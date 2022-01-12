The Motorola Razr 3 is on the horizon: Here is all the new information!

Motorola has been the foldable underdog for the past few years now. The once legendary company clings to its iconic flip design even though the latest Razr 5G specs were not exactly the best in the market. Now, it seems that the company has seen that foldables are becoming the next hot thing, and it is finally putting some very serious features into the Razr 3.

TL;DR

Information about the SoC, camera, display, and special features leaked.

The Razr 3 is expected around September.

The device will launch globally.

According to sources cited by XDA Developers, Motorola will equip the new Razr 3 with the latest generation of processors. Specifically, we are talking about the latest Qualcomm SoC, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1.

Other flagship features are also expected on the device, a 120Hz full HD AMOLED display and a secondary display of unknown specs. UWB is also supported for wider connectivity that allows for accurate positioning and a more integrated smart home ecosystem. Other sources indicate that the resolution of the main display will be at 2400 by 1080 pixels at 6.7 inches.

The camera is also mentioned to be at 50MP with a secondary ultra-wide lens of 13MP, while the selfie comes at 32MP, possibly in a punch-hole. This is a considerable upgrade from the Razr 5G, which only had a single 48MP primary camera and a 20MP selfie that rested inside a big notch.

Motorola was able to bring the iconic design back in 2019! Here is the Motorola Razr (2019) / © NextPit

Looking into the details, Motorola will equip the Razr 3 with Android 12 that will run on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and will be available in combinations of either 6, 8, or 12GB of working memory and 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB of storage options. At least on paper, this upgrade should be enough to bring the Razr 3 into the flagship category, but we will have to wait for more information to tell for sure.

If Motorola follows the same release pattern, we can expect the device to appear around September 2022, so more information will be available soon. The release will be global, covering the Chinese, European, and North American markets. As of now, there is no information about pricing.

In dire need of free apps? Free apps for Android & iOS: These Pro versions are currently free

To conclude, the Razr 3 looks to me like a perfect chance for Motorola to regain some of its old prominence - the design is already appealing. If the manufacturer manages to deliver a true foldable flagship with modern features, like a good display, solid cameras, and most importantly, a top-of-the-line SoC, then Samsung may have another flip competitor to worry about.

Do you think the Razr 3 will manage to come on top of the competition? Let me know in the comments!