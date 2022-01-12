Free instead of $3.49: Android app shows completely new way to make music

Today we have our NextPit coffee break again and this time we recommend you a really wacky music app. Fang Synth is a synthesizer that comes up with a very special twist. We introduce you to the app, which is free today only.

But the twist that makes this umpteenth synth app so exceptional is that Fang Synth is an app based on motion control of a synthesizer, arpeggiator, and sequencer through accelerometer information. Each parameter can be linked to different directions of movement. So let the sound play and then pick up the smartphone - depending on the position, the sound changes. This can be explained in a complicated way, or just watch (and listen to) it quickly in the video. This is not the official video of the manufacturer, but an enthusiastic user of the app:

The free download is worthwhile just because you get a combination of synthesizer and sequencer. You can create sounds and arrange them in patterns (let us know later if your big EDM career started today).

Let's start the other way around: it's definitely not worth it for the opulent graphics. A quick look at the article image above or the linked video below will confirm that. But there are apps where the visuals don't really matter, and a synthesizer application like this is undoubtedly one of them.

Let's make some noise today, dear NextPit community ! I would like to introduce you to an app that allows you to make EDM or techno music. Synthesizer apps are a dime a dozen, but this one has a unique selling point. That's why - and because it's currently free for Android - we're going to tell you what it's all about.

Awesome, right? Fang Synth comes with presets, WAV recording, a step arpeggiator with diatonic/pentatonic scale locking, a multi-pattern sequencer, wave-forming oscillators, resonant filter with envelope and pitch locking, and an effects unit (including formant filter, pitched delay, reverb, downsample, bit reduction).

However, there is a small catch: If you start the app for the first time, you will probably sit in front of the display quite perplexed at first. You'll have to find your way around a bit to see how to create the sounds and how to determine what should happen when the smartphone is moved. The small HowTo in the app is helpful, but especially this detailed guide.

Is it safe to download the app "Fang Synth"?

The privacy policy of the app only consists of two sentences:

No data is collected, except for that which is collected by Google Play. This is subject to change and will be posted here before it goes into effect.

As always, I also took a look at the privacy checker platform Exodus, which also gives me the green light for the app: there are exactly 0 trackers and 2 requested permissions (Wake Lock, Write External Storage). You don't need an account, there are no ads and no in-app purchases either.

No idea how this app will develop further. Currently, there are only 1000+ downloads - so you could be one of the first to discover this application. It's best to do this today because starting tomorrow, the fun will cost $3.49 again!

Maybe they will work on the look of the interface in the future, it certainly couldn't hurt. But even if the eyes are not too enthusiastic about the app: My ears are anyway and I already apologize to my colleagues for the fact that I need more time for my articles today because I have to explore sound worlds in between.

What do you think about it? Is it too weird for you, or should we introduce music apps like this more often? Let us know in the comments.