reminder.

Reminder Pro offers interesting options for reminders. / © NextPit

In addition, the Reminder Summary feature allows you to have a daily overview of all your upcoming reminders for the day. You can choose to receive this reminder at a different time each day or even disable this feature if you wish to remain undisturbed.

Reminder Pro allows you to configure with great precision, the reminder notifications. You will be able to select the sound, pop-ups that appear on the smartphone screen, or even the mute duration according to the category of importance. The app also offers other options such as silent hours with no notifications, quick reminders when tapping the app icon for a long time, and saving your reminders in the cloud.

Does this free app respect your personal data?

The Reminder Pro app was developed by "made easy". On the privacy page, the developer stated that the app does not collect or share user data.

Checking the app on Exodus showed that it indeed contains no trackers and requires 8 all-normal permissions to work.

What do you think about our free app of the day? Have you installed Reminder Pro on your smartphone?