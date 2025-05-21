Samsung has made significant progress with the One UI 7 rollout following a brief delay in April. The Android 15-based update first arrived on flagship Galaxy devices in April and quickly expanded to mid-range smartphones and tablets in May. Learn if your Galaxy device will receive this Android update.

Samsung began shipping One UI 7 on April 7, 2025, starting in South Korea and parts of Europe, with India and the USA following shortly after. The update was initially available for the Galaxy S24 series, Galaxy Z Fold 6, and Galaxy Z Flip 6. A short postponement occurred on April 14 due to reported bugs, but the rollout resumed on April 17.

Despite initial expectations that the brief halt would cause further delays, Samsung began shipping One UI 7 to more previous flagship models, including the Galaxy S23, Galaxy Z Fold 5, and Galaxy Z Flip 5. This was followed by the Galaxy Tab S10 series and Tab S9 series, and even earlier Samsung foldable models also received the update by the end of April.

This May is seeing even greater progress, with more global variants, such as the Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S21 series, beginning to receive the update. More importantly, Samsung's mid-range devices, including the Galaxy A55, Galaxy A35, Galaxy F56, and Galaxy A54, have recently started receiving the Android 15 update. While over in South Korea, the Galaxy A15 and Galaxy A16 have started receiving One UI 7.

The Galaxy S23 FE and Galaxy S21 FE, along with the Galaxy Tab S9 FE and Tab S9 FE+, have also received the update in more regions.

Also read: List of phones that will be updated to Android 15

Quick recap: The beta phase for One UI 7 began earlier this year, initially for the Galaxy S24 series. The official public rollout commenced on April 7. While some of Samsung's newer mid-range devices, like the Galaxy A56, already ship with One UI 7, most flagship smartphones (both traditional and foldable) and tablets received the update within April. The update status for older mid-range devices remains uncertain.

Is Your Galaxy Getting Android 15?

Samsung has not yet released a complete list of devices eligible for the Android 15 update. However, we can determine each device's eligibility based on its planned software policy. In theory, One UI 7 should be available for all Galaxy smartphones and tablets that remain within their official software support window.

Aside from the confirmed models, we have compiled a list of other Galaxy devices expected to receive the update, focusing on those with software support extending into 2025 and beyond. This list remains speculative and will be updated as soon as Samsung confirms the official lineup.

Shortcut to Updates by Series:

Galaxy A series Android 15 update

The A54 launched with Android 13 and is expected to receive up to Android 17. / © nextpit

Affiliate offer Samsung Galaxy A55

Galaxy S series Android 15 update

There is still a lot of fuel in the Galaxy S23 Ultra update tank. / © FrankBoston / Adobe Stock, nextpit

Affiliate offer Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra

Galaxy Z series Android 15 update

The Galaxy Z Flip 5 should also be supported all the way up to Android 17. / © nextpit

Affiliate offer Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5

Galaxy M series Android 15 update

Model Announced update date Distribution start Galaxy M14 / F14 TBC Galaxy M15 / F15 TBC Galaxy M34 5G TBC Galaxy M35 June 2025 Galaxy M54 / F54 June 2025 Galaxy M55 / F55 / C55 June 2025 Galaxy F56 May 2025 May 2025

Galaxy XCover series Android 15 update

The rugged Galaxy XCover 6 Pro is covered by the same update policy as the flagship Galaxy S family. / © nextpit

Model Announced update date Distribution start Galaxy XCover 6 Pro June 2025 Galaxy XCover 7 June 2025

Affiliate offer Samsung Galaxy XCover 6 Pro

Galaxy Tab series Android 15 update

The (literally) big Galaxy Tab S9 family should receive Android 15 before the end of 2024. / © nextpit

Affiliate offer Samsung Galaxy Tab S9

Is your Samsung Galaxy device on the list? Have you received the One UI 7 update yet? Please let us know which features you are most excited to test out.

The article was updated on May 21, 2025, to reflect the public release of Samsung's One UI 7 update and the inclusion of additional Galaxy smartphones and tablets, mostly Galaxy mid-rangers.