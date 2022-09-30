Here’s why you should apply for the job, even if you don’t have all the skills

Job hunting can be a bit like operating in the dark sometimes: it is a numbers game to start with: studies have found that it takes from 21 to 80 job applications to get one job offer, on average, and that the standard corporate job opening receives roughly 250 applications.

And then there is this: you might dismiss many job ads to begin with because you read the list of requirements and think, “Well, I can do some of that, but I can’t do all of it,” so you shut the page and move on.

But it turns out that this is a bit of a mistake. A study of HR professionals found that 42% of resumes they received were from candidates who didn’t meet the job requirements. But this didn’t put them off: 84% of the HR managers said their company is open to hiring an employee whose skills can be developed through training.

That finding is echoed by large multinational tech companies such as the CRM giant Hubspot, which encourages applications with the following, “We know the confidence gap and imposter syndrome can get in the way of meeting spectacular candidates, so please don’t hesitate to apply — we’d love to hear from you.”

Research shows that while both men and women tend to browse jobs similarly, they apply to them differently. Women feel they need to meet 100% of the criteria to send in an application, but men will apply after meeting about 60% of the roles’ requirements.

But women stand a better chance than they may realize. Another piece of research found that female applicants are 16% more likely than men to get hired after applying for a job, and 18% more likely than men to get hired for a stretch job too.

The upshot? Apply for the job, even if you don’t think you meet every single criteria – the data is in your favor. Below, we have three jobs worth checking out.

Software Development Manager, Customer Engineering, Amazon Web Services, Inc., Remote

If you want to be part of leading the industry revolution towards digitization and modernization of software, AWS Customer Engineering team is looking for a Software Development Manager to lead a high performing team of software engineers and technical program managers to deliver robust and operationally ready solutions, solving complex problems for customers.

You will drive engineering excellence, quality and operational focus while delivering fast-paced results and software delivery. You’ll effectively balance long-term plans, development platform considerations, delivery process and technical strategy with being hands on with design, code, implementation details and deployments to model best practices and grow the team’s skills, capabilities and impact. You need seven or more years’ of experience working directly within engineering teams, experience partnering with product or program management teams as well as three years’ of people management experience, and managing engineers. Get the full job spec here.

Mgr Workforce Management, MoneyGram, Dallas

The Mgr Workforce Management is responsible for leading a team of analysts who are responsible for ensuring consistent daily and intra-day attainment of critical performance metrics, such as service level, occupancy, handle time, and adherence against established goals for MoneyGram's internal and outsourced contact center resources. You will maintain processes and procedures for the team, including alerts and notifications of service level impacts, as well as business continuity procedures. You will analyze current and historical trends in determining staffing needs and adjustments for call centers and develop schedules that effectively deliver staffing levels that consistently achieve service level commitments and achieve budget objectives. You’ll need a Bachelor's Degree or equivalent experience as well as five to seven years’ of Workforce Management experience in a leadership capacity and experience with scheduling and forecasting methodologies and best practices. Get the full job description here.

Senior Software Engineer (.NET), Personify, Remote - United States

Personify builds strong connections with clients so they can build strong connections with their communities. Its ThreeSixty product squad is looking for an experienced Senior Software Engineer who can be hands-on coding complex solutions, while simultaneously providing estimations, guidance on the architecture, and mentorship to the team. You will communicate with the DevOps, Cloud, and Client Support departments to support deployment, configuration, or troubleshooting of software. If you enjoy taking on new challenges, working in a rapidly changing environment, learning new skills, and applying it all to solve significant and impactful business problems, Personify wants you as part of our team. You’ll have five-plus years’ of software development, working across the SDLC and strong knowledge of computer science fundamentals, coding standards and design principles/patterns. Find out more here.

This article was written by Kirstie McDermott and is part of a collaboration between NextPit and Jobbio. Find out more about the partnership between NextPit and Jobbio here.