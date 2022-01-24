Free instead of $2.99: Kids game with Peppa Pig for Android & iOS

Instead of a "Coffee break," we're taking a cocoa break today because our tip for today is aimed at the many, very young fans of Peppa Pig! Currently, the game "Happy Mrs. Chicken" is available for free, both for Android and iOS - and we will introduce it to you briefly.

"Peppa Pig: Happy Mrs Chicken" is free for six days instead of $2.99.

The game is without advertising and in-app purchases

It is available in various languages.

The hype around Peppa Pig is still a mystery to me, but that's okay since I'm clearly not part of the target audience. Anyway, the fact is that your kids love Peppa, which also applies to the games. Another mobile game in the series is available for free for a few days, and we want to clarify here whether you should put your kids through this game or not.

"Peppa Pig: Happy Mrs Chicken." Why is it worth downloading?

The short answer to all parents: Because you can let your child hang out for a few minutes without hesitation. Like the other games from the "Peppa Pig" universe, "Happy Mrs Chicken" also has several mini-games. Of course, all of them are original and easy to master - just appropriate for children.

You (or your kids) jump into mud puddles, help the chickens into the coop, and the like. Since the game is also available in many languages and the mini-games are not particularly complex, even small kids can have fun with it. Take a look at the following video, which gives you an impression of the game: