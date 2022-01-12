MacBook power supply and variable diopters: Apple Glass is getting more and more exciting

It is only January, and the rumors about Apple Glass are already flying around. Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo describes the possible battery capacity and the charger of the AR/VR glasses in his latest report. In addition, Apple filed a patent on Tuesday, which should be of particular interest to glasses wearers.

According to Kuo, the charger for the headset will be similar to that of the MacBook Pro.

Headset is not supposed to be designed for 24-hour use.

Apple Glass should be able to compensate for visual impairments thanks to special lenses

The year only started a few days ago, yet the rumors about the new devices from Cupertino are overflowing. As we already reported, Apple's AR/VR headset could have two OLED lenses to offer you the most immersive experience possible. However, that would also mean enormous processor and graphics performance are required. In his latest report, Ming-Chi Kuo says that the headset will be delivered with a 96-watt charger - the same one already used in the 14-inch MacBook Pro.

Such a powerful charger could indicate that Apple's headset will have a rather large battery, which could negatively impact the weight. However, the battery should not be too small because the performance that the headset promises requires a lot of power. Overall, the leaks so far strongly suggest that the AR/VR headset is not made to stay on the nose all day.

Whether the headset will be unveiled this year still remains to be seen - we could get more information at WWDC at the latest. Kuo also assumes that Apple will try to complement the headset with a second, lighter version in 2024.

Dioptric adjustment through special lenses planned?

Another rumor is causing quite a stir on the web. I'm a glasses wearer myself, and I know the problem with devices that you have to put on your nose. There is often not enough room to comfortably put the glasses on under VR headsets. Apple will undoubtedly want to avoid such a problem, and a new patent hints at how the company could realize this.

According to AppleInsider, Apple filed a patent on a "tunable and focusable lens system" on Tuesday. This means that the company wants to try and equip the Apple Glass with lenses that compensate for your visual impairment. For this purpose, a system is to be used that stacks several lenses on top of each other, which are then electronically adjusted to the respective diopter strength of the user.

This is how the lenses in the Apple Glasses may be constructed! / © AppleInsider

By using variable phase lenses, which are used in smartphone cameras, Apple would also like to accommodate people with more severe vision problems. With these lenses, it would be possible to significantly improve the user's vision: inside by artificially creating images. Through an eye-tracking feature that is also speculated, it would also be possible to look at objects further away in more detail by adjusting the lens accordingly.

As always, the information should be viewed with reservations. Apple always applies for new patents and thus secures ideas for technologies that are not even in the works yet. So it remains to be seen whether the Apple Glasses will really offer such comfort features for us glasses wearers to enjoy the AR glasses and not wander blindly through the world like moles.

What do you think of these two rumors? Do you think the battery could be too heavy for the headset? Would the AR glasses be interesting for you if you could use them like regular glasses?