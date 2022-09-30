Heave a sigh of relief: Google Pixel 7 & Pixel 7 Pro prices unchanged

Slightly less than a week to go and the waiting period will finally be over for another year when it comes to a new flagship smartphone from the Mountain View company, with Google all prepared to unveil the Google Pixel 7 and Google Pixel 7 Pro when October 6 rolls around. The "eternal" Google Pixel Watch is also slated to make an appearance. Amazon has now become the first reliable source to "accidentally" reveal the price of the two upcoming Google smartphones.

Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro prices revealed

One of the last mysteries surrounding the Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro seems to have been solved. Once again, the 'culprit' is Amazon, and in this case, Amazon Spain who has spilled the beans on how much the two Google smartphones will cost before the official launch event that is set to happen on Thursday, October 6, at 10:00 ET. Strictly speaking, they "only" revealed the price of the Google Pixel 7 which comes with 128 GB of internal storage space and is Obsidian in color. According to Amazon Spain, it will cost exactly $599, and based on this, we are able to make an educated guess of how much the Google Pixel 7 Pro will cost.

Also interesting: Current Pixel smartphones compared

Why? The answer is rather simple: this is the identical price of the Google Pixel 6, which is the predecessor. Fortunately, since Google did not play to the rumored tunes of a hefty price increase, we can also assume the same price for the Pro model. Of course, everything is subject to change before it becomes official. The recommended retail price for the Google Pixel 6 Pro with 128 GB was sold for $899 when it was released last year (and still costs just as much). However, there is still a catch. According to rumors, there will only be a 256 GB version of the Google Pixel 7 Pro, with an asking price of $999 a pop. Okay, now the entire debacle has clearly drifted into the realm of rumors.

The Google Pixel Watch will probably come with Fitbit apps. / © Google / Screenshot by: NextPit

This is exactly where the news from our top German leaker Roland Quandt belongs. He now also wants to know the price of the Google Pixel Watch that is sold in the UK. He claims a sticker price of €379 for the WLAN smartwatch and €419 if you prefer the 4G model. Oh dear, we celebrated too soon as not everything from Google is cheap after all.

For such an "old" model with a thick bezel and presumably poor battery life, this is rather expensive, isn't it? Meanwhile, the Mountain View company has informed us that we will also receive something from the Nest smart home portfolio from the Williamsburg district of New York next Thursday. Are you all excited?