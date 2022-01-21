Poll of the week: Is it time smartphones stop getting bigger?

Some of the biggest smartphone announcements recently showed a curious thing in common, they were either smaller than the previous version, or smaller than their main rivals. Are compact smartphones coming back? Have you joined the big phone crowd or do you miss smaller models? Join us in our latest poll of the week!

Although some brands never stopped releasing compact models — like Sony and their Xperia 5 range — the overall trend in the smartphone market was to increase screen sizes, with some models with screens close to 7 inches big.

Trend or coincidence?

2021 saw some outliers like the Asus ZenFone 8 with a compact 5.9'' AMOLED screen and small bezels in a 148 x 68.5 x 8.9 mm body. Later in the year, Oppo announced its first foldable, the Find N, with flagship specs, but reasonably smaller than other "passport" foldables like the Galaxy Z Fold 3, Huawei Mate X, or the Xiaomi Mi Fold.

As 2022 arrived, Xiaomi unveiled its new 12 flagship, with the Xiaomi 12 bringing a screen reasonably smaller than the Xiaomi Mi 11 — 6.28-inches versus 6.81'' — the shrinking ray also affected the Pro model, which went slightly down from 6.81'' to 6.73''.

Not to be left behind, Samsung announced one of the first big releases in 2022, with the Galaxy S21 FE using a screen just a tiny bit smaller (0.1'', but still...) than the S20 FE in a body almost 9% more compact in volume.

This leads us to ask:

In these past years, one of the key advancements to keep increasing screens were ever more compact bezels. But with almost nothing else to cut away, as well as an increasing number of people preferring flat screens over curved ones, we seem to be reaching the strategy limits.

The result is smartphones not going beyond the "7-inch barrier", outside some niche models. This status quo makes it a good time to revive an old poll and ask you whether do you have any particular preference regarding screen sizes.

What about small foldables?

Finally, another trend that may catch regarding compact smartphones are the foldable models. After the positive review for the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3, and the European launch for the Huawei P50 Pocket rumored for the next few days, there is always the expectation regarding a new Moto Razr phone.