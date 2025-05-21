Hot topics

One UI 7 is Here: Is Your Galaxy Device Getting Android 15?

nextpit Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus Display
© nextpit
Rubens Eishima
Rubens Eishima

Samsung has made significant progress with the One UI 7 rollout following a brief delay in April. The Android 15-based update first arrived on flagship Galaxy devices in April and quickly expanded to mid-range smartphones and tablets in May. Learn if your Galaxy device will receive this Android update.

Samsung began shipping One UI 7 on April 7, 2025, starting in South Korea and parts of Europe, with India and the USA following shortly after. The update was initially available for the Galaxy S24 series, Galaxy Z Fold 6, and Galaxy Z Flip 6. A short postponement occurred on April 14 due to reported bugs, but the rollout resumed on April 17.

Despite initial expectations that the brief halt would cause further delays, Samsung began shipping One UI 7 to more previous flagship models, including the Galaxy S23, Galaxy Z Fold 5, and Galaxy Z Flip 5. This was followed by the Galaxy Tab S10 series and Tab S9 series, and even earlier Samsung foldable models also received the update by the end of April.

This May is seeing even greater progress, with more global variants, such as the Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S21 series, beginning to receive the update. More importantly, Samsung's mid-range devices, including the Galaxy A55, Galaxy A35, Galaxy F56, and Galaxy A54, have recently started receiving the Android 15 update. While over in South Korea, the Galaxy A15 and Galaxy A16 have started receiving One UI 7.

The Galaxy S23 FE and Galaxy S21 FE, along with the Galaxy Tab S9 FE and Tab S9 FE+, have also received the update in more regions.

Quick recap: The beta phase for One UI 7 began earlier this year, initially for the Galaxy S24 series. The official public rollout commenced on April 7. While some of Samsung's newer mid-range devices, like the Galaxy A56, already ship with One UI 7, most flagship smartphones (both traditional and foldable) and tablets received the update within April. The update status for older mid-range devices remains uncertain.

Is Your Galaxy Getting Android 15?

Samsung has not yet released a complete list of devices eligible for the Android 15 update. However, we can determine each device's eligibility based on its planned software policy. In theory, One UI 7 should be available for all Galaxy smartphones and tablets that remain within their official software support window.

Aside from the confirmed models, we have compiled a list of other Galaxy devices expected to receive the update, focusing on those with software support extending into 2025 and beyond. This list remains speculative and will be updated as soon as Samsung confirms the official lineup.

Shortcut to Updates by Series:

Galaxy A series Android 15 update

nextpit editor holding the Samsung Galaxy A54
The A54 launched with Android 13 and is expected to receive up to Android 17. / © nextpit
Model Announced update date Distribution start
Galaxy A05s to be confirmed (TBC)  
Galaxy A06 TBC  
Galaxy A14 4G TBC  
Galaxy A14 5G TBC  
Galaxy A15 4G May 2025 May 2025
Galaxy A15 5G May 2025 May 2025
Galaxy A16 May 2025 May 2025
Galaxy A24 June 2025  
Galaxy A25 May 2025  
Galaxy A33 June 2025  
Galaxy A34 June 2025  
Galaxy A35 May 2025 May 2025
Galaxy A53 June 2025  
Galaxy A54 May 2025 May 2025
Galaxy A55 May 2025 May 2025
Galaxy A73 TBC  

Galaxy S series Android 15 update

NextPit's editor surfing on the Galaxy S23 Ultra device
There is still a lot of fuel in the Galaxy S23 Ultra update tank. / © FrankBoston / Adobe Stock, nextpit
Model Announced update date Distribution start
Galaxy S21 April 2025 April 2025
Galaxy S21+ April 2025 April 2025
Galaxy S21 FE Q2 2025 May 2025
Galaxy S21 Ultra April 2025 April 2025
Galaxy S22 April 2025 April 2025
Galaxy S22+ April 2025 April 2025
Galaxy S22 Ultra April 2025 April 2025
Galaxy S23 April 2025 April 2025
Galaxy S23+ April 2025 April 2025
Galaxy S23 FE April 2025 April 2025
Galaxy S23 Ultra April 2025 April 2025
Galaxy S24 FE April 2025 April 2025
Galaxy S24 April 2025 April 2025
Galaxy S24+ April 2025 April 2025
Galaxy S24 Ultra April 2025 April 2025

Galaxy Z series Android 15 update

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 review
The Galaxy Z Flip 5 should also be supported all the way up to Android 17. / © nextpit
Model Announced update date Distribution start
Galaxy Z Flip 3 May 2025 May 2025
Galaxy Z Flip 4 April 2025 April 2025
Galaxy Z Flip 5 April 2025 April 2025
Galaxy Z Flip 6 April 2025 April 2025
Galaxy Z Fold 3 April 2025 April 2025
Galaxy Z Fold 4 April 2025 April 2025
Galaxy Z Fold 5 April 2025 April 2025
Galaxy Z Fold 6 April 2025 April 2025

Galaxy M series Android 15 update

Model Announced update date Distribution start
Galaxy M14 / F14 TBC  
Galaxy M15 / F15 TBC  
Galaxy M34 5G TBC  
Galaxy M35 June 2025  
Galaxy M54 / F54 June 2025  
Galaxy M55 / F55 / C55 June 2025  
Galaxy F56 May 2025 May 2025

Galaxy XCover series Android 15 update

Galaxy XCover 6 Pro with back cover and battery removed
The rugged Galaxy XCover 6 Pro is covered by the same update policy as the flagship Galaxy S family. / © nextpit
Model Announced update date Distribution start
Galaxy XCover 6 Pro June 2025  
Galaxy XCover 7 June 2025  

Galaxy Tab series Android 15 update

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra
The (literally) big Galaxy Tab S9 family should receive Android 15 before the end of 2024. / © nextpit
Model Announced update date Distribution start
Galaxy Tab A9 / A9+ June 2025  
Galaxy Tab Active 4 Pro June 2025  
Galaxy Tab Active 5 June 2025  
Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 2024 June 2025  
Galaxy Tab S8 April 2025 April 2025
Galaxy Tab S8+ April 2025 April 2025
Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra April 2025 April 2025
Galaxy Tab S9 April 2025 April 2025
Galaxy Tab S9+ April 2025 April 2025
Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra April 2025 April 2025
Galaxy Tab S9 FE / S9 FE+  May 2025 May 2025
Galaxy Tab S10+  April 2025 April 2025
Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra  April 2025 April 2025

Is your Samsung Galaxy device on the list? Have you received the One UI 7 update yet? Please let us know which features you are most excited to test out.

The article was updated on May 21, 2025, to reflect the public release of Samsung's One UI 7 update and the inclusion of additional Galaxy smartphones and tablets, mostly Galaxy mid-rangers.

Rubens Eishima

Rubens Eishima
Writer

Having written about technology since 2008 for a number of websites in Brazil, Spain, Denmark, and Germany, I specialize in the mobile ecosystem, including various models, components, and apps. I tend to not only value performance and specifications, but also things like repairability, durability, and manufacturer support. I tend to prioritize the end-user's point of view whenever possible.

