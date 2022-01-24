Free instead of $2.99: Kids game with Peppa Pig for Android & iOS
Instead of a "Coffee break," we're taking a cocoa break today because our tip for today is aimed at the many, very young fans of Peppa Pig! Currently, the game "Happy Mrs. Chicken" is available for free, both for Android and iOS - and we will introduce it to you briefly.
- "Peppa Pig: Happy Mrs Chicken" is free for six days instead of $2.99.
- The game is without advertising and in-app purchases
- It is available in various languages.
The hype around Peppa Pig is still a mystery to me, but that's okay since I'm clearly not part of the target audience. Anyway, the fact is that your kids love Peppa, which also applies to the games. Another mobile game in the series is available for free for a few days, and we want to clarify here whether you should put your kids through this game or not.
"Peppa Pig: Happy Mrs Chicken." Why is it worth downloading?
The short answer to all parents: Because you can let your child hang out for a few minutes without hesitation. Like the other games from the "Peppa Pig" universe, "Happy Mrs Chicken" also has several mini-games. Of course, all of them are original and easy to master - just appropriate for children.
You (or your kids) jump into mud puddles, help the chickens into the coop, and the like. Since the game is also available in many languages and the mini-games are not particularly complex, even small kids can have fun with it. Take a look at the following video, which gives you an impression of the game:
Does Peppa Pig respect your privacy?
As always with Android apps, we consulted the privacy checker platform Exodus. Google Firebase Analytics is the only tracker shown, and it asks for five, all reasonable, permissions. The privacy policy on the Peppa Pig site applies to both the site and the apps and lists a whole mountain of personal data right away. This includes email address, address, children's names, gender, and more.
That sounds highly unpleasant to me, but it also doesn't explicitly apply to the app. So it is also about when you create an account, participate in sweepstakes, etc. The game linked here can be played by your children completely without an account, so most of this data is not collected when just playing.
The game is recommended for children between the ages of 0 and 5, and the ratings - 3.8 stars on Android, 4.3 stars on iOS (though only four ratings there) - at least don't suggest anything dramatic. However, at least the Android version was last updated in summer 2020. Nevertheless, I believe that you can install this game without an account with no hesitation. Feel free to write us in the comments how you see it.
I won't become a Peppa Pig fan in this life, and I don't understand why the game is called "Happy Mrs Chicken." But still, I'm sure that little kids will have a lot of fun with this game and that's the main thing, isn't it?
